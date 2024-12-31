2024 was a year of two halves for farmers and crofters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

2024 was a year of two halves for farmers and crofters

It's certainly been a rollercoaster of a ride for Scottish agriculture.

Sheep in waterlogged field near Perth
Spring was a washout for Scottish agriculture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

It all seemed so relatively calm, apart from the weather, for Scotland’s agriculture industry earlier in the year.

That’s with the benefit of hindsight after what’s been happening since THAT Autumn Budget.

Join me for a look back at some of the key events for our farming and crofting communities over the past 12 months.

January

  • Aberdeen-Angus led the way at the Orkney Bull Breeders’ annual show and sale when the champion and reserve both sold for a new centre breed record of 6,200gns. The event, staged at Orkney Auction Mart in Kirkwall, attracted an increased entry of bulls on the year, with a 90% clearance achieved.
  • Island farmers and crofters faced a major blow following an announcement from Dingwall and Highland Marts that it was withdrawing its auctioneering services from Lochmaddy Auction Mart on North Uist. It said factors including declining livestock numbers, staffing, increased running costs and stock being consigned to mainland markets all contributed to the decision.
The champion Aberdeen-Angus in Orkney
The champion Aberdeen-Angus from Biggins was one of two bulls from the herd to make a new centre breed record of 6,200gns in Orkney.

February

  • North-east co-operative ANM Group expanded its operations into the central belt with its acquisition of Glasgow-based auction business Sweeney Kincaid. The Aberdeenshire-headquartered farmers’ co-operative said it would open more diverse routes to market in and from the central belt, across the south of Scotland and north of England.
  • NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy urged the Scottish Government to “ditch the Greens” and listen to the “true” economic drivers and custodians of the land. This was one of his five key demands as he addressed union members, farmers and crofters on the first day of the union’s annual conference in Glasgow.
L-r: ANM Group chairman Mike Macaulay, Sweeney Kincaid managing director Russell Kincaid and ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson. struck a deal.

March

Anthony Bamford, presents Morris Leslie with a special scale model version of the Platinum Edition backhoe loader produced to mark the JCB machine’s 70th birthday.
JCB chairman Anthony Bamford, left, presents Morris Leslie with a special scale model version of the Platinum Edition backhoe loader produced to mark the JCB machine’s 70th birthday.

April

  • The Scottish Government launched a long-awaited consultation on bovine electronic identification (EID). Ministers said they were considering  whether the use of EID should be made mandatory, and how new rules could be best introduced.
  • Relentless rain took its toll on farmers and crofters desperately trying to get seed in the ground and save their newborn lambs. Livestock producers were left with no option but to hold ewes and lambs inside for longer, using up every free space for housing.
Cattle with tags
Electronic tagging has been a long time coming in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

May

  • The National Sheep Association (NSA) said the resignation of First Minister Humza Yousaf was a “huge blow to any kind of continuity” in developments for the Scottish agricultural industry. NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said the sector was facing an array of challenges, yet the response from Holyrood ministers had been “lacklustre”.
  • A young farmer from Fife was appointed national chairman of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). Ally Brunton, 27, of East Fife Junior Agricultural Club, was elected to the post at the association’s annual general meeting after serving as SAYFC’s vice-chairman for the past year.
Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf stepped down as first minister in May. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

June

  • Supermarket giant Asda unveiled a partnership with Scottish grower Stewarts of Tayside to sell more than 5.3 million locally produced strawberries across the UK ahead of Wimbledon. The business, operated by Liam Stewart and his family, is the largest independent grower of strawberries in Scotland and has supplied Asda stores for more than 25 years.
  • Organisers of this year’s Royal Highland Show hailed the event a success, with more than 220,000 visitors passing through the gates over its four days. Scorching temperatures greeted the finale day at Ingliston, Edinburgh, where more than 6,000 livestock and 2,500 competitors from across the UK had spent the past few days competing for top titles. A total of 327 prestigious trophies and a prize fund of £208,073 were competed for and awarded.
Royal Highland showground
More than 220,000 visitors flocked to the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston. Image: RHASS

July

  • With the 2025 show season in full swing and thousands of people having already flocked to big events across Fife, Angus and Aberdeenshire, it was the turn of Nain, Caithness and Sutherland to get in on the act. At Nairn, the champion of champions cup headed for Tomintoul and M and M Robertson, of Easter Fodderletter Farm. A heifer calf called Jojo took top billing at the weather-blessed Caithness Show, where forecasts of regular downpours proved wide of the mark. A shirt-sleeved crowd of more than 6,000 people enjoyed dry, humid conditions. And a Clydesdale filly from Eric Johnstone, of Muir of Ord, was crowned champion of champions at Sutherland Show on Dornoch Links.
  • A Moray farmer told us how he had a narrow escape when he was attacked by a cow as alarming new figures from the Farm Safety Foundation showed the agriculture industry to be the most dangerous in the UK. A total of 35 people were accidentally killed on British farms during 2023-24. Jock Gibson told us he was badly injured by a protective 600kg (1,323lb) cow while calving.

August

  • Agricultural events included the Black Isle, Perth, Turriff and Orkney shows. The two-day gathering in Perth featured the highest number of entries in the livestock classes in many years. Visitors watched parades of prizewinning animals and enjoyed everything from vintage tractor displays to falconry and sheep shearing. Turriff’s popular annual event, the biggest of its kind in Scotland, celebrated its 160th anniversary.
  • The Blair Castle International Horse Trials bowed out from its traditional home after 35 years. But Scotland’s premier annual equestrian event will stay in Perth and Kinross after it was confirmed that from 2025 it will be held at Scone Palace.
Drew Myers with her Miniature Shetland pony, Haggis, at Perth Show.
Drew Myers with her Miniature Shetland pony, Haggis, at Perth Show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

September

  • The 45th Scottish Vintage Tractor and Engine Club Farming Yesteryear and Vintage Rally event drew nearly 5,000 people to Scone Palace.
  • Buoyant trade ensured a record average at Kelso Ram Sales. A total of 3,254 animals sold to a top of £35,000 at Britain’s biggest one-day tup event.
Farming Yesteryear event at Scone Palace.
Farming Yesteryear event at Scone Palace. Image: Ron Stephen

October

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget went down like a lead balloon with farmers. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

November

Tractor in farmers' protest
Farmers made their feelings crystal clear at a mass lobby in London. Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

December

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy addresses farmers at the rally in Edinburgh.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy addresses farmers at the rally in Edinburgh. Image: NFUS

Conversation