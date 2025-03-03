Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away at annual dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away at annual dinner

Their get together was timely opportunity for some fun before busy time on farms.

A night to remember at the Mearns JAC annual dinner dance. Image: Paul Reid
A night to remember at the Mearns JAC annual dinner dance. Image: Paul Reid
By Keith Findlay

The Young Farmers of Mearns Junior Agricultural Club (JAC) held their annual dinner dance at the weekend.

It took place at the Panmure Arms, Edzell.

A total of 110 members and guests enjoyed a three-course meal and dancing to DJ Chris Hutchinson.

Mears JAC secretary Joanne Thow said the best part was “seeing everyone, no matter what their age, mixing together as a club and a having a fun time”.

Annual dinner dance took place ahead of busy time for many Young Farmers

Many of the Young Farmers will soon be caught up in the peak calving and lambing season on family farms.

So, this was an ideal chance to let their hair down before the hard work starts

The fun and laughter continued long into the night and photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the best moments for us.

Ready to dance the night away.
Making memories at Mearns Young Farmers.
A night full of laughter and dancing.
Wellies off and dancing shoes on.
Good vibes, good tunes, and a whole lot of fun.
A night full of laughter and good vibes.
A night out with the best bunch.
Good food and good friends.
A great night with friends.
Harvesting memories.
Dancing all night long.
Cheers to a great night.
Creating lasting memories.
Celebrating hard work.
A great night for all the guests.
Enjoying the evening with great company.

