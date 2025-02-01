Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy from Inverurie to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy from Inverurie to Aberdeen

It was meant to happen last weekend but had to be postponed due to Storm Eowyn.

Farmers stand united in protest, with tractors and bold messages leading the charge through Aberdeen and beyond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers stand united in protest, with tractors and bold messages leading the charge through Aberdeen and beyond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries

Tractors were driven through Aberdeen today in the latest Scottish protest over the so-called “Gallery”.

It was originally meant to take place last weekend but postponed due to the havoc wreaked by Storm Eowyn.

Farmers throughout the UK continue to highlight their fears for proposed changes to inheritance tax reliefs, warning they threaten the viability of family farms.

Today’s north-east rally left Thainstone Mart, near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, about 11am and travelled on the A96 towards Aberdeen.

After turning at Bucksburn the convoy headed for Marshall’s Farm Shop, in Kintore.

The UK Government plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for farmers from April 2026. It claims the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms.

But a recent study by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board revealed the controversial changes will affect more than 75% of Scottish farms larger than about 123 acres.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the powerful scenes as farmers stood united in protest.

Lined up and ready: Farmers prepare for Aberdeen convoy.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North-East farmers line up to defend their future. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers rally in Aberdeen over “Gallery” and Tax Relief fears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A strong message. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Standing tall in protest.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tractors lined up with bold, clear protest messages on display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Each tractor carries a message: protest signs speak for the farmers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bold messages are on display: protest signs cover the tractors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Previously postponed tractor run from Thainstone to Aberdeen and back to Marchall’s Farm Shop in Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers show their strength and pride as they rally for change. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Young farmers stand proud, leading the charge in today’s protest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Getting ready to roll: Farmers place protest signs on tractors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Organisers left to right are Danny Skinner and Russell Rennie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Messages of resistance: tractors lined with bold protest signs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers line up their tractors, each adorned with a powerful protest sign. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lined up and ready: tractors prepare to send a strong message. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A farmer prepares for protest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers make their voices heard with bold protest signs on tractors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers line the roads as the protest takes shape. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Protest in Motion: Tractors cover A96 route from Thainstone to Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
No Farmers, NO FOOD. No Future. The message is clear. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers Rally in Aberdeen Over “Gallery” and Tax Relief Fears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tractors and Tensions: Farmers protest in Aberdeen over proposed tax reforms. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Previously postponed tractor run from Thainstone to Aberdeen and back to Marchall’s Farm Shop in Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tractors display bold protest signs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tractors display strong messages against tax proposals. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tractors travel A96 from Thainstone to Marshall’s farm shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scottish farmers drive A96 route in protest against tax changes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Toot toot. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tractor convoy departs Thainstone Mart, travels A96 in Aberdeen protest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farmers finally take to the roads after storm delay, rallying from Thainstone to Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation