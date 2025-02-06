37th Grampian Supermatch an exciting climax to ploughing season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

37th Grampian Supermatch an exciting climax to ploughing season

Mark Skea, of Inverurie, won both the league and 'supermatch' titles for  conventional ploughing.

By Keith Findlay
Grampian Supermatch
The pressure is on at the 37th Grampian Supermatch. Image: Jasperimage

Inverurie ploughman Mark Skea came away from the latest annual Grampian Supermatch awards ceremony with a haul of top honours.

He won both the league and “supermatch” titles for  conventional ploughing.

And he also scooped awards for best combined feering and finish (conventional), the plot with the straightest furrows and best overall plot.

Keenly contested

The Grampian Supermatch is the climax to a keenly contested ploughing league season.

And the 37th edition, held Tillyfar Farm, Turriff, last weekend, was every bit as exciting as any of its predecessors.

There was also a new category for novice ploughers.

It was created in memory of James Daniels, whose life was tragically cut short in January 2023, at the age of 45, after he suffered a burst artery. James was an avid ploughman, following in the footsteps of older family members with the same passion.

James Daniel
James Daniel was just 45 when died in January 2023. Image: Lindsay Daniel

Grampian Supermatch secretary Alison Ironside said: “This event has become a beloved fixture in the rural calendar, attracting spectators, farmers and enthusiasts from near and far.

“It not only showcases the technical prowess of the participants, but also highlights the importance of sustainable farming practices and the preservation of rural traditions.”

Vintage, conventional and reversible ploughing skills galore at Tillyfar

It’s an opportunity for expert ploughers to show off their skills in categories including vintage, conventional and reversible ploughing.

Each participant is judged on a range of criteria, such as the straightness of their furrows, uniformity of depth and overall appearance of the ploughed field.

37th Grampian Supermatch
Steely determination on show at the 37th Grampian Supermatch. Image: Jasperimage
Top-class ploughing action in Turriff.
Top-class ploughing action in Turriff. Image: Jasperimage

The competition to reach the Grampian Supermatch is always fierce, with ploughmen and women honing their skills throughout the year to prepare for the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, the vintage ploughing category is a nod to the past, featuring classic tractors and ploughs from bygone eras. Participants in this category are often enthusiasts who have lovingly restored their equipment and take pride in demonstrating how ploughing was done in previous generations.

Grampian Supermatch
Skilled ploughmen at work. Image: Jasperimage
Grampian Supermatch
Age-old farming skills are put to the test. Image: Jasperimage

The Grampian Supermatch continues to grow in popularity.

Ms Ironside said: “It remains an important platform for promoting agricultural excellence and preserving rural traditions.

“The event not only provides a competitive arena for ploughmen and women but also fosters a sense of community and shared purpose among attendees. As we look forward to future events, it will undoubtedly continue to inspire and captivate audiences, showcasing the best of Scotland’s rural heritage.”

Grampian Supermatch
No room for error. Image: Jasperimage
Grampian Supermatch
More action from Tillyfar Farm. Image: Jasperimage

League winners

  • Conventional: Mark Skea, Inverurie
  • Two-furrow reversible, hydraulic: Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk
  • Two-furrow reversible, non-hydraulic: Donald Towns, Elgin
  • Multi-furrow: John Morrison, Macduff
  • Vintage mounted: Ross McDonald, Westhills
  • Vintage trailing: Doug Stewart, New Deer
  • Most points feering and finish: Doug Stewart New Deer
  • Youngest competitor: Andrew Stevenson, Banff

Grampian Supermatch

  • Best plot by conventional plough: 1 Mark Skea Inverurie 2 Gordon Hepburn, Elgin 3 Kevin Robson, Stonehaven
  • Best plot by two-furrow reversible hydraulic plough: 1 Scott Alexander, Laurencekirk 2 Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk
  • Best plot by reversible non-hydraulic plough: 1 Raymond Middleton 2 Steven Fowler, Stonehaven 3 Colin Forbes, Elgin
  • Best plot by multi-furrow plough: 1 Kieran Grieve, Turriff 2 Ronald Paterson, Elgin 3 Andrew Stevenson, Banff
  • Best plot, vintage mounted: 1 Douglas Greig, Dundee 2 Kevin Gibbons, Couper Angus 3 Ross McDonald, Westhills
  • Best plot, vintage trailing: 1 Raymond Smart, Leven 2 Doug Stewart, New Deer 3 Jock Donald, Crimond
  • Best plot, novice: 1 Cameron Mitchell, Laurencekirk 2 Jamie Skea, Inverurie 3 Cameron Muir, Maud
  • Demonstrators: 1 CC Powell, King Edward 2 Netherton Tractors, Turriff 3 Ravenhill, Turriff
  • Best young farmer: Kieran Grieve, Turriff
  • Best work done by 21-year-old or under: Kieran Grieve, Turriff
  • Best combined feering and finish, reversible: Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk
  • Best combined feering and finish, conventional: Mark Skea, Inverurie
  • Plot with straightest furrows: Mark Skea, Inverurie
  • Overall vintage: Douglas Greig, Dundee
  • Reserve overall: Kieran Grieve, Turriff
  • Overall winner: Mark Skea, Inverurie

Conversation