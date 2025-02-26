Gallery: Thousands flock to Thainstone for Spring Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Gallery: Thousands flock to Thainstone for Spring Show

Young and old alike are enjoying curtain-raiser to Scotland's agricultural show season.

Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show Event at Thainstone Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show Event at Thainstone Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

People have flocked in their thousands to the Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Today’s event, held in association with Aberdeen & Northern Marts,  is widely regarded as the curtain-raiser for Scotland’s agricultural show season.

Thainstone’s many large car parks were filled early in the day.

Farmers, trade exhibitors and many others arrived full of enthusiasm for a hectic show and sale schedule.

And it’s not just those directly involved in agriculture who are attending today’s event.

People from across the farming sector and its supply chain were impressed to see so many youngsters there, taking part in school trips.

At a challenging time for farmers, many said it was good to see pupils getting excited about what goes on in the show and sales rings.

There was certainly plenty for them to see in the immaculately presented livestock, not to mention perfect examples of the north-east’s rich agricultural larder.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick went along to capture the best moments

Alexander Scott, 2, and sister Ava Scott, 4.
Cody Taylor, 2 on one of the tractors.
RNAS (Royal Northern Agricultural Society) Spring Show Event at Thainstone Centre.
Crowds gathered to view the tractors.
The Spring Show Event in full swing.
A fantastic turnout to the event.
Kenny got some smiles today!
Many machinery manufacturers attended the event.
The Thainstone Centre was buzzing with people.
One of the ponies in the judging.
The event always attracts a high quality display of cattle, sheep, horses and ponies.
One of the participants showing her beautiful pony.
Crowds gathered to see the horse judging.
A beautiful selection of horses in the line up.
Getting prepared for the showing.
Quick shave!
Prize bulls on show.
A line up of the tractors in the carpark at Thainstone.
A good event to catch up with and meet people.
Inspections of the new farming equipment.
It’s tough competition!

Say cheese!
A family-friendly event.
Some pretty cool equipment on show.
A fantastic atmosphere in Inverurie.
A very busy annual event.
The weather stayed nice and the sun was shining.
Matteo, 11, and Henrik Balchin, 7.
A full ring of spectators.
Here’s a winner!
Lining up the cows for their viewing.
Inspections of the quad bikes on display.
Some interest in the bulls.
Spectators watching on at the show ring.
Cody Miller, 8.
Evie Sinclair, 11 and Holly Middleton, 10.

