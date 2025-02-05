Aberdeenshire farm for sale at offers over £1.15 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire farm for sale at offers over £1.15 million

The couple who currently run it have built their retirement home next door.

By Keith Findlay
Derek and Linda Barrack, of Mill of Kingoodie Farm, Whiterashes.
Derek and Linda Barrack, of Mill of Kingoodie Farm, Whiterashes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Derek and Linda Barrack are selling their £1.1 million-plus partnership farm in Whiterashes, Aberdeenshire, so they can retire into a new home next door.

The couple have just put Mill of Kingoodie on the market.

They are seeking offers of more than £1.15m, through agent Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE).

Aerial view of Kingoodie Farm, Whiterashes.
Aerial view of Kingoodie Farm, Whiterashes. Image: ANM Group
Inside one of the farm's agricultural sheds.
Inside one of the farm's agricultural sheds. Image: ANM Group
The landholdings extend to about 113 acres.
The landholdings extend to about 113 acres. Image: ANM Group

The farm has been in the family since 1958. It is currently owned by a partnership of Derek, Linda and Derek’s younger brother, Alan.

Derek, 69, told us he was just three years old when his mum and dad, John and Dorothy, took on the farm.

He said he was “farming daft” as a youngster, always helping out at weekends.

His dad told him to go off to “get a trade” after he left school at 15, which he did.

Farming is in Derek’s blood

Derek spent a few years with a local blacksmith and the next three decades working for agricultural machinery firm George Sellar & Son.

But farming was in his blood and also became his career after he left Sellars in 2004.

He and Linda have built a “retirement home” nearby, where they’ll be on hand to help out on the farm if required.

Family time

But they’ll also have a lot more time on their hands to spend with family.

This includes their son, Stuart, who has his own plumbing business, and daughter, Susan, who works at Morrisons in Inverurie.

Derek and Linda, 61, also have three grandchildren they’ll get to spend more time with.

Derek and Linda outside the home they've built for their retirement.
Derek and Linda outside the home they've built for their retirement. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

ANE, part of farmers’ co-operative ANM Group, describes Mill of Kingoodie as a “well-equipped farm, with excellent range of farm buildings in a productive and renowned agricultural area, enjoying easy access to local services and beyond”.

The “impressive” four-bedroom, stone and slate farmhouse is “modern and well-presented, having been maintained in very good condition by the present owners”.

All carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings and bathroom fittings are included in the sale.

The four-bedroom farmhouse at Mill of Kingoodie
The four-bedroom farmhouse at Mill of Kingoodie. Image: ANM Group
Inside the farmhouse.
Inside the farmhouse. Image: ANM Group
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: ANM Group

Behind the farmhouse lies a “versatile” two-storey building. Its ground floor consists of a separate storage area, as well as a large double garage and adjoining shower room.

A flight of stairs leads to a “fantastic open-plan relaxation area” on the first floor.

ANE adds: “This room serves as the perfect party room to entertain guests in and includes a kitchenette area with breakfast bar, a snooker table and log burner taking centre-stage.”

The perfect party room
The "perfect party room". Image: ANM Group

37,566sq ft of covered storage

The agricultural buildings are directly to the east of the farmhouse and garage, and provide “extensive” livestock, grain and general storage accommodation.

Until 2022, a 90-100 calving cow herd system was operated through to finishing.

The farm buildings now accommodate 250-plus store cattle and a fattening system.

Agricultural storage space
The outbuildings offer plenty of agricultural storage space. Image: ANM Group
Looking out over the land at Mill of Kingoodie.
Looking out over the land at Mill of Kingoodie. Image: ANM Group
The farm as seen from above.
The farm as seen from above. Image: ANM Group

Thainstone-based ANE says the outbuildings offer up to 37,566sq ft of covered storage.

The land at Mill of Kingoodie consists of 13 field parcels totalling about 113 acres.

It is currently under grassland for livestock, hay and silage production.

Farmhouse living space.
Farmhouse living space. Image: ANM Group
Bathroom at Mill of Kingoodie
Bathroom at Mill of Kingoodie. Image: ANM Group

ANE director James Presly said “This well-equipped farm, with excellent farm buildings, presents a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial holding in one of Aberdeenshire’s most productive agricultural regions.

“With its quality buildings and land, we have received inquiries, both locally and nationally, since its launch last week. We encourage interested parties to get in touch to arrange a viewing.”

