Home Business Farming

Urgent appeal goes out to save hens from slaughter

There are rehoming events coming up in Stonehaven, Inverurie and Inverness.

By Keith Findlay
Hens urgently needing homes. Image: British Hen Welfare Trust

A charity devoted to rehoming hens destined for the slaughterhouse has made an urgent appeal for people in the north and north-east to come forward and adopt them.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) said hundreds of birds in Scotland need new homes.

It is holding four rehoming events north of the border next week.

Where and when are the rehoming events?

Three of these are in the north and north-east, starting with one in Stonehaven on Saturday March 22.

Events in Inverurie and Inverness will follow on the Sunday March 23.

Ex-commercial laying hens will be sent off to their retirement homes – but only if they have them to go to.

“Hens must find homes by the end of next week,” BHWT said.

hen
Can you give some hens a home? Image: British Hen Welfare Trust

It added: “They have been working hard laying eggs for us to pick up in the supermarket.

“Now they have reached 18 months old, they are at the end of their commercial life.

“BHWT knows they have so much more to give – which is they deserve a second chance at a free-range retirement.”

Can you give hens some TLC?

Anyone looking to adopt “simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and some TLC”.

Anyone who keeps hens north of the border, even a single bird, must register on the Scottish Kept Bird Register. This is a legal requirement.

This hen was adopted at a previous rehoming event in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie
This hen was adopted at a previous rehoming event in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations, BHWT, added: “These hens are so deserving of a second chance which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005.

“If you’re in Scotland and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens who will still continue popping out the occasional egg, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event

To adopt hens visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption, or call the BHWT rehoming team on 01884 860084.

The trust’s website says there are 72 free-range hens available in Stonehaven, 27 in Inverurie and 14 in Inverness.

BHWT also has a guide for happy hen-keeping on its website.

These hens are so deserving of a second chance.” Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations, BHWT

A rehomed hen and her four-legged friend sunning themselves.
A rehomed hen and her four-legged friend sunning themselves. Image: British Hen Welfare Trust

Adoption rules

  • As part of the adoption process, you’ll need a debit or credit card to make a donation.
  • If you’re a new BHWT adopter, you’ll also need a photo of your hen house and run.
  • The minimum number of hens you can normally reserve is three because the birds are sociable and like to be part of a flock.
  • BHWT will allow you to adopt two if you already have hens or a specific type of coop.

