‘Eclectic’ fashion Highlander honoured for his contribution to deer management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

‘Eclectic’ fashion Highlander honoured for his contribution to deer management

John McNulty has been awarded the Balfour-Browne Trophy.

By Keith Findlay
Recently retired Forestry and Land Scotland wildlife ranger John Mcnulty.
Recently retired Forestry and Land Scotland wildlife ranger John Mcnulty. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland

Forestry industry stalwart John McNulty has been awarded the Balfour-Browne Trophy in recognition of the “exceptional” contribution he has made to deer management in Scotland.

The award – presented annually – is named after a founding member of the British Deer Society (BDS), Vincent Balfour-Browne.

Nominations alternate between BDS and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

John McNulty’s career in Scottish forestry spanned 47 years

Mr McNulty, now retired, worked for the former Forestry Commission and then FLS as a wildlife ranger in a career spanning 47 years.

He played a valuable and leading role protecting Scotland’s forests from deer.

Kevin Peters, area wildlife manager, east region, FLS, said: “His innovative nature helped pioneer important measures within FLS and before that the Forestry Commission.”

Deer management innovation

One example of this was in the development of plastic water gates.

These pipe gates sit across a river or stream, linking deer fencing on opposite banks.

Water washes through, leaving the water gate and, most importantly, fence lines intact.

Mr McNulty started out as a ranger helper in Glen Doll, in the Angus Glens, in 1977.

He also had stints as a wildlife ranger at Laggan and Loch Aline in the Highlands before settling at Rannoch for more than 40 years.

A herd of red deer on the hills at Helmsdale.
A herd of red deer on the hills at Helmsdale. Image: Hazel Thomson

Mr Peters said: “Across all his beats, standards never slipped. Access was always kept clear. Fences, the first line of defence, were always kept tight and inspected regularly.

“In all weather, even when the sleet and rain was horizontal, he never shied away from the job. His at times eclectic mix of clothing was all well-worn from getting on with it.”

Conversation