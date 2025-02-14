Aberdeenshire farmer to take union’s tax fight to London

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Andrew Connon will meet Treasury officials in London on Tuesday as momentum behind the campaign to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax continues to build.

The UK’s farming unions are united in their opposition to the proposed changes to agricultural and business property reliefs announced in Autumn Budget on October 30.

Brought forward with no industry consultation, the changes are due to take effect from April 6 2026.

Starkly contrasting figures for number of farms likely to be affected

The UK Government has claimed 520 farms across the UK will be affected in 2026-27.

But independent studies paint a different picture.

Scotland’s Rural College, for example, says only 26% of farms it surveyed fall below the proposed threshold of £1 million for 100% relief from inheritance tax.

Who is Andrew Connon meeting?

Mr Connon, who farms near Ellon, in Aberdeenshire, will meet Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray and officials.

The Westminster meeting be the NFUS president’s second trip to London in the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign since his election as the union’s leader last week.

Earlier this week, he joined other union presidents at a gathering of thousands of farmers and more than 1,600 tractors in Whitehall, and briefed politicians ahead of a Westminster Hall debate on the “flawed” inheritance tax proposals that evening.

Mr Connon said: “The UK Government and Treasury officials have grossly underestimated the number of hard-working family farms and crofts that will be undermined by its damaging taxation proposals.

“It has taken an intensive period of lobbying and public events, including nine tractor rallies the length and breadth of Scotland on February 1 and 2, to get the Treasury around the table.

‘Detrimental impact’

“We will use this opportunity to highlight the detrimental impact these changes will have on our agricultural sector. Without change, its proposals for inheritance tax reforms will put growth and employment in the agricultural sector into reverse.

“Scotland’s wider rural economy will stall and fail, and the contribution of farmers and crofters to the nation’s food security will be placed in jeopardy.”

Meanwhile, Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross has written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urging him to attend the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Conference in London on February 25.

In her letter, she said: “Last year, former prime minister Rishi Sunak attended the NFU Conference and announced a comprehensive package of support for rural communities.

“Given the current pressures on the agricultural sector, direct engagement with farmers is more important than ever.

“Many are concerned about the impact of recent policy changes, including those affecting agricultural property relief.

‘Invaluable opportunity’

“Your attendance at the NFU Conference would provide an invaluable opportunity to address these concerns directly and outline your government’s vision for the future of British agriculture.”

Ms Cross added it would also allow the PM to hear first-hand the concerns of farmers from across the UK.

A spokesman at No.10 Downing Street was unable to confirm if Sir Keir might attend.