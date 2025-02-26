Farming Gallery: Thousands flock to Thainstone for Spring Show Young and old alike are enjoying curtain-raiser to Scotland's agricultural show season. Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show Event at Thainstone Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay February 26 2025, 4:12 pm February 26 2025, 4:12 pm Share Gallery: Thousands flock to Thainstone for Spring Show Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6701880/gallery-thousands-flock-to-thainstone-for-spring-show/ Copy Link 0 comment People have flocked in their thousands to the Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie. Today’s event, held in association with Aberdeen & Northern Marts, is widely regarded as the curtain-raiser for Scotland’s agricultural show season. Thainstone’s many large car parks were filled early in the day. Farmers, trade exhibitors and many others arrived full of enthusiasm for a hectic show and sale schedule. And it’s not just those directly involved in agriculture who are attending today’s event. People from across the farming sector and its supply chain were impressed to see so many youngsters there, taking part in school trips. At a challenging time for farmers, many said it was good to see pupils getting excited about what goes on in the show and sales rings. There was certainly plenty for them to see in the immaculately presented livestock, not to mention perfect examples of the north-east’s rich agricultural larder. Our photographer Kenny Elrick went along to capture the best moments Alexander Scott, 2, and sister Ava Scott, 4. Cody Taylor, 2 on one of the tractors. RNAS (Royal Northern Agricultural Society) Spring Show Event at Thainstone Centre. Crowds gathered to view the tractors. The Spring Show Event in full swing. A fantastic turnout to the event. Kenny got some smiles today! Many machinery manufacturers attended the event. The Thainstone Centre was buzzing with people. One of the ponies in the judging. The event always attracts a high quality display of cattle, sheep, horses and ponies. One of the participants showing her beautiful pony. Crowds gathered to see the horse judging. A beautiful selection of horses in the line up. Getting prepared for the showing. Quick shave! Prize bulls on show. A line up of the tractors in the carpark at Thainstone. A good event to catch up with and meet people. Inspections of the new farming equipment. It’s tough competition! Say cheese! A family-friendly event. Some pretty cool equipment on show. A fantastic atmosphere in Inverurie. A very busy annual event. The weather stayed nice and the sun was shining. Matteo, 11, and Henrik Balchin, 7. A full ring of spectators. Here’s a winner! Lining up the cows for their viewing. Inspections of the quad bikes on display. Some interest in the bulls. Spectators watching on at the show ring. Cody Miller, 8. Evie Sinclair, 11 and Holly Middleton, 10.
