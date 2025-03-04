Aberdeenshire woman wins top Texel Sheep Society award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire woman wins top Texel Sheep Society award

Judges said she has an 'enduring passion' for Texels.

By Keith Findlay
Melissa Buchan, being presented with the "spotlight" trophy by Texel Sheep Society director David McKerrow Jnr.
Melissa Buchan, being presented with the trophy by Texel Sheep Society director David McKerrow Jnr. Image: Jonathan Long

Melissa Buchan of the Clinterty flock, Aberdeenshire, has won the Texel Sheep Society’s 2025 “spotlight” award.

Judges said she  stood out from the other high calibre nominees for her depth of knowledge of the livestock industry, as well as her “enduring passion” for the Texel breed.

She was nominated by the North of Scotland Texel Breeders’ Club.

‘A credit to herself and her family’

Announcing her triumph, Texel Sheep Society chief executive John Yates described Melissa as “a credit to herself and her family”.

She showed “superb commitment” to the livestock sector and has a “great understanding” of how the Texel breed can contribute to the future of the UK sheep industry, Mr Yates said.

‘Fantastic ambassador’ for Texels

He added: “Melissa is a fantastic ambassador for the breed and her commitment to Texel shone through. I have no doubt that, in time, she will be a great asset to the breed and the wider industry.”

The annual spotlight award, now in its third year, is for a young breeder and recognises some of the unsung heroes within the breed who work to support their local Texel club.

Melissa Buchan at the Thainstone Centre.
Melissa Buchan at the Thainstone Centre. Image: ANM Group

It is open to members under 35, with clubs and youth development programme committee members asked to nominate people they feel have made an outstanding contribution to the breed in their local area or nationally.

Mr Yates said: “This year’s nominations were a pleasure to interview – all high achievers, some with high performing flocks, and others who go the extra mile in supporting clubs and local events.

“All had in-depth knowledge of the breed and value it adds to them and the industry.”

It was great to see a strong calibre of nominations once again for this award, showing the great strength of the younger generation within the breed.” John Yates, chief executive, Texel Sheep Society

Clubs have long been at the core of society activities and it is important to recognise the role they play in supporting and promoting the breed across the UK, he said.

He went on: “It was great to see a strong calibre of nominations once again for this award, showing the great strength of the younger generation within the breed.

“It is encouraging for the future of the breed and the society.”

Melissa’s day job at the marts

Melissa works full time as a fieldsperson for Aberdeen and Northern Marts, supporting clients in marketing their livestock to its best advantage.

Alongside this, she is heavily involved with Clinterty Farm’s Texel flock at New Aberdour.

Texel sheep. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media

She helps her father, Brian, and brother, Gavin, transition towards producing shearlings for the commercial trade, having previously had a focus on breeding ram lambs.

The family believe the shearling market to be a more sustainable business model which will suit them better. But they have had great days selling ram lambs, including, in 2016, selling Clinterty Yuga Khan and Clinterty Yogi Bear for 60,000gns and 52,000gns, respectively.

