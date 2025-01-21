Aberdeenshire dairy cow numbers fell during 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire dairy cow numbers fell during 2024

Scotland-wide, there are now fewer but larger dairy herds.

By Keith Findlay
Dairy cows on the march.
Dairy cows on the march. Image: David Cheskin

The number of dairy cows around Scotland fell during 2024, new figures show.

According to the Scottish Dairy Cattle Association (SDCA), there were 180,391 of them in 764 herds on New Year’s Day 2025.

This was down from 180,648 cows – 257 fewer – across 794 herds on January 1 last year.

Scottish dairy herd numbers falling

The longer term picture in terms of herd numbers is one of a much sharper decline

These have decreased by 23.7% over the past decade.

But the average herd size continues to rise and now stands at 236, up by nine year-on-year.

Dairy cows
Dairy cows. Image: John Eveson/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Ayrshire saw the biggest decrease last year, with a net loss of 15 herds.

It was followed by Dumfriesshire, where there was a net loss of five herds.

But both these areas also saw new dairy herds start up and there are more to come this year.

Around the regions

Aberdeenshire saw total dairy cow numbers fall to 3,225, from 3,239 a year ago.

Figures for the old county area of Morayshire show a decline to 1,452 from 1,528 previously.

There was a slight drop in Inverness-shire, while Ross & Cromarty saw no change.

Angus saw total dairy cow numbers fall to 1,814, from 1,839 a year ago.

And there was a sharp decline in Perthshire to 388, from 50 previously.

Stirlingshire bucked the national trend, with cow numbers up by 49 at 6,588.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie.
Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie says the Scottish government is “driving forward a number of actions to improve the sustainability of farming.”. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Animals officially “milk recorded” now represent 73% of Scotland’s dairy cow population.

There was also an increase in milk sample monitoring for somatic cell count, pregnancy diagnosis and disease testing last year.

SDCA said dairy farmers, milk processors and industry partners were all aware of animal welfare and the importance and financial benefits of improving milk quality and reducing disease.

Scottish dairy farmers facing ‘difficult decisions’

Janette Mathie, the association’s secretary, added: “ Some Scottish dairy farmers will be making difficult decisions about their future during 2025.

“But there is still determination and dedication in producing high quality milk and dairy products, and breeding superior dairy cattle.”

Ms Mathie said the main reasons why herd numbers are in decline is due to farmer retirements and diversification.

She added: “It is encouraging that some farms which have been sold have been taken over by new buyers.

“And there are new dairies due to start dairying in 2025.”

St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company dairy cows.
St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company dairy cows. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The figures were collated through local knowledge of milk recording organisations and advisers, artificial insemination data and by contacting farmers to get cow numbers.

Scottish Government agriculture census data suggests the total number of dairy cows rose by 5.8% to 179,600 during the decade to 2024.

Minister outlines dairy commitment

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “We are driving forward a number of actions to improve the sustainability of farming.”

And reiterating the government’s commitment to this “vital” economic sector, Mr Fairlie highlighted continued support for both the Scottish Dairy Growth Board and Scottish Dairy Hub.

