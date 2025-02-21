Three parcels of land being sold near Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Three parcels of land being sold near Huntly

Rural property agent Aberdeen & Northern Estates hopes they will fetch more than £630,000 in total.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of the development land for sale at Rothiemay.
Aerial view of the development land for sale at Rothiemay. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

Three parcels of land up for sale near Huntly are expected to fetch at least £630,000 in total.

All three are close to Rothiemay, in Moray.

Two of them, Lower Woodside and Clashman Hillock, are already under offer.

They were being marketed together by rural property agent Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE), either as a whole for offers over £380,000 or in two lots.

Planning consent already in place for 10 new homes to be built in Rothiemay

Meanwhile, development land at Castle Terrace, Rothiemay, is for sale as a whole for offers around £250,000.

ANE describes it as “an attractive and secluded housing development site for 10 houses in the quaint riverside village”.

The development land is just outside Rothiemay.
Rothiemay, near Huntly. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

Area is already zoned for housing

The site consists of an area of south-facing ground, currently in grass, extending to about 2.5 acres.

It can be accessed via a ready-made entrance along the north-western boundary, where Castle Terrace meets Riddoch Court.

The area is currently zoned for housing under the 2020 Moray Local Development Plan.

The document highlights potential for up to 15 detached homes.

Artist's impression of how new homes could look on the site at Rothiemay.
Artist’s impression of how new homes could look on the site at Rothiemay. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

ANE says this could be increased if a new owner seeks planning permission for semi-detached or terraced units instead.

The agent adds: “In addition, the site benefits from planning permission for the erection of 11 houses dating from 2014.

“One of these houses has since been built. Full planning permission, therefore, exists for 10 houses on the site.”

Farmland under offer

Offers for farmland at Lower Woodside and Clashman Hillock had to be in before noon on February 12.

Totalling about 76 acres, these two areas are described as having “a south-east facing aspect next to the River Deveron”.

Aerial view of farmland already under offer.
Aerial view of farmland already under offer. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

Lower Woodside comprises six field parcels totalling about 54.6ac. The land is classified as Grade 3(2) by the James Hutton Institute.

ANE’s online brochure says they benefit from a mixture of stone dykes and post fencing.

The fields were used for livestock grazing in recent years but are also suitable for arable production. “The land also benefits from good roadside access,” the brochure adds.

Clashman Hillock and Lower Woodside
Clashman Hillock and Lower Woodside. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

The Clashman Hillock land comprises two fields totalling just over 21ac.

It has been used for arable farming in recent years, and is classified as a mix of grades 3(1) and 3(2) by the Hutton.

Both fields benefit from good roadside access, with one of them accessed directly from the B9022 road from Huntly to Portsoy, ANE says.

Farmland attracted strong interest

ANE director James Presly told us the “productive” farmland at Lower Woodside and Clashman Hillock attracted strong interest. They represent an “excellent opportunity for agricultural use in a sought-after area of Aberdeenshire,” he added.

