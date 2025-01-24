Fed-up farmers all set for tomorrow’s tractor run from Inverurie to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Fed-up farmers all set for tomorrow’s tractor run from Inverurie to Aberdeen

The event is part of a UK-wide protest against planned inheritance tax changes.

By Keith Findlay
Tractor on Aberdeen beachfront in a previous protest
Tractors were driven along Aberdeen beachfront in a previous protest. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Tractors will be driven through Aberdeen tomorrow as part of another UK-wide protest over the so-called “family farm tax”.

Farmers across Britain aim to highlight ” the damage the proposed changes to inheritance tax will do” as well as “the threat to the viability of family farms”.

The north-east rally will leave Thainstone Mart, near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, at 11am and travel on the A96 towards Aberdeen. After turning at Bucksburn the convoy will travel to Marshall’s Farm Shop, in Kintore, arriving there around noon.

North-east MPs to meet farmers taking part in Aberdeen tractor run

Two north-east MPs, Conservative representative Andrew Bowie and the SNP’s Seamus Logan, will meet farmers there.

Similar rallies and events will be taking part across the whole of the UK at the same time in a show of unity and strength to demonstrate visual support for the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign.

‘Awful policy’

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said: “It will show MPs and ministers clearly that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this awful policy.”

NFU Scotland north-east region vice-chairman Danny Skinner said: “We need participation from as many local farmers, crofters and agri-businesses as possible to show support.

“Westminster is still not paying attention to the public and businesses.

“We need to ramp up the pressure on government and remind them of their failings.”

Danny Skinner with his tractor
Danny Skinner also took part in a tractor run in Aberdeen late last year to help highlight farmers’ concerns about looming tax changes. Image: Chris Cromar/DCT Media

Arable and pig farmer Russell Rennie from Tillyangus, near Huntly, said:” We are seriously losing faith in our Westminster government.

“They are simply ploughing their own furrow, ignoring the concerns expressed by so many people. The budget proposals affect everyone.

“When farmers cannot afford to farm, food security will be in a very precarious place.

They are simply ploughing their own furrow, ignoring the concerns expressed by so many people. The budget proposals affect everyone.”

“It doesn’t take much to cause empty shelves in supermarkets.

“Furthermore, if we cannot afford to farm, we will not be in a position to continue in our role as custodians of the countryside, which obviously will negatively affect our tourism industry.”

Russell Rennie with his young son, Alex, at a previous farming protest.
Russell Rennie with his young son, Alex, at a previous farming protest. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Major supermarkets backing farmers

Meanwhile, major supermarkets are backing calls for a pause on the UK Government plans to slash valuable tax reliefs for farmers.

Tesco, the Co-op and Lidl are among the retailers voicing concerns over the changes, which will – from April 2026 – end the 100% exemption from inheritance tax on qualifying business and agricultural assets worth more than £1 million.

Tesco boss says inheritance tax changes causing uncertainty

In a blog on Tesco’s website, the company’s chief commercial officer, Ashwin Prasad, said farmers desperately needed more certainty to plan ahead and invest in their farms.

He warned that the proposed changes were causing uncertainty, adding: “With many smaller farms relying on APR (agricultural property relief) and BPR (business property relief) we fully understand their concerns.”

Mr Prasad added: “It’s why we’ll be supporting the NFU’s calls for a pause in the implementation of the policy, while a full consultation is carried out.”

Lidl fears impact on investment

Lidl said: “We are concerned the recent changes to the inheritance tax regime will impact farmer and grower confidence and hold back the investment needed to build a resilient, productive and sustainable British food system.

And Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood described farmers as the “absolute backbone of the UK’s food supply” as he pledged further commitment to the industry.

On Wednesday, the Office for Budget Responsibility, which oversees UK Government fiscal policies, said the changes to inheritance tax on farms will likely leave elderly farmers “horribly exposed”, with no time to manage their way through the new policy.

Conversation