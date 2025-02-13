West Highlander scoops prestigious farmers’ award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

West Highlander scoops prestigious farmers’ award

It marks a hat-trick of landmark events for Euan Warnock in recent months.

By Keith Findlay
Euan Warnock receives the Miskelly award from former NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy
Euan Warnock, left, receives the Miskelly award from former NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy. Image: NFU Scotland

One of NFU Scotland’s highest accolades, the Miskelly award, has been awarded to the union’s Argyll and the Islands group secretary, Euan Warnock.

It recognises his service and dedication to farming and crofting in the region.

And it marks a hat-trick of landmark events for the West Highlander in recent months.

At the Argyll and the Islands regional AGM in January, NFU Scotland chief executive John Davidson made a presentation to mark his 30 years’ service as a group secretary.

Stalwart award

Euan then went on to win the Argyll and the Islands stalwart award.

It recognises those who have given time and effort to the work of the union, and to agriculture in Argyll and the Islands.

The Miskelly award was presented by the union’s now former president Martin Kennedy at the union’s recent annual conference dinner in Glasgow.

He has an ability to make everyone feel comfortable and involved.” Sybil Macpherson, NFU Scotland

Newly appointed Argyll and the Islands regional chairwoman Sybil Macpherson said: “I remember Euan arriving at the Oban office at the start of his career.

“It was clear his enthusiasm, encouragement and knowledge would be of huge benefit to everyone in the region.

“He has an ability to make everyone feel comfortable and involved.”

Sybil MacPherson
Sybil MacPherson

Sybil added: “His skill in getting all stakeholders round a table to discuss and engage with them on thorny issues like sea eagles or ferry provision has been invaluable to farmers and crofters.

“In his 30 years as secretary, he has tackled it all in a calm, constructive manner.

“He has never shied away from tackling the issues that matter to our members.”

In memory of John Miskelly

The Miskelly award was established in memory of John Miskelly, an inspirational staff member with the union and was presented by his family following his death in 2006.

It recognises those who have shown outstanding dedication and commitment to NFU Scotland, and to Scottish farming and crofting generally.

