Fed-up farmers all set for tomorrow’s tractor run from Inverurie to Aberdeen

Tractors will be driven through Aberdeen tomorrow as part of another UK-wide protest over the so-called “family farm tax”.

Farmers across Britain aim to highlight ” the damage the proposed changes to inheritance tax will do” as well as “the threat to the viability of family farms”.

The north-east rally will leave Thainstone Mart, near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, at 11am and travel on the A96 towards Aberdeen. After turning at Bucksburn the convoy will travel to Marshall’s Farm Shop, in Kintore, arriving there around noon.

North-east MPs to meet farmers taking part in Aberdeen tractor run

Two north-east MPs, Conservative representative Andrew Bowie and the SNP’s Seamus Logan, will meet farmers there.

Similar rallies and events will be taking part across the whole of the UK at the same time in a show of unity and strength to demonstrate visual support for the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign.

‘Awful policy’

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said: “It will show MPs and ministers clearly that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this awful policy.”

NFU Scotland north-east region vice-chairman Danny Skinner said: “We need participation from as many local farmers, crofters and agri-businesses as possible to show support.

“Westminster is still not paying attention to the public and businesses.

“We need to ramp up the pressure on government and remind them of their failings.”

Arable and pig farmer Russell Rennie from Tillyangus, near Huntly, said:” We are seriously losing faith in our Westminster government.

“They are simply ploughing their own furrow, ignoring the concerns expressed by so many people. The budget proposals affect everyone.

“When farmers cannot afford to farm, food security will be in a very precarious place.

They are simply ploughing their own furrow, ignoring the concerns expressed by so many people. The budget proposals affect everyone.”

“It doesn’t take much to cause empty shelves in supermarkets.

“Furthermore, if we cannot afford to farm, we will not be in a position to continue in our role as custodians of the countryside, which obviously will negatively affect our tourism industry.”

Major supermarkets backing farmers

Meanwhile, major supermarkets are backing calls for a pause on the UK Government plans to slash valuable tax reliefs for farmers.

Tesco, the Co-op and Lidl are among the retailers voicing concerns over the changes, which will – from April 2026 – end the 100% exemption from inheritance tax on qualifying business and agricultural assets worth more than £1 million.

Tesco boss says inheritance tax changes causing uncertainty

In a blog on Tesco’s website, the company’s chief commercial officer, Ashwin Prasad, said farmers desperately needed more certainty to plan ahead and invest in their farms.

He warned that the proposed changes were causing uncertainty, adding: “With many smaller farms relying on APR (agricultural property relief) and BPR (business property relief) we fully understand their concerns.”

Mr Prasad added: “It’s why we’ll be supporting the NFU’s calls for a pause in the implementation of the policy, while a full consultation is carried out.”

Lidl fears impact on investment

Lidl said: “We are concerned the recent changes to the inheritance tax regime will impact farmer and grower confidence and hold back the investment needed to build a resilient, productive and sustainable British food system.

And Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood described farmers as the “absolute backbone of the UK’s food supply” as he pledged further commitment to the industry.

On Wednesday, the Office for Budget Responsibility, which oversees UK Government fiscal policies, said the changes to inheritance tax on farms will likely leave elderly farmers “horribly exposed”, with no time to manage their way through the new policy.