Aberdeenshire’s Harestone Uplift is top Charolais at Stirling Bull Sales

Judge John MacGregor described the 20-month-old bull as "pure class".

By Lynsey Clark
Charolais overall championship presentation to Hareston Uplift, from R&N Barclay, of Insch.
A strong show of Charolais at Stirling Bull Sales was won by the intermediate champion, Harestone Uplift, from Aberdeenshire.

He secured a first overall championship at the event for Neil and Stuart Barclay’s 80-strong cattle herd at Insch.

Brought out by stockman Eoin Cumming, Uplift is from the 24,000gns Goldies Oasis, which has sired the top price bull at the last three February Stirling Bull Sales for Harestone – at 24,000gns, 30,000gns and 22,000gns.

Winning Charolais ‘fits perfectly for today’s commercial market’

The dam is Harestone Lyres, a daughter of the past reserve champion at Stirling, the 25,000gns Inverlochy Ferdie.

Judge John MacGregor, of Allanfauld, Kilsyth, described the 20-month-old bull as “pure class”.

He added: “He is a big, long bull, that fits perfectly for today’s commercial market.

“It was a tremendous show of bulls overall, which made it an enjoyable judging job.”

Charolais judging at Stirling Bull Sales.
More success for Harestone herd

The reserve intermediate followed on to take the reserve overall spot.

This was Thrunton Ullapool, from the Campbell family’s 70-cow herd at Alnwick.

The same two herds led the way in the senior section, with Harestone Umpire finishing overall senior champion and Thrunton Uranus taking reserve.

Harestone Umpire is by the home-bred Harestone Lynx, an Inverlochy Ferdie son which was initially sold at Stirling before later being bought back by the Barclays. He also bred the reserve junior champion at Stirling in October, Harestone Upshot.

The dam is Harestone Noelle, a daughter of the 16,000gns Thrunton Fearless.

Moray-based Greens enjoy double success at Simmental show in Stirling

The Green family of Corskie, Garmouth, in Moray, won both the junior and reserve overall championship awards in a show of Simmental cattle in Stirling.

It took place just before United Auctions’ latest Stirling Bull Sales.

Taking the titles for Iain Green and his family was 17-month-old Corskie Pirate, son of a Roscommon purchase, Rathnashan Magnum, and out of the home-bred Corskie Hilda.

Iain Green, of Corskie Farm.
Corskie Pirate is one of 180 pedigree cows in the Corskie herd, which is run alongside 400 commercials.

The Greens’ prizewinning farm team also includes stockman Shaun Cumming.

Finishing overall champion was the intermediate best, Hemingford Prince Charming, a 21-month-old from Cambridgeshire husband-and-wife team James and Rachael Griffin.

It was the couple’s first overall championship win at Stirling.

Hemingford Prince Charming is sired by Saltire Jaguar, a bull bought at Stirling which has previously sired sons to 11,000gns. The dam, Hemingford Joy, is one of 16 cows in the herd.

Judge says reserve champion Simmental from Moray ‘very well put together’

Judge Jim Goldie, of the well-known Newbiemains herd in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, said he felt his choice of champion was “outstanding on the day”.

He added: “He’s a really nice, modern bull, with great presence, and he walked very well.

“The reserve champion was also very well put together.

“He is younger than the champion but also showed great locomotion and is a stylish young bull.”

Another of the Green family's entries in the Simmental classes, Corskie Plasma.
Leading the senior section was Backmuir Poseidon, a 21-month-old bull from Reece and Andrew Simmers, of Backmuir, Keith.

He is sired by the home-bred Islavale Hamilton son Backmuir King, which stood male champion at the Royal Highland in 2023 and has sired sons to 10,000gns.

The dam is the Skerrington Warlord daughter Starline Kristle 25th.

A Simmental bull in the lines at Stirling.
Taking reserve overall in the intermediate section was Auchorachan Picasso, from Michael Durno, who runs 160 cows, including 90 pedigree Simmentals, at Glenlivet.

Picasso is a son of the successfully shown Auchorachan Malt, which stood champion of champions at Grantown Show.

This August 2023-born bull is out of a Dirnanean Bradley daughter, Auchorachan Nanny.

