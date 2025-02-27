Tarland brothers Dan and William Davidson leave ‘incredibly generous’ bequest to Archie Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Tarland brothers Dan and William Davidson leave ‘incredibly generous’ bequest to Archie Foundation

Farming brothers Dan and William Davidson lived spartan lives in Aberdeenshire, but have made a significant contribution to charity.

By Neil Drysdale
Dan Davidson and his brother have left a huge bequest to the Archie Foundation. Image: Shona Hendry
Dan Davidson and his brother have left a huge bequest to the Archie Foundation. Image: Shona Hendry

They toiled away on Aberdeenshire farmland for decades without luxuries or any kind of lavish lifestyle.

But now, it has emerged that bachelor brothers Dan and William Davidson, who worked on The MacRobert Trust estate near Tarland their whole lives, have left a substantial legacy gift to north-east charity The Archie Foundation.

Dan, who died in 2023, seven years after William, remained in the family home at Mill of Culsh near Aboyne, following the death of their parents.

There were few luxuries in their life

The duo shared a frugal existence and Dan’s love of cars, which were updated and upgraded on a regular basis, was one of the few cases where they spent their earnings.

However, the details of the “incredibly generous” donation – which the Press and Journal has learned is a six-figure sum – came to light when Dan’s will was read after his death and it stipulated the gift came jointly from both brothers.

The Press & Journal carried details of Dan Davidson’s retirement from farming. Image: DC Thomson

The funds will be used to support the work of the foundation, which helps transform experiences and outcomes in healthcare and bereavement for babies, children and families across the north of Scotland, including Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

This includes the Archie Family Centre at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which allows parents to stay with their children when they are in hospital.

Brothers were a fixture at the farm

The third-oldest of five sons, Dan spent all his working life at Douneside from the age of 14, eventually retiring in 2002 after 50 years. William worked on the estate for 32 years while a third brother, Frederick, worked there for 47 years.

On Dan’s retirement, he was honoured with a celebration by the MacRobert Trust at Douneside House and presented with long-service certificates from both the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland and the Scottish Landowners Federation.

Paula Cormack smiling at the camera.
Paula Cormack is the chief executive of the Archie Foundation. Pic: Kami Thomson.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said: “Legacy gifts such as the incredibly generous donation which Dan and William have left us is one of the most valuable and lasting ways to support the charity.

“It allows us to carry on our vital work making the difference for more than 50,000 babies and children every year across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Archie Foundation gift can have a powerful impact

“We know the most important thing is to provide for loved ones, but many people find that after they’ve done this, they can leave a gift for a cause or charity they care about.

“Money we’ve received in this way has made a huge difference for children and their families and continues to have a powerful impact for years to come.

A farm on The MacRobert Trust's estate.
Dan and William Davidson worked at The MacRobert Trust’s estate in Tarland.

“Some of those who have given Archie a gift in their will have done so because a loved one was helped by the charity, while others have supported us simply in celebration of the difference we make for babies, children and families when they need it most.

“We hope that Dan and William’s surviving family members will take comfort from the knowledge that our essential work will carry on through their legacy gift.”

Conversation