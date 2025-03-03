Farming Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away at annual dinner Their get together was timely opportunity for some fun before busy time on farms. A night to remember at the Mearns JAC annual dinner dance. Image: Paul Reid By Keith Findlay March 3 2025, 6:38 pm March 3 2025, 6:38 pm Share Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away at annual dinner Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6705548/gallery-mearns-young-farmers-dance-night-away-at-annual-dinner/ Copy Link 0 comment The Young Farmers of Mearns Junior Agricultural Club (JAC) held their annual dinner dance at the weekend. It took place at the Panmure Arms, Edzell. A total of 110 members and guests enjoyed a three-course meal and dancing to DJ Chris Hutchinson. Mears JAC secretary Joanne Thow said the best part was “seeing everyone, no matter what their age, mixing together as a club and a having a fun time”. Annual dinner dance took place ahead of busy time for many Young Farmers Many of the Young Farmers will soon be caught up in the peak calving and lambing season on family farms. Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy into Perth So, this was an ideal chance to let their hair down before the hard work starts The fun and laughter continued long into the night and photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the best moments for us. Ready to dance the night away. Making memories at Mearns Young Farmers. A night full of laughter and dancing. Wellies off and dancing shoes on. Good vibes, good tunes, and a whole lot of fun. A night full of laughter and good vibes. A night out with the best bunch. Good food and good friends. A great night with friends. Harvesting memories. Dancing all night long. Cheers to a great night. Creating lasting memories. Celebrating hard work. A great night for all the guests. Enjoying the evening with great company.
