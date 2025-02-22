Farming fever building in run-up to big Spring Show

Judges are gearing up for next week’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) Spring Show.

It will be held in partnership with farmers’ co-operative ANM Group at its headquarters at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Wednesday.

With trade stand space sold out weeks ago the event is shaping up to be another excellent curtain-raiser for the agricultural show season.

The one-day event always attracts a high quality display of cattle, sheep, horses and ponies.

It includes a show and sale of pedigree bulls in conjunction with Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

As part of an on-going programme of improvements by the society, trade stand bookings, show entries and ticket purchases can now be made online. This change has been made to make the process easier for competitors, members and show organisers.

An early bird discount for entrance tickets purchased online applies until midnight on Tuesday.

RNAS president Cameron MacIver said: “Feedback from exhibitors regarding the new digital system has been really positive, with an increased number of entries – particularly in the horse and pony classes.

“We are grateful to our existing sponsors, who have supported us for a number of years.”

“And we are delighted to welcome Caledonia Farm Vets and Nethermill Seed on board this year, in the sheep and cereal sections respectively.”

He added: “Arrangements are well in hand and, in preparation for the show, an enormous amount of work and effort is undertaken by the staff at ANM Group.

“The society is extremely appreciative of their support and enthusiasm.”

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson said “The show is a key platform for the sector.

“Our staff are delighted to be involved, look forward to the day and are proud to be partners in this prestigious event.”

Freda Newton, well known for her prize-winning hunter horses, will choose the overall champion and “best bred by exhibitor” in the horse and pony sections.

She knows just how much work is involved in getting animals in peak condition for showing, particularly in winter.

Freda said “With record entries of horses and ponies, I’m looking forward to the task ahead of me. I know that they will be of a very high standard.”

First time judging Clydesdales at the show will be Mark Noble, of Inverurie.

An enthusiast from a young age and now on RNAS’s judging panel, he said: “It’s good to encourage some of the younger generation to get involved with Clydesdales and keep the breed going.”

Cattle judge Dermot Small will be travelling from Kilkeel, Northern Ireland.

No stranger to the showring, Mr Small is a renowned breeder and exhibitor of commercial cattle. He has won all the major championships, including at the Smithfield, Scottish Winter Fair, Agri Expo, Royal Highland and Balmoral shows.

Strawberry Blonde, his home-bred Charolais cross heifer, won Agri Expo in 2018 and is considered by many people to be one of the greatest show animals to grace a show ring.

Looking forward to judging at the Spring Show, Mr Small said: “I’ll be looking for an animal with plenty of width, good plates and legs, and a little bit of a wow factor.”

Carcass cattle on the hoof will be judged by Gray Gall, of Home Farm, Kininmonth.

Meanwhile, Simon Gilmour, of Edgefield Butchers, Edinburgh, will judge on the hook.

Increased prize money in the sheep section from new sponsor Caledonia Farm Vets is creating interest in these classes.

William Cameron, of Burnside of Edingight, Keith, will judge carcass hoggs on the hoof.

And Allan Ross, of Wardhead, Strichen, will preside over breeding sheep.

Caledonia Farm Vets clinical director Seb Batchelor said: “All of our team are passionate about Scottish farming and livestock.

“This is a great opportunity for us to support the industry in our region.”

“We very much look forward to seeing the outstanding stock that will be on show, and seeing new and old faces.”

Harry Smith, of Nethermill Seed, hailed the Spring show as “a great opportunity to showcase the spring barley varieties we have this year”.

He added: “As arable farmers and newly established independent seed merchants, we hope to build relationships and highlight the benefits of working with a local independent.”

Full list of judges for 2025 RNAS Spring Show

Horses

Mountain and moorland – Dennis Andrew, Maud

Young handlers, ride and drive – Susan Don, Newport-on-Tay

Highland ponies – Jo Jack, Leven

Shetland Ponies – Douglas Macarthur

Clydesdales – Mark Noble, Inverurie

Light horse and ponies – Morag Snow, Leven

Overall horse and pony championship – Freda Newton, Oldmeldrum

Cattle

Exhibition – Dermot Small, County Down

Carcass cattle on the hoof – Gray Gall, Mintlaw

Carcass cattle on the hook – Simon Gilmour, Edgefield Butchers, Edinburgh

Sheep

Carcass hoggs – William Cameron, Keith

Carcass hoggs on the hook – Simon Gilmour, Edgefield Butchers, Edinburgh

Breeding sheep – Alan Ross, Strichen

Other sections

Cereals – Richard Lake, Crisp Malt

Roots and Young Farmer’s box of produce – Stuart Stephen, Rothienorman

Silage and hay – James Law, Kingussie

Young Farmers stockjudging – Hamish Sclater, Turriff

Young Farmers carcass stockjudging – Simon Gilmour, Edgefield Butchers, Edinburgh

Young Farmers industrial display – Winnie Munro, Huntly

Scottish Women’s Institutes – Jennifer Durno, Aberchirder

Entry numbers for 2025 RNAS Spring Show