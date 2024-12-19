Tractors, tooting horns, and rising anger: My day at the farmers’ rally against the ‘family farm tax’

Danny Skinner is a hardworking farmer from near Insch and is usually on the farm tending to his livestock.

But not today.

The 57-year-old has travelled the 14 miles to Thainstone near Inverurie in his tractor, where he is joined by around 200 others to take part in a tractor rally to oppose the UK Government’s “family farm tax”.

Coming from the suburbs of Aberdeen, I don’t know too much about the countryside. Until today, I had never been inside a tractor before and could probably tell you more about John Deere as a fashion brand rather than for its raison d’être of agricultural machinery.

But I do know how hardworking our farmers are and appreciate the land they are the custodians of.

And as a self-confessed “political geek”, I also know how angry farmers – something that is rare – are at this Labour government’s first budget, which took place last month, and have followed with interest their protests in central London and at Holyrood.

Anger in the air at farm tax tractor rally

Arriving at Thainstone, I could quickly tell the anger just by reading some of the signs on tractors, including:

“Starmer The Farmer Harmer”

“Farmers Lives Matter Starmer”

“Family Farms Matter”

One that really stuck with me was the call to “Back British Farming” and this is something I try and adhere to when shopping, even when buying a ready made sandwich. I always bang the drum for our produce.

Danny has been working on the family farm since he was 17 and took over it from his father. His 26-year-old son – also called Danny – works on the farm too, and they employ five people at their 800-acre site, some of which they rent out.

The turnout is far bigger than I imagined when I was assigned this job – and Danny says people desperately feel the need to join together and oppose the proposed tax, which he says will “destroy” some farms, although the government denies this.

His John Deere tractor is emblazoned with the sign, “No farmers, No Food” and we hop in and discuss many different things about being a farmer today, which he describes as being a “businessman”.

A lover of a good old bacon role, Danny’s farm mainly deals with pigs and has contracts with different suppliers.

I am astounded when he tells me 280 to 300 piglets are born every week.

As well as having 450 sows – 20 of which give birth weekly – the farm also has 200 ewes, which results in 300 lambs every year.

One thing I noticed at the tractor rally meet at Thainstone was how multi-generational it was and just how engaged and, quite frankly, livid people are at the proposals.

To be truthful, I was not sure how people going about their daily lives would react to 200 tractors convoying on the A96 between Inverurie and Aberdeen, but from the instant we left, I could feel the support.

Hearing cars tooting their horns and seeing people waving, giving a thumbs up and recording the procession on their mobile phones gave me a feeling of being part of something momentous.

‘Farmers an easy target’

Travelling down the A96, seeing folk standing at the roadside and on the flyovers at Kintore was quite overwhelming, as it made me realise that people are engaged and do care.

As hordes of John Deeres, Massey Fergusons and New Hollands traverse into the urban streets of Aberdeen, public support is even strong in the city. It is clear to me that this is not an “urban versus rural” issue, but one that affects everyone.

“I don’t think they realise how strong a will we actually have,” said Danny. “We are supplying the food to the country and I hope the government do sit and listen.”

Danny and I may live very different lives, but after spending two hours with him, I feel we really bonded and connected, and there is no doubt that I will thank a farmer the next time I eat meat for dinner.

Arriving at Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade, he reveals that the turnout is “definitely more” than he expected and he is delighted at the crowds along the 15-mile route.

“To see the public a clapping and waving their hands all the way in, and not seeing anybody that was disgruntled. It’s excellent to see that we’re being supported.”

Farmer urges PM to ‘seriously reconsider’ proposal

On this pivotal day, what’s Danny’s message to the prime minister?

“I would tell him to seriously reconsider what he’s proposing to do and go and look again. There would be far more easier ways to get the small amount of money they’re going to get from us,” said.

A lot of people are disgruntled with the way things are going in the UK right now and from my own eyes today, I have no doubt the vast majority of people are backing our farmers.

I know I certainly am.