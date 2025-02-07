Royal Northern Spring Show: Judges and entries revealed

Judges and entry numbers have been announced for the first major north-east agricultural event of the year, the Royal Northern Spring Show.

It is organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) and Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM).

And it will take place at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Wednesday February 26.

The annual show and sale of pedigree bulls and females, together with a show and sale of exhibition cattle, always attracts a bumper turnout of exhibitors and visitors alike.

69 bulls and four females

This year’s pedigree bulls and females section, sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and judged by Stephen Sutherland, of Sibmister, Castletown, has attracted a strong entry.

There are 69 bulls and four females in total, with the former including 22 Charolais type, 21 Limousin, 16 Simmental, five Aberdeen-Angus, three Shorthorn and one Saler.

The females are all Limousins, with judging for all animals in this section starting at 8am in the Exchange Hall. The sale will take place from noon in the mart’s ring two.

Last year, a top price of 11,500gns was achieved for a Charolais bull from R&N Barclay, of Harestone, South Road, Insch.

At the 2025 event, the JJDW Agri-sponsored exhibition cattle section will be judged by Dermot Small from Northern Ireland.

There is increased entry of 50 exhibition cattle, including, 12 bullocks and 38 heifers.

Judging for these will start at 11.30am and, following the show, the sale will take place from 2.30pm in ring two.

Last year’s overall champion was a Limousin cross bullock from William Robertson & Sons, of Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul.

And the top price of £4,000 was paid for the reserve champion, a heifer from D Work & Son, Mains of Dumbreck, Udny, Ellon.

ANM head of livestock John Angus said: “We are once again looking forward to the annual RNAS Spring Show and are pleased to see a good entry forward for the pedigree bulls and exhibition cattle sections.

‘Highly anticipated’

“This highly anticipated event provides an excellent opportunity for buyers to source top quality stock from renowned breeders across Scotland.

“We look forward to hosting another successful event at Thainstone at the end of

the month.”

Online bidding will be available at both sales.

Schedule of events