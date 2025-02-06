37th Grampian Supermatch an exciting climax to ploughing season

Inverurie ploughman Mark Skea came away from the latest annual Grampian Supermatch awards ceremony with a haul of top honours.
He won both the league and “supermatch” titles for conventional ploughing.
And he also scooped awards for best combined feering and finish (conventional), the plot with the straightest furrows and best overall plot.
Keenly contested
The Grampian Supermatch is the climax to a keenly contested ploughing league season.
And the 37th edition, held Tillyfar Farm, Turriff, last weekend, was every bit as exciting as any of its predecessors.
There was also a new category for novice ploughers.
It was created in memory of James Daniels, whose life was tragically cut short in January 2023, at the age of 45, after he suffered a burst artery. James was an avid ploughman, following in the footsteps of older family members with the same passion.
Grampian Supermatch secretary Alison Ironside said: “This event has become a beloved fixture in the rural calendar, attracting spectators, farmers and enthusiasts from near and far.
“It not only showcases the technical prowess of the participants, but also highlights the importance of sustainable farming practices and the preservation of rural traditions.”
Vintage, conventional and reversible ploughing skills galore at Tillyfar
It’s an opportunity for expert ploughers to show off their skills in categories including vintage, conventional and reversible ploughing.
Each participant is judged on a range of criteria, such as the straightness of their furrows, uniformity of depth and overall appearance of the ploughed field.
The competition to reach the Grampian Supermatch is always fierce, with ploughmen and women honing their skills throughout the year to prepare for the prestigious event.
Meanwhile, the vintage ploughing category is a nod to the past, featuring classic tractors and ploughs from bygone eras. Participants in this category are often enthusiasts who have lovingly restored their equipment and take pride in demonstrating how ploughing was done in previous generations.
The Grampian Supermatch continues to grow in popularity.
Ms Ironside said: “It remains an important platform for promoting agricultural excellence and preserving rural traditions.
“The event not only provides a competitive arena for ploughmen and women but also fosters a sense of community and shared purpose among attendees. As we look forward to future events, it will undoubtedly continue to inspire and captivate audiences, showcasing the best of Scotland’s rural heritage.”
League winners
- Conventional: Mark Skea, Inverurie
- Two-furrow reversible, hydraulic: Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk
- Two-furrow reversible, non-hydraulic: Donald Towns, Elgin
- Multi-furrow: John Morrison, Macduff
- Vintage mounted: Ross McDonald, Westhills
- Vintage trailing: Doug Stewart, New Deer
- Most points feering and finish: Doug Stewart New Deer
- Youngest competitor: Andrew Stevenson, Banff
Grampian Supermatch
- Best plot by conventional plough: 1 Mark Skea Inverurie 2 Gordon Hepburn, Elgin 3 Kevin Robson, Stonehaven
- Best plot by two-furrow reversible hydraulic plough: 1 Scott Alexander, Laurencekirk 2 Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk
- Best plot by reversible non-hydraulic plough: 1 Raymond Middleton 2 Steven Fowler, Stonehaven 3 Colin Forbes, Elgin
- Best plot by multi-furrow plough: 1 Kieran Grieve, Turriff 2 Ronald Paterson, Elgin 3 Andrew Stevenson, Banff
- Best plot, vintage mounted: 1 Douglas Greig, Dundee 2 Kevin Gibbons, Couper Angus 3 Ross McDonald, Westhills
- Best plot, vintage trailing: 1 Raymond Smart, Leven 2 Doug Stewart, New Deer 3 Jock Donald, Crimond
- Best plot, novice: 1 Cameron Mitchell, Laurencekirk 2 Jamie Skea, Inverurie 3 Cameron Muir, Maud
- Demonstrators: 1 CC Powell, King Edward 2 Netherton Tractors, Turriff 3 Ravenhill, Turriff
- Best young farmer: Kieran Grieve, Turriff
- Best work done by 21-year-old or under: Kieran Grieve, Turriff
- Best combined feering and finish, reversible: Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk
- Best combined feering and finish, conventional: Mark Skea, Inverurie
- Plot with straightest furrows: Mark Skea, Inverurie
- Overall vintage: Douglas Greig, Dundee
- Reserve overall: Kieran Grieve, Turriff
- Overall winner: Mark Skea, Inverurie
