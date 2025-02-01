Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy from Inverurie to Aberdeen

Tractors were driven through Aberdeen today in the latest Scottish protest over the so-called “Gallery”.

It was originally meant to take place last weekend but postponed due to the havoc wreaked by Storm Eowyn.

Farmers throughout the UK continue to highlight their fears for proposed changes to inheritance tax reliefs, warning they threaten the viability of family farms.

Today’s north-east rally left Thainstone Mart, near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, about 11am and travelled on the A96 towards Aberdeen.

After turning at Bucksburn the convoy headed for Marshall’s Farm Shop, in Kintore.

The UK Government plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for farmers from April 2026. It claims the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms.

But a recent study by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board revealed the controversial changes will affect more than 75% of Scottish farms larger than about 123 acres.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the powerful scenes as farmers stood united in protest.