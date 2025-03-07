Farming planning ahead: New homes, batteries and a play place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Farming planning ahead: New homes, batteries and a play place

We bring readers a selection of the most interesting farming planning applications being looked at by our councils.

By Keith Findlay
Farming planning ahead template
We give you our latest monthly roundup of farming related planning news. Image: DCT Media

New planning submissions by north and north-east farmers and crofters include proposals for new homes, battery storage and an indoor play area.

In Aberdeen, Gary McAllister has applied for planning consent to demolish a derelict dairy building and erect a new home in its place at Findlay Farm on Ellon Road.

Drawings from chartered architect Derek Young show a six-bedroom, single story house.

The site lies just north of the Aberdeen Science and Energy Parks at Bridge of Don.

Plans for a new home at Findlay Farm
Plans for a new home at Findlay Farm. Image: Derek Young

In Aberdeenshire, Findrack (Investments) wants to transform a storage building near Barglass Farmhouse, Logie Coldstone, Tarland into ancillary accommodation. The planning application includes a change of use from agricultural land to “domestic garden ground”.

Battery storage plans

And green energy firm Opdenergy UK has submitted plans for a battery energy storage system (Bess) at Bridgend Farm, Arbuthnott, near Laurencekirk. A Bess of up to 49.9 megawatts is proposed, with the system comprising battery storage units, ancillary buildings, equipment and associated infrastructure.

A transport statement and construction traffic management plan for the scheme says the existing gated field access for the site is too narrow for large construction
vehicles. “It is, therefore, proposed the access will be widened,” the document adds.

Existing site access for proposed battery storage site. near Laurencekirk
Existing site access for proposed battery storage site. near Laurencekirk. Image: Sustainable Development and Delivery

A temporary construction compound will be created at the site

The total construction period for the BESS, including preparation of the site, fencing,
installation of battery units, power transfer and grid connection would last about a year.

Public consultation events held last year were well-attended, Opdenergy UK says in another supporting document.

‘Modestly-sized’ agricultural shed planned for north-east farm

Allan Will wants to build an agricultural shed at Deep Farm, Arbuthnott.

A supporting statement from planning consultant Ian Scott says: “The proposal comprises the erection of a building near the east boundary of my client’s
farmyard to be used for agricultural storage.

“It would also contain a small kitchenette and toilet that would be relocated from an existing break shed on the site. These welfare facilities are essential because my client and his family do not live on the farm.”

Mr Scott added: “The proposed building is modestly-sized shed, with a rectangular footprint that would be approximately 18m (59ft) long and 9.7m (32ft) wide.

Three new homes in Laurencekirk?

Mark Ogg wants to build three homes at Crookieden Farm, Laurencekirk.

A design statement from AB Roger & Young, chartered architect, planners and surveyors, says: “Existing buildings are traditional agricultural farm steadings consisting of stone walls and slated roofs, with some modern additions to the buildings.

“The steadings have not been used for many years and are now in a state of disrepair.”

Moray’s latest farm-related planning applications

There are two new planning applications for agricultural buildings in Moray.

The first, from Michael Fyfe, is for land next To Roselea Grange, Keith.

And Katie Parry wants to erect an agricultural store at The Holl, Pluscarden, near Elgin.

What’s happening in the Highlands?

Applications to Highland Council include one for an agricultural store and workshop at Garblies Farm, Auldearn, Nairn.

Donna Davidson is seeking planning permission in principle to replace a derelict crofthouse at Upper Smerral, Latheron, with a new home.

The derelict crofthouse at Upper Smerral, Latheron
The derelict crofthouse at Upper Smerral, Latheron. Image: Nosstech Property Services

Another new home planned for farmland near Banchory

Meanwhile, back in Aberdeenshire, Craig Reid is seeking planning consent for a single new home, together with a detached garage and shed, on a site associated with Knockhill Farm, near Banchory.

A design statement from Fiddes architects says: “This planning application is for a moderately-sized family dwelling, with a detached shed, and includes minor topographical alterations to the site. The site is located within the agricultural land already owned by Mr Reid.

“The site is situated beside the nearest main road, thus providing easy access to the farm and local amenities.”

Artist's impression of new home on site associated with Knockhill Farm, near Banchory.
Artist’s impression of new home on site associated with Knockhill Farm, near Banchory. Image: Fiddes architects

‘Thermally efficient’ home proposed for farm in Strathdon

Mark Wildig and Andra Opera are seeking permission for a new-build property at Ardgeith Farm, Strathdon.

Their application is for a revised house type, with four bedrooms, following Aberdeenshire Council’s approval of a previous application.

The accompanying design statement says: “The building is to be open-plan, with large areas of south facing glazing to take advantage of the views to the south. The property is to be thermally efficient to keep energy use to a minimum, whilst maintaining a comfortable environment.”

Artist's impression of new home at Ardgeith Farm, Strathdon
Artist’s impression of new home at Ardgeith Farm, Strathdon. Image: Gerry Robb architectural design services

More hens wanted in Newmachar

DG Jolly aims to build a free-range poultry shed, feed silos and associated infrastructure at Home Farm, Straloch, Newmachar.

A planning statement from MFA Architects & Town Planners says: “The proposals are for a flock of 16,000 birds which, in tandem with the existing 32,000 flock… would result in a cumulative total of 48,000 birds between the two buildings.”

With that many hens, the applicant would need to obtain a Pollution Prevention and Control permit from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Sticking with fowl, Farmlay Eggs, of Cockmuir Farm, near Strichen, is seeking planning consent for a grain store extension. It plans to demolish existing disused poultry sheds.

Farmlay egg production.
Farmlay egg production. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Indoor play place plan for Mearns

And Holly Emslie, of Grains Farm, is seeking planning permission for the part change of use of an agricultural building to accommodate an indoor play area, reception/hand-wash area and car park at Grains Of Fetteresso, Stonehaven.

Inside the barn at Grains of Fetteresso.
Inside the barn at Grains of Fetteresso. Image: Grains Farm

In her planning application, Mrs Emslie says: “We wish to apply for change of use of some agricultural land to allow us to open the farm to the public on weekends from April to October yearly, with extra open days in the school holidays.”

She adds: “We wish to apply for change of use for a car park area, play park area
and half of the already existing barn so that we can have some indoor play activities, picnic benches and even ground for our hired Portaloos.”

Conversation