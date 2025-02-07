Farming planning ahead: 100 jobs, bats, chickens and bottles of Scotch

New planning applications to councils across the north and north-east include one for a battery storage site, creating about 100 construction jobs near Keith, and an agricultural storage building near Huntly.

News of these and a lot more feature in our latest Farming Planning Ahead round-up of some of the latest plans – approved, rejected or up in the air – related to rural land, farms and crofts.

Farmhouse revamp

In Aberdeenshire, Gavin Burnett has applied for planning consent for alterations and an extension to Pitmedden Farmhouse, Bandodle, Torphins.

Mr Burnett is looking to build a two-storey rear extension.

It will create space for an open plan kitchen, dining and family room at ground floor level. There would also be an extra bathroom and two new bedrooms at first floor level.

Alterations and extension planned for Marshall’s Farm Shop in Kintore

The owners of a popular north-east farm shop are aiming to expand their business

Aberdeenshire Council has been asked to consider a fresh application for planning consent for alterations and an extension to Marshall’s Farm Shop in Kintore. It sells a huge range of local produce.

Kenny and Moira Marshall, alongside their three daughters, set up a restaurant on the site, just off the A96, in 2021.

Since then, the family have opened their own “drive-thru”, started slow-cooking brisket, and have got to know plenty of regulars.

The Marshalls have also applied for planning consent for a new agricultural building for bull pens at their Boghead Farm.

The new structure would be about 89ft long, 23ft wide and just over 16ft tall.

Bats are an issue for new home planned for farm near Inverurie

Meanwhile, Charles Downie wants to demolish one home, with steadings, and replace it with another at Waterton Farm, Whiteford, near Inverurie.

The existing, vacant house is described as “uninhabitable and beyond repair”.

Mr Downie will likely have a few bat issues to contend with if he’s allowed to go ahead with his plans.

Aberdeenshire councillor and “part-time bat hunter” Isobel Davidson visited the site.

A subsequent report by her says: “This is a large stone and slate farmhouse which has been unoccupied for some years and appears to have been vandalised over time.

“Windows are mostly broken and household items are scattered around the surrounding area. The roof appears to be more or less intact though ivy has taken over the east gable end.

“The area provides good habitat for bats.”

The report adds: “Two small common pipistrelle roosts were found on the south roof of the house. The roosts will be destroyed by the proposals.

“Therefore, a European Protected Species Licence and mitigation will be required before demolition can progress.”

The owner would also need to erect a bat box nearby before work starts.

It is illegal to intentionally or recklessly kill, injure, capture, or deliberately disturb bats.

And it is also not permitted to damage, destroy or obstruct bat roosts, whether or not the animals are present at the time.

Battery storage proposed for Boddam Estate and new agricultural building required on farm near Stonehaven

Green power developer Anesco has applied for planning consent for a battery energy storage system (BESS), with an installed capacity of up to 300 megawatts (MW), and associated infrastructure on land at Wellbank Farm, Boddam Estate, near Peterhead.

And the Hay Partnership has submitted a bid for the erection of an agricultural building at Uras Farm, near Stonehaven.

It would be 190ft long, 56ft wide and nearly 30ft high. If approved, it will be used as a straw storage shed.

Energy firm has 208 battery units planned for farmland near Keith

Blackhillock Flexpower wants to build and operate a 349MW BESS, with associated infrastructure including access roads, sub-station buildings, supporting equipment, fencing, drainage and landscaping, on land at Gibston Farm, Blackhillock, near Keith.

The land is currently used for pasture but also home to overhead power lines running from the nearby Blackhillock sub-station.

Under the BESS plans, 208 battery containers, 104 inverter units and 52 transformers would be installed.

National Grid connection contract

The battery units would be 10ft high and laid out in sections of between 36 and 12 containers over nine terraces.

A 400 kilovolt substation would also be needed to accommodate infrastructure to meet National Grid requirements.

The applicant has a contract to connect to the grid and deliver 349MW from the area in October 2027. An underground cable, running under a nearby public road, would connect the BESS facility to the Blackhillock substation.

A supporting statement from Blackhillock Flexpower says its proposed development is consistent with planning guidelines supporting net-zero ambitions.

