37th Grampian Supermatch an exciting climax to ploughing season

Inverurie ploughman Mark Skea came away from the latest annual Grampian Supermatch awards ceremony with a haul of top honours.

He won both the league and “supermatch” titles for conventional ploughing.

And he also scooped awards for best combined feering and finish (conventional), the plot with the straightest furrows and best overall plot.

Keenly contested

The Grampian Supermatch is the climax to a keenly contested ploughing league season.

And the 37th edition, held Tillyfar Farm, Turriff, last weekend, was every bit as exciting as any of its predecessors.

There was also a new category for novice ploughers.

It was created in memory of James Daniels, whose life was tragically cut short in January 2023, at the age of 45, after he suffered a burst artery. James was an avid ploughman, following in the footsteps of older family members with the same passion.

Grampian Supermatch secretary Alison Ironside said: “This event has become a beloved fixture in the rural calendar, attracting spectators, farmers and enthusiasts from near and far.

“It not only showcases the technical prowess of the participants, but also highlights the importance of sustainable farming practices and the preservation of rural traditions.”

Vintage, conventional and reversible ploughing skills galore at Tillyfar

It’s an opportunity for expert ploughers to show off their skills in categories including vintage, conventional and reversible ploughing.

Each participant is judged on a range of criteria, such as the straightness of their furrows, uniformity of depth and overall appearance of the ploughed field.

The competition to reach the Grampian Supermatch is always fierce, with ploughmen and women honing their skills throughout the year to prepare for the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, the vintage ploughing category is a nod to the past, featuring classic tractors and ploughs from bygone eras. Participants in this category are often enthusiasts who have lovingly restored their equipment and take pride in demonstrating how ploughing was done in previous generations.

The Grampian Supermatch continues to grow in popularity.

Ms Ironside said: “It remains an important platform for promoting agricultural excellence and preserving rural traditions.

“The event not only provides a competitive arena for ploughmen and women but also fosters a sense of community and shared purpose among attendees. As we look forward to future events, it will undoubtedly continue to inspire and captivate audiences, showcasing the best of Scotland’s rural heritage.”

League winners

Conventional: Mark Skea, Inverurie

Two-furrow reversible, hydraulic: Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk

Two-furrow reversible, non-hydraulic: Donald Towns, Elgin

Multi-furrow: John Morrison, Macduff

Vintage mounted: Ross McDonald, Westhills

Vintage trailing: Doug Stewart, New Deer

Most points feering and finish: Doug Stewart New Deer

Youngest competitor: Andrew Stevenson, Banff

