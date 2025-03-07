Farming planning ahead: New homes, batteries and a play place

New planning submissions by north and north-east farmers and crofters include proposals for new homes, battery storage and an indoor play area.

In Aberdeen, Gary McAllister has applied for planning consent to demolish a derelict dairy building and erect a new home in its place at Findlay Farm on Ellon Road.

Drawings from chartered architect Derek Young show a six-bedroom, single story house.

The site lies just north of the Aberdeen Science and Energy Parks at Bridge of Don.

In Aberdeenshire, Findrack (Investments) wants to transform a storage building near Barglass Farmhouse, Logie Coldstone, Tarland into ancillary accommodation. The planning application includes a change of use from agricultural land to “domestic garden ground”.

Battery storage plans

And green energy firm Opdenergy UK has submitted plans for a battery energy storage system (Bess) at Bridgend Farm, Arbuthnott, near Laurencekirk. A Bess of up to 49.9 megawatts is proposed, with the system comprising battery storage units, ancillary buildings, equipment and associated infrastructure.

A transport statement and construction traffic management plan for the scheme says the existing gated field access for the site is too narrow for large construction

vehicles. “It is, therefore, proposed the access will be widened,” the document adds.

A temporary construction compound will be created at the site

The total construction period for the BESS, including preparation of the site, fencing,

installation of battery units, power transfer and grid connection would last about a year.

Public consultation events held last year were well-attended, Opdenergy UK says in another supporting document.

‘Modestly-sized’ agricultural shed planned for north-east farm

Allan Will wants to build an agricultural shed at Deep Farm, Arbuthnott.

A supporting statement from planning consultant Ian Scott says: “The proposal comprises the erection of a building near the east boundary of my client’s

farmyard to be used for agricultural storage.

“It would also contain a small kitchenette and toilet that would be relocated from an existing break shed on the site. These welfare facilities are essential because my client and his family do not live on the farm.”

Mr Scott added: “The proposed building is modestly-sized shed, with a rectangular footprint that would be approximately 18m (59ft) long and 9.7m (32ft) wide.

Three new homes in Laurencekirk?

Mark Ogg wants to build three homes at Crookieden Farm, Laurencekirk.

A design statement from AB Roger & Young, chartered architect, planners and surveyors, says: “Existing buildings are traditional agricultural farm steadings consisting of stone walls and slated roofs, with some modern additions to the buildings.

“The steadings have not been used for many years and are now in a state of disrepair.”

Moray’s latest farm-related planning applications

There are two new planning applications for agricultural buildings in Moray.

The first, from Michael Fyfe, is for land next To Roselea Grange, Keith.

And Katie Parry wants to erect an agricultural store at The Holl, Pluscarden, near Elgin.

What’s happening in the Highlands?

Applications to Highland Council include one for an agricultural store and workshop at Garblies Farm, Auldearn, Nairn.

Donna Davidson is seeking planning permission in principle to replace a derelict crofthouse at Upper Smerral, Latheron, with a new home.

Another new home planned for farmland near Banchory

Meanwhile, back in Aberdeenshire, Craig Reid is seeking planning consent for a single new home, together with a detached garage and shed, on a site associated with Knockhill Farm, near Banchory.

A design statement from Fiddes architects says: “This planning application is for a moderately-sized family dwelling, with a detached shed, and includes minor topographical alterations to the site. The site is located within the agricultural land already owned by Mr Reid.

“The site is situated beside the nearest main road, thus providing easy access to the farm and local amenities.”

‘Thermally efficient’ home proposed for farm in Strathdon

Mark Wildig and Andra Opera are seeking permission for a new-build property at Ardgeith Farm, Strathdon.

Their application is for a revised house type, with four bedrooms, following Aberdeenshire Council’s approval of a previous application.

The accompanying design statement says: “The building is to be open-plan, with large areas of south facing glazing to take advantage of the views to the south. The property is to be thermally efficient to keep energy use to a minimum, whilst maintaining a comfortable environment.”

More hens wanted in Newmachar

DG Jolly aims to build a free-range poultry shed, feed silos and associated infrastructure at Home Farm, Straloch, Newmachar.

A planning statement from MFA Architects & Town Planners says: “The proposals are for a flock of 16,000 birds which, in tandem with the existing 32,000 flock… would result in a cumulative total of 48,000 birds between the two buildings.”

With that many hens, the applicant would need to obtain a Pollution Prevention and Control permit from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Sticking with fowl, Farmlay Eggs, of Cockmuir Farm, near Strichen, is seeking planning consent for a grain store extension. It plans to demolish existing disused poultry sheds.

Indoor play place plan for Mearns

And Holly Emslie, of Grains Farm, is seeking planning permission for the part change of use of an agricultural building to accommodate an indoor play area, reception/hand-wash area and car park at Grains Of Fetteresso, Stonehaven.

In her planning application, Mrs Emslie says: “We wish to apply for change of use of some agricultural land to allow us to open the farm to the public on weekends from April to October yearly, with extra open days in the school holidays.”

She adds: “We wish to apply for change of use for a car park area, play park area

and half of the already existing barn so that we can have some indoor play activities, picnic benches and even ground for our hired Portaloos.”