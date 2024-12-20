Brian Henderson: What shocked me most on my supermarket trip?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brian Henderson: What shocked me most on my supermarket trip?

Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Brian Henderson

I certainly wouldn’t describe myself as a regular shopper.

But, occasionally, I get handed a shopping list and pointed in the direction of the nearest supermarket in order to open my eyes as to “what things cost these days”.

Now these trips aren’t very regular – you might even say my Tesco Clubcard is carved on a real club.

However, I was more than a little surprised on a visit a few weeks ago.

Fruit and veg gave me biggest shock

This was not just because of the prices but also by the origin of much of the produce stacked on the shelves.

We’re all aware of tricks retailers are reputed to play on the beef and lamb counters, co-mingling Scottish and British cuts and joints with those imported from afar.

But it was in the fruit and veg section that I got the biggest shock as I made my way through the “terra incognita” of the supermarket aisles.

I really struggled to find any of the in-season staples, cultivated in this country for decades, which had actually been grown here.

Supermarket fruit and veg section
So much of the fruit and veg on our supermarket shelves is imported. Image: Shutterstock

It’s not about the exotics

Now I’m not talking about anything exotic here like butternut squashes, sweet potatoes, avocados or pineapples which, it’s reasonably safe to suspect, would all struggle in our climate.

But since when did we need to import things like cauliflower, broccoli, white cabbage and apples from destinations such as Belgium, Poland, Spain, Kenya, Egypt or Peru?

You might be forgiven for thinking it’s yet another supermarket ruse to put cheaper products on the shelves and keep a lid on the price of home-grown products.

But I fear it may actually be even worse than that.

Supermarket fruit and veg section.
Home-grown fruit and veg can be hard to find. Image: PA Wire/Press Association

UK farmers squeezed out

In many cases, the real reason is that a lot of the farmers who produced fruit and veg, for many years the primary source of our healthy five-a-day choices, have been squeezed out by low returns and spiralling costs of production.

This is in addition to labour shortages and a wage bill which has risen by 75% over the past 10 years.

On top of the difficulties recruiting labour, another additional but less obvious cost is the lack of experienced pickers and packers since Brexit.

Farm workers
Farm workers are harder to find since Brexit. Image: NFU Scotland

When we were members of the EU, Eastern Europeans flocked to do these seasonal jobs year after year.

They were both skilled and experienced at their chosen task.

Now, however, the majority of workers have to be hired through agents.

They have to be trained afresh and it often takes them a long time to become as proficient as their experienced predecessors.

It’s no wonder then that, with often poor prices and the difficulties associated with meeting one-sided contract agreements, many growers have thrown in the towel.

Others have switched to producing more straightforward crops which are less demanding on capital inputs and running costs.

This is a great pity because, despite taking up only around 2% of Scotland’s arable land, the growing of these horticultural crops has regularly accounted for the equivalent of more than 30% of the income generated on it.

Home-grown vegetables.
Home-grown vegetables. Image: David Davies/PA Wire

The fruit and veg sector punched massively above its weight.

It added hugely to overall productivity levels and sources of employment in rural areas, while at the same time providing a local source of the sort of foods we’re all being encouraged to eat.

The truth about fruit and veg

The supermarket trip opened my eyes to the stark statistics that less than 17% of fruit and just over half of the veg consumed in the UK are actually grown here.

And this is before the drastic weather effects of the past 18 months are taken into account.

There’s a real need to track down local products and put confidence back into the sector before any glimmer of hope for the future which may still remain is extinguished forever.

Brian Henderson farms a mix of arable and livestock enterprises with his family in Perthshire.