About 100 new jobs expected during battery system’s construction phase

And it adds: “Approximately 100 jobs will be created during the construction of the project and, as far as possible, attempts will be made to source jobs locally.

“It is also intended to source construction materials locally, as far as is practical, both to reduce costs and transportation.”

The facility would “largely be an unmanned site in terms of physical presence”, with four people employed to look after it.”

Old broiler sheds may have new lease of life helping feed demand for whisky

Whisky firm Aceo has applied for a change of use from agricultural buildings to maturation warehouse and filling store at Upper Hempriggs Farmhouse, Kinloss.

Aceo, led by former BBC natural history producer Edward Odim, specialises in whisky sales and maturation, as well as services, including bottling, transport, cask warehousing, and label and product design and consultancy.

Whisky warehouse shortage

A supporting statement from architects grant & geoghegan says: “Growth in the Scotch whisky industry in recent years has led to distilleries across Scotland significantly increasing their outputs, something which has left the market with a shortage of warehouse space, with particular impacts for smaller, independent businesses, such as the applicants in this case.

“Against this backdrop, Aceo have acquired the buildings which are the subject of this application with a view to converting them to provide regulatory compliant warehousing, together with an associated cask whisky filling store.”

The agricultural buildings at Upper Hempriggs were used as broiler sheds until 2008.

Aceo’s plans would see them become a maturation warehouse and filling

store, with a capacity of approximately 3,000 hogshead casks.

The proposals will require “minimal physical alteration, internally or externally” and provide direct permanent full-time employment for two staff, grant & geoghegan says.

‘Sustainable use of land’

HGVs would be coming in and out to begin with.

But operations after the warehouse is filled will be focused on the re-racking of casks and related services which will not require HGV movements, the statement says.

Grant & geoghegan adds: “The proposal involves bringing existing agricultural buildings back into active use and it will ensure existing buildings remain functional.

“This is a more sustainable use of land than the identification of a new greenfield site elsewhere.”

Farm worker’s cabin, games room, more batteries and home alterations

Oliver Lake has applied for retrospective planning consent for a cabin for an occasional farm worker and games room for holiday chalets at Thorabella Farm, Dallas, near Forres.

And green energy firm OPDE UK is seeking a “screening opinion” for a BESS and associated infrastructure, with capacity up to 49.9MW, on land at Loanhead Farmhouse near Elgin.

Meanwhile, Karen and Clive Tant have applied to Highland Council in advance of proposed alterations to their existing 1980s extension at Lagnaha Farm, Duror.

New shed for up to 32,000 chickens

JRL Craigie & Sons want to erect a new poultry unit – 420ft long, 66ft wide and 10ft high – for up to 32,000 chickens on land next to Milton Of Kilravock Farm, Cawdor.

A supporting statement from Ness Planning says: “The applicants operate and manage a successful business providing eggs to the local market and regional supermarkets.

“The proposed shed will be similar in scale to the existing shed situated to the west of the proposed site.”

Eggs leave for Strichen twice a week

Eggs are packed on site, and collected on Mondays and Thursdays. They are then transported to a depot at Strichen, Aberdeenshire, where they are

sorted and graded for onward despatch to supermarkets including Aldi, Lidl and Scotmid.

The new unit would be built next to and parallel with an existing access road.

Ness Planning adds: “The proposal represents a farm diversification project and supports an existing business.”

New road required near Fort William

GreenGold Timberlands hopes to build a mile-long forest road for timber harvesting on land near Hill Farm, Torlundy, by Fort William.

It is anticipated the new road will have four passing places and a turning point.

The construction project would be managed by Tilhill Forestry.

Elsewhere, the owners of Thurdistoft Farm, Castletown, have been told by Highland Council they don’t need prior approval for a new shed to house animals and machinery.

The project can now go ahead.

New-build shed needed near Huntly

Back in Aberdeenshire, Kevin Holt and his agent, John Wink Design, have submitted plans for a new agricultural storage building and driveway on 4,576 acres of land at Auchanachie Farm, Ruthven, near Huntly.

The building proposed for just off the road between Ruthven and the A96 would comprise 3,200sq ft of general purpose storage space.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services and roads development team has already requested a minor change to the site’s existing access.