Tarland brothers Dan and William Davidson leave ‘incredibly generous’ bequest to Archie Foundation

They toiled away on Aberdeenshire farmland for decades without luxuries or any kind of lavish lifestyle.

But now, it has emerged that bachelor brothers Dan and William Davidson, who worked on The MacRobert Trust estate near Tarland their whole lives, have left a substantial legacy gift to north-east charity The Archie Foundation.

Dan, who died in 2023, seven years after William, remained in the family home at Mill of Culsh near Aboyne, following the death of their parents.

There were few luxuries in their life

The duo shared a frugal existence and Dan’s love of cars, which were updated and upgraded on a regular basis, was one of the few cases where they spent their earnings.

However, the details of the “incredibly generous” donation – which the Press and Journal has learned is a six-figure sum – came to light when Dan’s will was read after his death and it stipulated the gift came jointly from both brothers.

The funds will be used to support the work of the foundation, which helps transform experiences and outcomes in healthcare and bereavement for babies, children and families across the north of Scotland, including Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

This includes the Archie Family Centre at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which allows parents to stay with their children when they are in hospital.

Brothers were a fixture at the farm

The third-oldest of five sons, Dan spent all his working life at Douneside from the age of 14, eventually retiring in 2002 after 50 years. William worked on the estate for 32 years while a third brother, Frederick, worked there for 47 years.

On Dan’s retirement, he was honoured with a celebration by the MacRobert Trust at Douneside House and presented with long-service certificates from both the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland and the Scottish Landowners Federation.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said: “Legacy gifts such as the incredibly generous donation which Dan and William have left us is one of the most valuable and lasting ways to support the charity.

“It allows us to carry on our vital work making the difference for more than 50,000 babies and children every year across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Archie Foundation gift can have a powerful impact

“We know the most important thing is to provide for loved ones, but many people find that after they’ve done this, they can leave a gift for a cause or charity they care about.

“Money we’ve received in this way has made a huge difference for children and their families and continues to have a powerful impact for years to come.

“Some of those who have given Archie a gift in their will have done so because a loved one was helped by the charity, while others have supported us simply in celebration of the difference we make for babies, children and families when they need it most.

“We hope that Dan and William’s surviving family members will take comfort from the knowledge that our essential work will carry on through their legacy gift.”