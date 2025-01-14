North-east firms head for UK’s biggest agricultural machinery show

Firms from Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Forfar and Inverurie will be showcasing their products and services at this week’s giant Lamma agricultural machinery event in Birmingham.

The mammoth annual event features all the latest innovations in tractors, combines, arable and grassland machinery.

Visitors from all over the UK have a chance to look at a wide range of new technology, services and tools tailored to all sectors of agriculture. They also get to see exclusive machinery launches.

Innovation of the year award

Meanwhile, Perth firm Te Pari Products (UK) will be presented with Lamma’s livestock innovation of the year award

Lamma 2025 is due to take place at the NEC tomorrow and Thursday.

It is billed as the UK’s premier farm machinery show, connecting farmers across a range of sectors with pioneering companies offering cutting-edge agricultural machinery, technology and equipment.

More than 600 exhibitors

Livestock handing systems manufacturer Te Pari is one of more than 600 exhibitors taking part.

And it has won this year’s top gong for innovation in the livestock sector.

The firm found favour with competition judges thanks to its Revolution injection gun.

‘Revolutionary leap’ in technology

Te Pari’s award winning tech is described as a “cutting-edge device designed for precision livestock treatment”.

It offers calibrated drug dosing tailored to each animal’s exact weight.

Te Pari, whose four-strong team in Perth is part of a New Zealand-based business employing nearly 150 people globally, says the product is a “revolutionary leap” in livestock care.

It is expected to benefit producers, animals and the environment.

According to its developer, Revolution can reduce overdosing and prevent underdosing.

The former can be costly and environmentally harmful, while the latter may lead to treatment resistance.

Te Pari says the “smart variable dose system” is compact, lightweight and minimises operator fatigue, making it suitable for cattle, sheep, swine, and other livestock.

The gun links treatment records to individual animals via a connected phone app.

Users benefit from accurate records of dosing and treatment withholding periods, ensuring compliance and traceability.

Strong demand forecast

The latest model builds on an earlier version by being faster, more compact and better suited for smaller doses and high-volume usage.

And it is believed to be poised for strong adoption across sheep, cattle and swine markets.

Te Pari sheep equipment specialist Elliot Bailey said it could also be used on household pets.

Award the result of ‘team effort’

Elliot will be manning the stand at Lamma this week, along with colleagues.

He said winning the livestock innovation award was the result of a “team effort” across the company, particularly in its research and development division.

It is also the culmination of years spent listening to customer feedback, he added.

He continued: “We want to help farmers become more profitable, while really looking after the animals.

“This is a unique product, helping deliver precision animal welfare which is second to none.

Who are Te Pari?

Founded from “humble beginnings” in 1997, Te Pari is owned by the Blampied family.

The company’s moniker means “the bluff” in Maori and was the name of founder Peter French’s farm.

Current chief executive Patrick Blampied and his family acquired the business in the late 1990s,

It’s had a UK presence, headquartered in Perth, since 2005.

Aberdeen firm Marshall Trailers among exhibitors at Lamma 2025

The other firms flying the flag for the Scottish agricultural machinery sector include Aberdeen-based Marshall Trailers.

New products being showcased by Marshalls include its tailored MS-105 spreader, which it says is “ideal for spreading significant quantities of muck without the hassle”.

And Dundee company Lows

Family-owned Lows, of Dundee, is there too – looking to secure new orders for a product range which includes silage pit covers and bags, insect and anti-bird netting, crop protection covers and wind breaks.

Lows operates two separate divisions, commercial horticulture and coated fabrics, with warehousing facilities in Errol, Perthshire, and Blackburn, Lancashire.

Forfar company Ritchie has long track record at Lamma

Forfar-based animal handling, weighing and feeding equipment specialist Ritchie has been exhibiting almost annually at Lamma for more than 25 years.

The company’s history stretches back 125 years before that. It started as a blacksmithing service in Gateside, Angus.

Richie marketing co-ordinator Georgina Clackworthy said: “Our first Lamma exhibition was back in 2000, at Newark,

“We have supported the show since then.

‘Excellent platform’

“Lamma provides an excellent platform to kick off the year, allowing farmers to explore the latest market offerings.

“With our rich heritage in innovative design, we continually develop products that prioritise ergonomics, functionality, efficiency and aesthetics.”

Georgina added: “The Lamma show is not merely a venue to showcase our products; it’s a prime opportunity to engage directly with our customers, gathering feedback and ideas to refine our offerings.

“The event fosters meaningful discussions among merchants and customers, creating an atmosphere of shared vision and growth for the future.

“Lamma is a chance to ‘cultivate’ and ‘sow’ the seeds for future relationships.”

Ritchie products in the spotlight this year include its “technologically focused” beef monitor, its “easily transportable off-road combi clamp trailer and “our renowned Combi Clamp, which enhances sheep handling efficiency and mobility”.

Visitors to the Angus firm’s stand will be able to see and hear about a wide range of other products designed to support farmers and optimise their work with livestock.

Georgina went on: “We are excited about reconnecting with our customers face-to-face.”

Aberdeenshire-based Stewart Trailers making its mark with Legend

Stewart Trailers, of Daviot, near Inverurie, has also made the big trip down to Birmingham.

The company is owned and run by James and Mandy Stewart, who will be showcasing their new Legend trailers.

Meanwhile, the latest Massey Ferguson 5M tractor will be shown in the UK for the first time.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Lamma is the UK’s largest agricultural machinery, equipment, and technology show.

“With 40,000 visitors expected, Lamma 2025 is the essential event for networking, market research, business solutions, and enriching knowledge by gaining invaluable insights from industry experts, all under one roof.”