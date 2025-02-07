Royal Northern Spring Show: Judges and entries revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Royal Northern Spring Show: Judges and entries revealed

The popular annual event will take place at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on February 26.

By Keith Findlay
A bumper crowd looks on at the 2022 Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Mart.
A bumper crowd looks on at the 2022 Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Mart. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Judges and entry numbers have been announced for the first major north-east agricultural event of the year, the Royal Northern Spring Show.

It is organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) and Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM).

And it will take place at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Wednesday February 26.

The annual show and sale of pedigree bulls and females, together with a show and sale of exhibition cattle, always attracts a bumper turnout of exhibitors and visitors alike.

69 bulls and four females

This year’s pedigree bulls and females section, sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and judged by Stephen Sutherland, of Sibmister, Castletown, has attracted a strong entry.

There are 69 bulls and four females in total, with the former including 22 Charolais type, 21 Limousin, 16 Simmental, five Aberdeen-Angus, three Shorthorn and one Saler.

The females are all Limousins, with judging for all animals in this section starting at 8am in the Exchange Hall. The sale will take place from noon in the mart’s ring two.

Last year, a top price of 11,500gns was achieved for a Charolais bull from R&N Barclay, of Harestone, South Road, Insch.

Last year's top selling bull from R & N Barclay, Harestone, Crathes
Last year’s top selling bull from R & N Barclay, Harestone, Crathes. Image: ANM Group

At the 2025 event, the JJDW Agri-sponsored exhibition cattle section will be judged by Dermot Small from Northern Ireland.

There is increased entry of 50 exhibition cattle, including, 12 bullocks and 38 heifers.

Judging for these will start at 11.30am and, following the show, the sale will take place from 2.30pm in ring two.

Last year’s overall champion was a Limousin cross bullock from William Robertson & Sons, of Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul.

Last year's overall champion in the exhibition cattle section.
Last year’s overall champion in the exhibition cattle section. Image: ANM Group

And the top price of £4,000 was paid for the reserve champion, a heifer from D Work & Son, Mains of Dumbreck, Udny, Ellon.

ANM head of livestock John Angus said: “We are once again looking forward to the annual RNAS Spring Show and are pleased to see a good entry forward for the pedigree bulls and exhibition cattle sections.

‘Highly anticipated’

“This highly anticipated event provides an excellent opportunity for buyers to source top quality stock from renowned breeders across Scotland.

“We look forward to hosting another successful event at Thainstone at the end of
the month.”

Online bidding will be available at both sales.

The champion bull, Elgin Robocop, at the 2022 Royal Northern Spring Show
The champion bull, Elgin Robocop, at the 2022 Royal Northern Spring Show. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomsson

Schedule of events

  • 8am – judging of pedigree bulls in the Exchange, followed by parade of breed winners and selection of overall champion
  • 11am – presentation of pedigree bull championship trophies in the Exchange
  • 11.30am – judging of exhibition cattle in the Exchange
  • Noon – sale of pedigree bulls in ring two
  • 2pm – address by RNAS president, followed by presentation of Royal Highland and Agricultural Society Of Scotland long service medals in ring two
  • 2.30pm – presentation of exhibition cattle prizes, followed by sale in ring two

Conversation