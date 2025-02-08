Aberdeenshire steading and its ‘truly spectacular’ view can be yours for £450,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire steading and its ‘truly spectacular’ view can be yours for £450,000

Galbraith says the farmhouse and buildings are in need of "extensive" refurbishment.

By Keith Findlay
The farmhouse at England Farm.
The farmhouse at England Farm comes with an amazing view. Image: Galbraith

A “fantastic” lifestyle on the Aberdeenshire coast awaits the next owner of a traditional steading which is on the market at £450,000, says agent Galbraith.

The property is on the Old Coast Road, near Portlethen.

It comes with a three-bedroom farmhouse and 63.6 acres of land.

It’s a fixer-upper

The farmhouse and buildings are in need of “extensive” refurbishment.

Called England Farm, the steading also boasts nearly half a mile of mixed coastline including rocky shores and cliffs.

The property rises from the shores of the North Sea to about 164ft above sea level and, according to Galbraith, offers a “truly spectacular” outlook.

Nearly half a mile of stunning coastline are part of the deal. Image: Galbraith

The farmhouse is of stone construction and centrally located next to the farm buildings.

Accommodation is laid out over two floors, with the kitchen, sitting room, dining room and two bathrooms on the ground floor, while the three bedrooms are on the first floor.

The farm buildings consist of a traditional U-shaped steading, in-fill court and a “serviceable” Dutch barn.

Aerial view of the the farmhouse and farm buildings
Aerial view of the the farmhouse and farm buildings, all close to the sea. Image: Galbraith

The farmland is currently down to grass, having been used for livestock grazing.

According to the James Hutton Institute, the land is classified as Grade 3(2), capable of growing high yields of a wide variety of crops.

‘Well-proportioned’ package

Ian Armstrong, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “England Farm presents a well-proportioned package of property, buildings and land that we anticipate being of interest to a wide range of individuals.

“The coastal setting nearby to Aberdeen provides sought after privacy, whilst being conveniently situated nearby to local services.

“The land lends itself to a variety of potential uses, including agriculture, equestrian or amenity.”

The property rises from the shores of the North Sea.
The property rises from the shores of the North Sea. Image: Galbraith

Mr Armstrong added: “The farmhouse and buildings are in need of extensive refurbishment and thus present a fantastic opportunity for new owners to put their own stamp on the property, and potentially develop the U-shaped steading, subject to any planning requirements.”

Inside the farmhouse
The buildings could use a little TLC but the views are breathtaking. Galbraith Date; Unknown

He continued: “This property presents a fantastic lifestyle opportunity in a very eye-catching setting, perfect for those keen to explore all that Aberdeenshire’s great countryside and coastline has to offer.”

England Farm is just half a mile from Portlethen railway station, with the local retail park and primary and secondary schools also nearby.

