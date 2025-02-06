Aberdeenshire egg producer finds some positives in ‘new deal for farmers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire egg producer finds some positives in ‘new deal for farmers’

But it's boss stopped short of giving his wholehearted support to the UK Government's grand plan for the sector.

By Keith Findlay
Farmlay managing director Iain Chapman.
An Aberdeenshire egg producer has welcomed some aspects of the UK Government’s “new deal for farmers”.

Farmlay managing director Iain Chapman picked out some positives from Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Reed’s new vision for the sector.

But he stopped short of giving his wholehearted support to Mr Reed’s speech at last month’s Oxford Farming Conference (OFC).

This because he is unable to look past controversial changes to inheritance tax (IHT) hanging over the industry. He also fears some of Mr Reed’s ideas will never happen in Scotland.

What’s impressed Farmlay’s boss?

Mr Chapman picked out the following plus points from the minister’s grand vision.

  • Making it easier for UK farmers to get business from selling into the £5 billion spent on public service catering contracts. This is an England-only policy at this stage
  • Improving opportunities for farmers to make money from selling surplus energy back from solar panels and wind turbines; a UK-wide initiative
  • New supply chain rules, ensuring contracts are set out clearly and that changes can only be made if agreed by all parties; also UK-wide

“These would all be great news and – in some cases, such as improving access to public service catering contracts – something the industry has been banging on about for years,” Farmlay’s boss said.

Inheritance tax plans ‘will stifle all farming businesses from expanding’

He added: “My initial enthusiasm will be kept in check by the proposed farm IHT changes. The government’s plans will stifle all farming businesses from expanding.

“On a personal note, although we have started on succession we have not completed and I am – along with many thousands of others – worried about IHT impact if the worst was to happen to any generation of a family farm.”

The Chapman family, whose Farmlay business is Scotland’s second largest egg producer, farm almost 3,000 acres of land near Strichen, in Aberdeenshire.

Farmlay Eggs, West Cockmuir, Strichen.

‘Dark cloud’ of inheritance tax

“My dad started out at 15 on his parents 130-acre farm,” Mr Chapman said, adding: “He had a dream of owning 100,000 hens and 1,000 acres of farmland. Farmlay as a business now owns more than 450,000 hens, with a further 550,000 owned by contract farmers.

“Although my father is an amazing man, it’s hard to imagine that sort of growth being possible if there had been the dark cloud of IHT hanging over him and other farmers.”

Farmlay eggs rolling off the production line.
Reflecting on the aspects of Mr Reed’s OFC speech that caught his eye, Mr Chapman said making it easier for UK farmers to sell produce into public service catering contracts is “great news, if it happens”.

He continued: “NFUS (NFU Scotland) has been talking about this for years but yet it always seems to come back to what’s cheapest.

It could have been brilliant news for the whole farming sector.”

“It was disappointing to learn that at this stage Scotland isn’t included.

“If it had been, it could have been brilliant news for the whole farming sector.”

Plans highlighted by the minister to make it easier for farmers to make money from selling surplus energy back from solar panels and wind turbines will include Scotland.

Mr Chapman said: “I am unsure how this would work, so will be following developments closely.”

Conversation