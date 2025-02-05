Aberdeenshire farm for sale at offers over £1.15 million

Derek and Linda Barrack are selling their £1.1 million-plus partnership farm in Whiterashes, Aberdeenshire, so they can retire into a new home next door.

The couple have just put Mill of Kingoodie on the market.

They are seeking offers of more than £1.15m, through agent Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE).

The farm has been in the family since 1958. It is currently owned by a partnership of Derek, Linda and Derek’s younger brother, Alan.

Derek, 69, told us he was just three years old when his mum and dad, John and Dorothy, took on the farm.

He said he was “farming daft” as a youngster, always helping out at weekends.

His dad told him to go off to “get a trade” after he left school at 15, which he did.

Farming is in Derek’s blood

Derek spent a few years with a local blacksmith and the next three decades working for agricultural machinery firm George Sellar & Son.

But farming was in his blood and also became his career after he left Sellars in 2004.

He and Linda have built a “retirement home” nearby, where they’ll be on hand to help out on the farm if required.

Family time

But they’ll also have a lot more time on their hands to spend with family.

This includes their son, Stuart, who has his own plumbing business, and daughter, Susan, who works at Morrisons in Inverurie.

Derek and Linda, 61, also have three grandchildren they’ll get to spend more time with.

ANE, part of farmers’ co-operative ANM Group, describes Mill of Kingoodie as a “well-equipped farm, with excellent range of farm buildings in a productive and renowned agricultural area, enjoying easy access to local services and beyond”.

The “impressive” four-bedroom, stone and slate farmhouse is “modern and well-presented, having been maintained in very good condition by the present owners”.

All carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings and bathroom fittings are included in the sale.

Behind the farmhouse lies a “versatile” two-storey building. Its ground floor consists of a separate storage area, as well as a large double garage and adjoining shower room.

A flight of stairs leads to a “fantastic open-plan relaxation area” on the first floor.

ANE adds: “This room serves as the perfect party room to entertain guests in and includes a kitchenette area with breakfast bar, a snooker table and log burner taking centre-stage.”

37,566sq ft of covered storage

The agricultural buildings are directly to the east of the farmhouse and garage, and provide “extensive” livestock, grain and general storage accommodation.

Until 2022, a 90-100 calving cow herd system was operated through to finishing.

The farm buildings now accommodate 250-plus store cattle and a fattening system.

Thainstone-based ANE says the outbuildings offer up to 37,566sq ft of covered storage.

The land at Mill of Kingoodie consists of 13 field parcels totalling about 113 acres.

It is currently under grassland for livestock, hay and silage production.

ANE director James Presly said “This well-equipped farm, with excellent farm buildings, presents a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial holding in one of Aberdeenshire’s most productive agricultural regions.

“With its quality buildings and land, we have received inquiries, both locally and nationally, since its launch last week. We encourage interested parties to get in touch to arrange a viewing.”