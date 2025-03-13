Key farming issues in focus at upcoming breakfast event near Inverness

North farmers, crofters and landowners trying to navigate myriad challenges can hear experts explain some of the key issues at an early morning event near Inverness next week.

Legal and tax planning specialist Turcan Connell is hosting the Post Budget Farming Breakfast.

And it has pulled together a strong line-up of speakers.

Expert insights at north farming breakfast

They’ll each make their own presentation and then take questions from the audience in a panel discussion, chaired by myself.

The Strathdearn community hub in Tomatin, between Inverness and Grantown, is the place to be from 8am to 9.30am on Wednesday.

Turcan Connell is holding three farming breakfasts in all, with the first taking place today at Thainstone Exchange, near Inverurie.

And Perth Racecourse will host another on Tuesday.

They come in the wake of Holyrood approving the Scottish Government’s financial plan for 2025-26.

Guests at the Tomatin event will hear from Turcan Connell duo Graeme Gass and Don Macleod, Claire Acheson of property consultancy Galbraith, and Ian Wilson from the National Farmers’ Union Scotland.

Graeme, a partner in Turcan Connell, said: “Farmers and landowners have been grappling in recent years with land reform political uncertainty.

“And as a result of the 2024 Autumn Budget there is now tax policy uncertainty.

“The reform to the inheritance tax regime from April 2026 means that, right now, there are tax and succession challenges for all scales and sizes of land-based rural business.”

Face-to-face opportunity for all at next week’s Tomatin farming breakfast

He added: “These changes have affected many of our clients.

“Alongside our event partners, we want to provide farmers and landowners with the opportunity to meet face-to -face to answer questions on the upcoming changes.

“As well as discussing inheritance tax changes based on the policy announcements to date, with our event partners we will be considering what’s happening in government, land reform and valuations.”

Lots of big issues to discuss

With controversial inheritance tax changes, land reform and support payments all on the minds of farmers and crofters just now, there’s no shortage of big issues to discuss.

The event is not far off, so anyone wishing to attend should register soon via SurveyMonkey at surveymonkey.com/r/8997C72

Who are the farming breakfast speakers?

Graeme Gass

He’s a specialist in succession planning and asset protection for high net-worth families, with a special interest in issues arising out of the ownership and management of landed estates and family businesses. He’s also interested in art and heritage assets.

Good advice involves not just understanding and solving immediate issues, but also “finding a solution that fits the wider context and longer term position”. the Turcan Connell partner told us. Advice must come from an informed position and be workable, he added.

Don Macleod

As well as being a partner in Turcan Connell, Don is the firm’s head of land and property. Clients he works with range from families who have been custodians of properties for generations to those who are making their first purchase – and everything in between.

“I like to ensure everything we do joins up with the clients’ needs and interests and that we add value wherever we can,” he said, adding: “I am here to look after clients by telling them what I think”.

Don often advises on the diversification of traditional estates. He also enjoys helping guide overseas clients through “all that is involved with land ownership in Scotland”.

As well as a number of private family trusteeships, he is involved in the arts and sits on the board of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Claire Acheson

Claire is a partner in Galbraith, having joined the firm in 2010 as a graduate. She qualified as a rural chartered surveyor in 2012.

Her role has put her at the heart of managing and selling a number of Highland estates, while she also carries out a wide range of valuation and professional consultancy work.

Ian Wilson

He’s been the regional manager for NFU Scotland in the Highlands for more than 12 years. During this time he has played a key role in developing its livestock and Less Favoured Areas policy.

Ian covers the union’s most diverse region, supporting more than 1,100 members.

Together with his wife, Angela, and son, Paul, he is a partner in a family farming business focused on suckler cows and breeding ewes, with a small amount of cereals grown too.