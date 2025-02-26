Gallery: Thousands flock to Thainstone for Spring Show

People have flocked in their thousands to the Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Today’s event, held in association with Aberdeen & Northern Marts, is widely regarded as the curtain-raiser for Scotland’s agricultural show season.

Thainstone’s many large car parks were filled early in the day.

Farmers, trade exhibitors and many others arrived full of enthusiasm for a hectic show and sale schedule.

And it’s not just those directly involved in agriculture who are attending today’s event.

People from across the farming sector and its supply chain were impressed to see so many youngsters there, taking part in school trips.

At a challenging time for farmers, many said it was good to see pupils getting excited about what goes on in the show and sales rings.

There was certainly plenty for them to see in the immaculately presented livestock, not to mention perfect examples of the north-east’s rich agricultural larder.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick went along to capture the best moments