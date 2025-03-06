Biggest farming issues in focus at Thainstone event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biggest farming issues in focus at Thainstone event

By Keith Findlay
Thainstone Centre.
The farming breakfast will take place at Thainstone Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Inheritance tax, tractor rallies, asset valuations, land reform, support payments – there’s no shortage of big issues affecting the farming sector.

So, an early morning event at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, next week is timely.

Legal and tax planning specialist Turcan Connell is hosting the Post Budget Farming Breakfast.

It comes in the wake of Holyrood approving the Scottish Government’s financial plan for 2025-26.

Expert insights at Thainstone farming breakfast

A trio of professionals will each give a presentation on their own area of expertise.

They’ll then take questions from the audience in a panel discussion, chaired by myself.

The event is being held in association with Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE) and The Press and Journal.

It will take place in Thainstone Exchange next Thursday.

Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The  farming breakfast will get under way with rolls at 7am, followed by an introduction and speeches from 7.30am.

And it’ll be all wrapped up by 8.30am, before Thainstone’s first auction of the day.

It’s not far off, so anyone wishing to attend should register soon via SurveyMonkey at surveymonkey.com/r/8997C72

Big topics up for discussion at Turcan Connell Post Budget Farming Breakfast

“We’ll be joined by a panel of speakers bringing you updates on inheritance tax, what’s happening in government, land reform and valuations, followed by a Q&A with our panel of experts,” Turcan Connell said.

Alistair Rushworth, a partner in Turcan Connell and also part of its land and property team, will delivering the formal welcome.

Alistair Rushworth, partner, Turcan Connell
Alistair Rushworth, partner, Turcan Connell. Image: Turcan Connell

Turcan Connell head of tax and succession Paul Macaulay will then give his perspective on looming changes to inheritance tax rules.

Next up will be Eleanor Kay, who leads on SLE’s policy development for Scottish farming. She will throw the spotlight on key policy changes north of the border.

Finally, ANE director James Presly will focus on asset valuations.

These have added significance as farmers throughout the UK try to weigh up the implications of the UK Government’s Autumn budget changes.

Who are the speakers?

Paul Macaulay

Paul Macaulay, partner, head of tax and succession, Turcan Connell.
Paul Macaulay, partner, head of tax and succession, Turcan Connell. Image: Turcan Connell

His work involves tax and estate planning for individuals and families, both UK and international, with particular expertise in advising entrepreneurs and family businesses.

He is a member of both the International Academy of Trust and Estate Law and Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and holds the Step (global professional body) advanced certificate in family business advising.

Eleanor Kay

Eleanor Kay, of Scottish Land & Estates
Eleanor Kay, of Scottish Land & Estates. Image: SLE

Eleanor returned to SLE  for a second spell in February 2023, having spent the previous two and a half years working in the US Embassy in London as an agricultural specialist covering farming, climate change and trade matters.

She now leads on SLE’s policy development for Scottish farming, as the sector prepares for new support arrangements, as well as on environmental policy relevant to integrated land management, natural capital, climate change and ecosystem services.

James Presly

James Presly, director of Aberdeen & Northern Estates and a chartered rural surveyor.
James Presly, director of Aberdeen & Northern Estates and a chartered rural surveyor. Image: ANE

He is a chartered rural surveyor, with 18 years’ experience in the rural property market.

As director of ANE, he provides expert guidance to rural and agricultural property clients across the north and north-east.

ANE said: “Specialising in valuations and property sales, James combines deep market insight with a client-focused approach to deliver trusted advice and successful outcomes for clients.”

