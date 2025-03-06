Biggest farming issues in focus at Thainstone event

Inheritance tax, tractor rallies, asset valuations, land reform, support payments – there’s no shortage of big issues affecting the farming sector.

So, an early morning event at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, next week is timely.

Legal and tax planning specialist Turcan Connell is hosting the Post Budget Farming Breakfast.

It comes in the wake of Holyrood approving the Scottish Government’s financial plan for 2025-26.

Expert insights at Thainstone farming breakfast

A trio of professionals will each give a presentation on their own area of expertise.

They’ll then take questions from the audience in a panel discussion, chaired by myself.

The event is being held in association with Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE) and The Press and Journal.

It will take place in Thainstone Exchange next Thursday.

The farming breakfast will get under way with rolls at 7am, followed by an introduction and speeches from 7.30am.

And it’ll be all wrapped up by 8.30am, before Thainstone’s first auction of the day.

It’s not far off, so anyone wishing to attend should register soon via SurveyMonkey at surveymonkey.com/r/8997C72

Big topics up for discussion at Turcan Connell Post Budget Farming Breakfast

“We’ll be joined by a panel of speakers bringing you updates on inheritance tax, what’s happening in government, land reform and valuations, followed by a Q&A with our panel of experts,” Turcan Connell said.

Alistair Rushworth, a partner in Turcan Connell and also part of its land and property team, will delivering the formal welcome.

Turcan Connell head of tax and succession Paul Macaulay will then give his perspective on looming changes to inheritance tax rules.

Next up will be Eleanor Kay, who leads on SLE’s policy development for Scottish farming. She will throw the spotlight on key policy changes north of the border.

Finally, ANE director James Presly will focus on asset valuations.

These have added significance as farmers throughout the UK try to weigh up the implications of the UK Government’s Autumn budget changes.

Who are the speakers?

Paul Macaulay

His work involves tax and estate planning for individuals and families, both UK and international, with particular expertise in advising entrepreneurs and family businesses.

He is a member of both the International Academy of Trust and Estate Law and Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and holds the Step (global professional body) advanced certificate in family business advising.

Eleanor Kay

Eleanor returned to SLE for a second spell in February 2023, having spent the previous two and a half years working in the US Embassy in London as an agricultural specialist covering farming, climate change and trade matters.

She now leads on SLE’s policy development for Scottish farming, as the sector prepares for new support arrangements, as well as on environmental policy relevant to integrated land management, natural capital, climate change and ecosystem services.

James Presly

He is a chartered rural surveyor, with 18 years’ experience in the rural property market.

As director of ANE, he provides expert guidance to rural and agricultural property clients across the north and north-east.

ANE said: “Specialising in valuations and property sales, James combines deep market insight with a client-focused approach to deliver trusted advice and successful outcomes for clients.”