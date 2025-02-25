Retired Aberdeenshire farmer grows monster carrot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Retired Aberdeenshire farmer grows monster carrot

Ninety-year-old Arthur Nicol still helps out on family farm at Westerord Skene, near Westhill

By Keith Findlay
Arthur Nicol and his giant carrot
Arthur Nicol and his giant carrot. Image: DCT Media

When retired Aberdeenshire farmer and keen gardener Arthur Nicol went to pull up a carrot to go with is Sunday lunch, out came a monster.

Arthur, 90, couldn’t believe the size of it.

The mammoth root vegetable was much too heavy for his kitchen scales.

His granddaughter, Steph, who loves nearby, popped round with something better equipped to weigh the gargantuan carrot.

It tipped her scales at 4lb 10.6oz, measuring 1ft in length with a circumference of 19 inches at its widest point.

Giant carrot
The scales don’t lie. Yes, Arthur’s carrot really is that heavy. Image: Steph Nicol

Arthur still helps on the farm

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Arthur, who still helps out on the family farm.

He is often spotted out in his tractor ploughing fields.

The 400-acre mixed farm at Westerord Skene, near Westhill, was previously run by Arthur and his late wife, Ella.

It is now owned and run by Steph’s parents, Derek and Lynn Nicol.

Giant carrot
Kevin the Carrot eat your heart out, Arthur’s root veg is huge. Image: Steph Nicol

Steph, a director at family-owned civil engineering firm Nicol of Skene, described her green-fingered grandad as an “absolutely fantastic” gardener.

As well as carrots, he grows strawberries, turnips, cabbages, and other fruit and veg.

“All my carrots are large for some reason but this is the biggest I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The sheer size of it won it a swift reprieve from any immediate plans to eat it.

“I didn’t have the heart to cut it up and cook it,” he explained.

Giant carrot
It’s definitely in the “wonky carrot” category. Image: Steph Nicol

At the time of writing, the enormous vegetable’s fate it still uncertain.

Arthur said he had no idea why his carrots were generally bigger than average.

But then he offered a possible reason – he covers them in cow dung to help them grow.

Arthur is, naturally, proud of his biggest carrot but it falls well short of the world record holders.

The world’s heaviest and longest carrots

Christopher Qualley, of Otsego, Minnesota, in the US, grew the heaviest carrot, weighing in at a whopping 22.44lb, in 2017.

“I think everyone that grows giant fruits and veggies has a dream in the back of their mind to set a world record,” Christopher told Guinness World Records.

He added: “I was lucky enough to have a dream come true.”

UK grower Joe Atherton holds the record for the world’s longest carrot. His 20ft 5.86” pride and joy was verified at the National Giant Vegetables Championship, in Malvern, in September 2016.

