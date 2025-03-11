5 farmers joining Michael Blanche on the couch in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

5 farmers joining Michael Blanche on the couch in Inverurie

The Aberdeenshire event will throw spotlight on industry's new generation.

By Keith Findlay
Michael Blanche will host the Monitor Farm meeting next week.
Michael Blanche will host the Monitor Farm meeting next week. Image: MFS

Entrepreneurial north-east farmers will be in the spotlight at a Monitor Farm Scotland (MFS) event in Inverurie next week.

Farming podcaster Michael Blanche, host of the Pasture Pod, will host the “On the Couch” session.

He will be interviewing some of the younger generation carving out a future in farming.

The audience will hear from Kirsty and Ross Williams, farmers at Ranna Farm, Tarland. They have pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep, poultry, finishing pigs and arable crops, as well as day jobs with SAC Consulting and Norvite, respectively.

Kirsty and Ross Williams, of Ranna Farm, Tarland.
Kirsty and Ross Williams, of Ranna Farm, Tarland. Image: Monitor Farm Scotland

Also joining Michael on the couch will be Michelle Bruce, who farms at Meikle Tillyeve, Udny, with her husband, Gary, and their daughter, Rosie. The family have six working collie dogs and 730 breeding ewes. Michelle also works as a part-time, self-employed agricultural consultant, while she and her husband also host sheepdog training clinics.

Michelle Bruce, who farms at Meikle Tillyeve, Udny.
Michelle Bruce, who farms at Meikle Tillyeve, Udny. Image: Monitor Farm Scotland

Meanwhile, Robert Marshall, who runs a mixed farm extending to more than 2,500 acres of arable and grassland near Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire, will share his experience.

He took over the majority partnership of his family business in his 20s, with the support of his parents, and continues to manage change, building climate resilience into his system.

Robert Marshall, who runs a mixed farm near Lumphanan
Robert Marshall, who runs a mixed farm near Lumphanan. Image: Monitor Farm Scotland.

Completing Michael’s couch chat line-up is Louise Munro, who farms with her husband, Stuart, at Mossend, near Hatton. She manages 50 stabiliser cattle, finishing the progeny and bringing in store lambs over the winter. She’s also a mum to two boys, a farm consultant and North East of Scotland Farm Management Association secretary.

Louise Munro, who farms at Mossend near Hatton.
Louise Munro, who farms at Mossend near Hatton. Image: Monitor Farm Scotland

Farmstrong Scotland warm-up

The event will be opened by Alix Ritchie, of Farmstrong Scotland, who will warm up the audience before Michael and his guests take to the stage.

All five panellists will be seated on a large couch supplied by Transform Community Development.

Where is Michael Blanche’s farm?

As well as podcasting, Michael farms 550 ewes and 200 hoggs as a tenant at Culteuchar near Forgandenny, Perth. He also owns a share of a growing suckler herd of 45 Aberdeen-Angus cross Welsh black females and contract farms sheep for a neighbour, as well as being a farm consultant.

‘Light-hearted and  positive discussion’ promised for Inverurie

MFS regional adviser Peter Beattie said: ‘This meeting will bring a panel of younger farmers together with a star of farming podcasts for a light-hearted and positive discussion of all things in agriculture.

“We’d be delighted to see farmers of all ages there, and especially young farmers – the meeting is open to all.”

The MFS scheme is managed by Quality Meat Scotland, with support from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board. It is fully funded by the Scottish Government.

How do I book for On the Couch?

On the Couch with Michael Blanche will take place from 5.45pm to 8pm on Thursday March 20  at Inverurie Town Hall. Bookings for the free event can be made at bit.ly/3CI2jUT

