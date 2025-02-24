Moray vet launching third children’s book at Spring Show

When she’s not treating poorly animals as a vet in Moray, Catherine Stables can be found creating picture books for children.

The first two titles featuring her character Shona the Vet have proved to be so successful that a third is now about to be launched.

In her first stories, Shona flew in her wee red helicopter across Scotland with her trusty sidekick, Jock the dog, treating wild animals in distress.

Their adventures introduce young children to the challenges faced by wildlife in the Highlands and Islands, and then across Scotland’s central belt.

What’s Catherine’s new book?

Last year Shona the Vet: A Coast to Coast Adventure was chosen to be distributed to every primary school in Scotland

For her new story, Farm to Farm, Catherine focuses on a large animal practice.

Shona and Jock fly between farms to provide both routine and emergency treatments.

They trim a cow’s hooves, give inoculations to a pony and help a sunburnt pig.

Catherine is a small animal vet at Seafield Veterinary Group in Keith.

She started telling stories for her two sons when they were younger.

The idea of Shona and her adventures developed from these bedtime tales.

It’s a dream come true. I hope the book will reach a new audience of animal lovers.”

She said: “I am so excited to have my third Shona the Vet adventure published.

“It’s a dream come true. I hope the book will reach a new audience of animal lovers.”

Publisher Jayne Baldwin, of Foggie Toddle Book,s in Wigtown, said: “It’s wonderful working with Catherine and fantastic to be able to produce books that are both informative and fun for young children.”

Spring Show launch

The new book will be launched by Catherine at the Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Wednesday (February 26).

It is also available through foggietoddlebooks.co.uk