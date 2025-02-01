Farming Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy from Inverurie to Aberdeen It was meant to happen last weekend but had to be postponed due to Storm Eowyn. Farmers stand united in protest, with tractors and bold messages leading the charge through Aberdeen and beyond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries February 1 2025, 2:58 pm February 1 2025, 2:58 pm Share Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy from Inverurie to Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6684065/tractors-travel-in-convoy-from-inverurie-to-aberdeen-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Tractors were driven through Aberdeen today in the latest Scottish protest over the so-called “Gallery”. It was originally meant to take place last weekend but postponed due to the havoc wreaked by Storm Eowyn. Farmers throughout the UK continue to highlight their fears for proposed changes to inheritance tax reliefs, warning they threaten the viability of family farms. Today’s north-east rally left Thainstone Mart, near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, about 11am and travelled on the A96 towards Aberdeen. After turning at Bucksburn the convoy headed for Marshall’s Farm Shop, in Kintore. The UK Government plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for farmers from April 2026. It claims the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms. But a recent study by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board revealed the controversial changes will affect more than 75% of Scottish farms larger than about 123 acres. Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the powerful scenes as farmers stood united in protest. Lined up and ready: Farmers prepare for Aberdeen convoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson North-East farmers line up to defend their future. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Farmers rally in Aberdeen over “Gallery” and Tax Relief fears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A strong message. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Standing tall in protest.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Tractors lined up with bold, clear protest messages on display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Each tractor carries a message: protest signs speak for the farmers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Bold messages are on display: protest signs cover the tractors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Previously postponed tractor run from Thainstone to Aberdeen and back to Marchall’s Farm Shop in Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Farmers show their strength and pride as they rally for change. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Young farmers stand proud, leading the charge in today’s protest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Getting ready to roll: Farmers place protest signs on tractors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Organisers left to right are Danny Skinner and Russell Rennie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Messages of resistance: tractors lined with bold protest signs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Farmers line up their tractors, each adorned with a powerful protest sign. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Lined up and ready: tractors prepare to send a strong message. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A farmer prepares for protest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Farmers make their voices heard with bold protest signs on tractors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Farmers line the roads as the protest takes shape. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Protest in Motion: Tractors cover A96 route from Thainstone to Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson No Farmers, NO FOOD. No Future. The message is clear. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Farmers Rally in Aberdeen Over “Gallery” and Tax Relief Fears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Tractors and Tensions: Farmers protest in Aberdeen over proposed tax reforms. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Previously postponed tractor run from Thainstone to Aberdeen and back to Marchall’s Farm Shop in Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Tractors display bold protest signs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Tractors display strong messages against tax proposals. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Tractors travel A96 from Thainstone to Marshall’s farm shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Scottish farmers drive A96 route in protest against tax changes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Toot toot. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Tractor convoy departs Thainstone Mart, travels A96 in Aberdeen protest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Farmers finally take to the roads after storm delay, rallying from Thainstone to Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Conversation