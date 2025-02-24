Moray vet launching third children’s book at Spring Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray vet launching third children’s book at Spring Show

Her fictional character, Shona, trims a cow’s hooves, gives inoculations to a pony and helps a sunburnt pig.

By Keith Findlay
Vet and author Catherine Stables.
Vet and author Catherine Stables. Image: Jayne Baldwin

When she’s not treating poorly animals as a vet in Moray, Catherine Stables can be found creating picture books for children.

The first two titles featuring her character Shona the Vet have proved to be so successful that a third is now about to be launched.

In her first stories, Shona flew in her wee red helicopter across Scotland with her trusty sidekick, Jock the dog, treating wild animals in distress.

Their adventures introduce young children to the challenges faced by wildlife in the Highlands and Islands, and then across Scotland’s central belt.

What’s Catherine’s new book?

Last year Shona the Vet: A Coast to Coast Adventure was chosen to be distributed to every primary school in Scotland

For her new story, Farm to Farm, Catherine focuses on a large animal practice.

Shona and Jock fly between farms to provide both routine and emergency treatments.

They trim a cow’s hooves, give inoculations to a pony and help a sunburnt pig.

Shona the Vet: Farm to Farm.
Shona the Vet: Farm to Farm. Image: Jayne Baldwin

Catherine is a small animal vet at Seafield Veterinary Group in Keith.

She started telling stories for her two sons when they were younger.

The idea of Shona and her adventures developed from these bedtime tales.

It’s a dream come true. I hope the book will reach a new audience of animal lovers.”

She said: “I am so excited to have my third Shona the Vet adventure published.

“It’s a dream come true. I hope the book will reach a new audience of animal lovers.”

Publisher Jayne Baldwin, of Foggie Toddle Book,s in Wigtown, said: “It’s wonderful working with Catherine and fantastic to be able to produce books that are both informative and fun for young children.”

Spring Show launch

The new book will be launched by Catherine at the Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Wednesday (February 26).

It is also available through foggietoddlebooks.co.uk

