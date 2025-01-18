Farming chief wants Highland lynx ‘rewilders’ quickly brought to justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming chief wants Highland lynx ‘rewilders’ quickly brought to justice

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said the union's members had predicted such an incident.

By Keith Findlay
Staff at the Highland Wildlife Park inspect one of the captured lynx before it is transferred to Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Scottish farming chiefs have demanded “zero tolerance” for wildlife criminals following the “reckless” illegal release of four lynxes in  the Highlands.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) also highlighted “historical prosecution failings” on Tayside as it called for the perpetrators to be held to account “swiftly”.

The union said its members had predicted such an incident.

And it revealed its president, Martin Kennedy, had written to Farming Minister Jim Fairlie and Acting Climate Change Minister Alasdair Allan to stress the importance of quickly identifying the culprits and bringing them to justice.

‘Highly irresponsible act’

In his letter, Mr Kennedy said, “The recent illegal release of four lynxes in the Cairngorms was a highly irresponsible act, but sadly one our members have been predicting for some time.

“We are extremely grateful for the swift action taken in recapturing the animals.

“But we believe more must be done to identify the individuals responsible and to bring them to justice.”

Police at the scene of the HIghland lynx hunt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “We welcomed the issue being raised at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday January 9.

“The first minister stated ‘it should not have happened, it was an illegal act.”

“I therefore write to urge you to make resources available to fully investigate this crime.”

The illegal release of species onto our rural land is a wildlife crime. Those who carry out this act must be justly prosecuted.” Martin Kennedy, NFU Scotland.

Mr Kennedy said those responsible “must be identified and receive sanctions”.

This will send out a clear message that illegal releases will not be tolerated, he added.

He continued: “The illegal release of species onto our rural land is a wildlife crime.

“Those who carry out this act must be justly prosecuted.”

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, Image: NFUS

NFUS members had become increasingly concerned about illegal “rewilding” releases, he revealed.

And he said the release of beavers on Tayside in 2006 was a model for environmental groups seeking to bypass due process and legal hurdles to force a re-wilding of species.

Beavers released on Tayside caused thousands of pounds-worth of damage

He went on: “The lack of sanctions against the individuals who released the beavers on Tayside, causing thousands of pounds-worth of damage, has always been a bitter pill for farmers to swallow.

“Those who perpetrated the crime had clear intentions.

“NatureScot and the Scottish Government chose to allow the animals to stay, under the auspices of a trial, allowing the numbers to expand and receive protected status.

“Environmentalists and the public vilified landowners for wanting to protect their land against damage, whilst applauding those who committed the unlawful release.”

A paw print in the snow, from one of the dumped lynxes, with a pound coin for scale. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Rural crimes are often difficult to solve due to their remoteness.

No suspects were ever identified in the Tayside case, leaving the perpetrators unpunished.

Mr Kennedy said: “The lack of consequence… has led to a spate of ‘beaver bombings’ in England, where similar illegal releases have taken place, causing concerns from our members that illegal releases will become the norm.”

Two of the lynxes rescued in the Highlands. Image: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

The Highland lynxes grabbed national attention when the first pair were spotted in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, on January 8.

Staff from the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig joined the hunt.

Within 24 hours the cats were located, captured and transferred to quarantine at Edinburgh Zoo.

On January 10 it emerged there was a second pair in the area. These were also recaptured but one of them died. All four cats were starving when they were captured.

Conversation