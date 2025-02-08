Aberdeenshire steading and its ‘truly spectacular’ view can be yours for £450,000

A “fantastic” lifestyle on the Aberdeenshire coast awaits the next owner of a traditional steading which is on the market at £450,000, says agent Galbraith.

The property is on the Old Coast Road, near Portlethen.

It comes with a three-bedroom farmhouse and 63.6 acres of land.

It’s a fixer-upper

The farmhouse and buildings are in need of “extensive” refurbishment.

Called England Farm, the steading also boasts nearly half a mile of mixed coastline including rocky shores and cliffs.

The property rises from the shores of the North Sea to about 164ft above sea level and, according to Galbraith, offers a “truly spectacular” outlook.

The farmhouse is of stone construction and centrally located next to the farm buildings.

Accommodation is laid out over two floors, with the kitchen, sitting room, dining room and two bathrooms on the ground floor, while the three bedrooms are on the first floor.

The farm buildings consist of a traditional U-shaped steading, in-fill court and a “serviceable” Dutch barn.

The farmland is currently down to grass, having been used for livestock grazing.

According to the James Hutton Institute, the land is classified as Grade 3(2), capable of growing high yields of a wide variety of crops.

‘Well-proportioned’ package

Ian Armstrong, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “England Farm presents a well-proportioned package of property, buildings and land that we anticipate being of interest to a wide range of individuals.

“The coastal setting nearby to Aberdeen provides sought after privacy, whilst being conveniently situated nearby to local services.

“The land lends itself to a variety of potential uses, including agriculture, equestrian or amenity.”

Mr Armstrong added: “The farmhouse and buildings are in need of extensive refurbishment and thus present a fantastic opportunity for new owners to put their own stamp on the property, and potentially develop the U-shaped steading, subject to any planning requirements.”

He continued: “This property presents a fantastic lifestyle opportunity in a very eye-catching setting, perfect for those keen to explore all that Aberdeenshire’s great countryside and coastline has to offer.”

England Farm is just half a mile from Portlethen railway station, with the local retail park and primary and secondary schools also nearby.