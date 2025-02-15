Land surveyor Lyndsey Brown can hardly wait for spring on her family’s Aberdeenshire farm

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Lyndsey Brown, of Echt Young Farmers.

What’s your background?

I have been brought up by my parents, alongside my two older sisters, on a mixed livestock and arable farm at Auchorrie, Midmar.

We run a herd of mainly Simmental and Saler cross suckler cows which we put to a Charolais sire to produce store cattle.

We also have a commercial flock of mule ewes producing prime lambs.

In addition, we rear and sell turkeys for the Christmas poultry market and grow feed barley.

What do you do for an occupation?

I graduated from Scotland’s Rural College last year, with a first-class honours degree in rural business management. I am now working for Bowlts Chartered Surveyors as a graduate land surveyor.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I joined our local club, Echt Young Farmers, at 14 and helped out with various roles, such as tea convenor and entertainment secretary. At 16 I became the assistant treasurer for two years. I was then treasurer for three years.

Being a member of a smaller club has encouraged me and also younger members to take on responsibility at an early age and integrate quickly. It has also allowed me to develop useful skills at a young age, while contributing to running the club.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I joined to meet like-minded people with similar interests. The meetings and social events appealed to me, and I have enjoyed every one.

I soon realised members were from a wider age group and this has been very valuable in us learning from one another.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

Winning small club of the year at the Grampian Rally in 2019.

We are a small club, compared to some others, and every member puts in a lot of hard work to ensure we are involved in as many events as possible. It was, therefore, great to be rewarded that year.

Your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

Spring – I really enjoy seeing new life arriving during calving and lambing. There is no better feeling than seeing cows with calves going out to grass, and ewes and their lambs thriving outside.

With warmer days on the horizon and the grass starting to grow, there is usually a good feeling in the air – if the snow or rain stays away.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

To allow farmers to have greater market power and respect. Despite food being an essential commodity to everyone in the world, farming continues to be one of the only industries where the producer is a price-taker for both inputs and outputs on the farm.

Farmers have very little chance to change the profits they earn as they have next to no bargaining power. All external factors are impactful on their profits.

It would be great if farmers had greater influence over the price of their outputs and bargaining power more in line with other industries. This would be fair justice for all their hard work.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has been great for me to develop a vast skill set and get involved in activities I wouldn’t have tried otherwise.

I have learned and developed practical skills, from lamb and cattle dressing to sheep shearing. I’ve also learned interpersonal skills, such as public speaking.

In addition, I’ve met many experienced and influential people who have been willing to give up their time to help develop the younger generation. I am grateful for these opportunities.

What are your life ambitions?

I would like to progress through my training to become a chartered land surveyor.

I would also like to contribute to the family farm’s future success.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

Joining SAYFC is something no-one would ever regret. It is a great way to meet people with similar interests and develop a wide skill set. There are a variety of opportunities suitable for all different ages and interests.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to compete against other members allows for great experiences. I have developed new skills and friends which I will carry with me for a lifetime.