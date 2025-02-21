Three parcels of land being sold near Huntly

Three parcels of land up for sale near Huntly are expected to fetch at least £630,000 in total.

All three are close to Rothiemay, in Moray.

Two of them, Lower Woodside and Clashman Hillock, are already under offer.

They were being marketed together by rural property agent Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE), either as a whole for offers over £380,000 or in two lots.

Planning consent already in place for 10 new homes to be built in Rothiemay

Meanwhile, development land at Castle Terrace, Rothiemay, is for sale as a whole for offers around £250,000.

ANE describes it as “an attractive and secluded housing development site for 10 houses in the quaint riverside village”.

Area is already zoned for housing

The site consists of an area of south-facing ground, currently in grass, extending to about 2.5 acres.

It can be accessed via a ready-made entrance along the north-western boundary, where Castle Terrace meets Riddoch Court.

The area is currently zoned for housing under the 2020 Moray Local Development Plan.

The document highlights potential for up to 15 detached homes.

ANE says this could be increased if a new owner seeks planning permission for semi-detached or terraced units instead.

The agent adds: “In addition, the site benefits from planning permission for the erection of 11 houses dating from 2014.

“One of these houses has since been built. Full planning permission, therefore, exists for 10 houses on the site.”

Farmland under offer

Offers for farmland at Lower Woodside and Clashman Hillock had to be in before noon on February 12.

Totalling about 76 acres, these two areas are described as having “a south-east facing aspect next to the River Deveron”.

Lower Woodside comprises six field parcels totalling about 54.6ac. The land is classified as Grade 3(2) by the James Hutton Institute.

ANE’s online brochure says they benefit from a mixture of stone dykes and post fencing.

The fields were used for livestock grazing in recent years but are also suitable for arable production. “The land also benefits from good roadside access,” the brochure adds.

The Clashman Hillock land comprises two fields totalling just over 21ac.

It has been used for arable farming in recent years, and is classified as a mix of grades 3(1) and 3(2) by the Hutton.

Both fields benefit from good roadside access, with one of them accessed directly from the B9022 road from Huntly to Portsoy, ANE says.

Farmland attracted strong interest

ANE director James Presly told us the “productive” farmland at Lower Woodside and Clashman Hillock attracted strong interest. They represent an “excellent opportunity for agricultural use in a sought-after area of Aberdeenshire,” he added.