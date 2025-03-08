26 years and counting for Aberdeenshire egg firm’s longest-serving employee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

26 years and counting for Aberdeenshire egg firm’s longest-serving employee

Many millions of eggs have rolled off the production line at Farmlay since Lesley Arnott arrived in August 1998.

By Keith Findlay
Lesley Arnott, general manager, Farmlay.
Lesley Arnott, general manager, Farmlay. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

If Lesley Arnott had followed her industry’s legendary marketing advice to “go to work on an egg”, she’d have needed to eat more than 6,000 of them for breakfast during her career to date.

That’s assuming she had one every day of her 26.5 years working for egg giant Farmlay.

And also factoring in weekends and holidays.

Farmlay has produced millions of eggs since Lesley joined the business

It’s a lot of eggs but Farmlay, based at Cockmuir Farm, near Strichen, Aberdeenshire, has produced many millions more since Lesley joined the business in August 1998.

She is now its longest-serving employee.

Farmlay's base at Cockmuir Farm, near Strichen.
Farmlay’s base at Cockmuir Farm, near Strichen. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

So, is Farmlay an “egg-cellent” company to work for?

Lesley said: “Working for what is now my family is, of course, a huge pull to staying motivated.

“Being recognised as a valued member of the team, utilising my problem-solving skills and facing something different every day is what has kept me coming back every day.

“It is a joy to watch first-hand how much the business has expanded over the years.

More eggs role off the production line at Farmlay.
More eggs role off the production line at Farmlay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s not just the free eggs that keeps Lesley at Farmlay

“I love receiving a big order at the start of the working week and successfully packaging up all the eggs to go out for distribution. It’s a satisfying task, and one I haven’t taken for granted. We are proud of our quality eggs.”

She added: “There is a reason I have stayed here for so long.

“It’s not just because of the free eggs we get to take home at the end of the week.”

It is a joy to watch first-hand how much the business has expanded over the years.” Lesley Arnott

She told us her favourite way to eat eggs is poached on top of smoked salmon, especially on Christmas morning.

Lesley has a farming background, and lives with her husband on their mixed arable and cattle farm near Fraserburgh.

She said she joined Farmlay as an egg packer after seeing the job advertised as having the “perfect” working hours of Monday to Friday 9.30am-2.30pm.

“The hours fitted around school pick-up and were precisely what I needed to earn money, whilst juggling life as a mother-of-two,” she said.

A quick promotion

Just a few months after joining, she was promoted to an office role to cover maternity leave.

Her knack for problem-solving, while learning quickly on the job, were soon recognised.

When the maternity cover was over, she stayed in the administrative job.

She also took on he tall-important quality control management (QC) role.

In 2007 she became general manager, allowing her to flit between QC, attending to staff needs, covering leave, placing orders, admin and running the egg graders.

Farmlay managing director Iain Chapman.
Farmlay boss Iain Chapman. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Her daughter, Debbie, is married to Farmlay managing director Iain Chapman.

Asked about his mother-in-law, Iain said: “Lesley adds a huge contribution to the everyday running and decision-making processes of the business.

“Her career progression and growth in responsibility demonstrate the wide range of opportunities we have at Farmlay.”

The company produces, through contracts and its own output, nearly seven million eggs a week.

Conversation