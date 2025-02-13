West Highlander scoops prestigious farmers’ award

One of NFU Scotland’s highest accolades, the Miskelly award, has been awarded to the union’s Argyll and the Islands group secretary, Euan Warnock.

It recognises his service and dedication to farming and crofting in the region.

And it marks a hat-trick of landmark events for the West Highlander in recent months.

At the Argyll and the Islands regional AGM in January, NFU Scotland chief executive John Davidson made a presentation to mark his 30 years’ service as a group secretary.

Stalwart award

Euan then went on to win the Argyll and the Islands stalwart award.

It recognises those who have given time and effort to the work of the union, and to agriculture in Argyll and the Islands.

The Miskelly award was presented by the union’s now former president Martin Kennedy at the union’s recent annual conference dinner in Glasgow.

He has an ability to make everyone feel comfortable and involved.” Sybil Macpherson, NFU Scotland

Newly appointed Argyll and the Islands regional chairwoman Sybil Macpherson said: “I remember Euan arriving at the Oban office at the start of his career.

“It was clear his enthusiasm, encouragement and knowledge would be of huge benefit to everyone in the region.

“He has an ability to make everyone feel comfortable and involved.”

Sybil added: “His skill in getting all stakeholders round a table to discuss and engage with them on thorny issues like sea eagles or ferry provision has been invaluable to farmers and crofters.

“In his 30 years as secretary, he has tackled it all in a calm, constructive manner.

“He has never shied away from tackling the issues that matter to our members.”

In memory of John Miskelly

The Miskelly award was established in memory of John Miskelly, an inspirational staff member with the union and was presented by his family following his death in 2006.

It recognises those who have shown outstanding dedication and commitment to NFU Scotland, and to Scottish farming and crofting generally.