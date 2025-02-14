‘Eclectic’ fashion Highlander honoured for his contribution to deer management

Forestry industry stalwart John McNulty has been awarded the Balfour-Browne Trophy in recognition of the “exceptional” contribution he has made to deer management in Scotland.

The award – presented annually – is named after a founding member of the British Deer Society (BDS), Vincent Balfour-Browne.

Nominations alternate between BDS and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

John McNulty’s career in Scottish forestry spanned 47 years

Mr McNulty, now retired, worked for the former Forestry Commission and then FLS as a wildlife ranger in a career spanning 47 years.

He played a valuable and leading role protecting Scotland’s forests from deer.

Kevin Peters, area wildlife manager, east region, FLS, said: “His innovative nature helped pioneer important measures within FLS and before that the Forestry Commission.”

Deer management innovation

One example of this was in the development of plastic water gates.

These pipe gates sit across a river or stream, linking deer fencing on opposite banks.

Water washes through, leaving the water gate and, most importantly, fence lines intact.

Mr McNulty started out as a ranger helper in Glen Doll, in the Angus Glens, in 1977.

He also had stints as a wildlife ranger at Laggan and Loch Aline in the Highlands before settling at Rannoch for more than 40 years.

Mr Peters said: “Across all his beats, standards never slipped. Access was always kept clear. Fences, the first line of defence, were always kept tight and inspected regularly.

“In all weather, even when the sleet and rain was horizontal, he never shied away from the job. His at times eclectic mix of clothing was all well-worn from getting on with it.”