Gallery: Hundreds of tractors travel to Aberdeen to protest inheritance tax changes

Hundreds of tractors lined the streets of Aberdeen on Thursday in protest over proposed changes to inheritance tax by the UK’s Labour Government.

Leagues of farmers snaked around the Granite City’s streets, with slogans such as “No Farmers, No Food, No Future,” draped onto their vehicles.

Long tailbacks could be felt all over Aberdeen in places such as George and King Street, due to the protest which began at the Thainstone Agricultural Centre near Inverurie.

Almost 200 farmers gathered at the centre around 11am before making their way down the A96, with the procession arriving in the Granite City around 1pm.

The action was taken after UK Government plans were announced to tax inherited agricultural assets, worth more than £1 million, at 20 per cent. Assets meeting that description currently receive 100 per cent relief.

Patrick Sleigh, who farms near Oldmeldrum, said that the changes represent an “ideological attack” on not just the farming community, but the “rural community as a whole”.

The Press and Journal photographer Scott Baxter got down to the protest to capture the action.