Urgent appeal goes out to save hens from slaughter

A charity devoted to rehoming hens destined for the slaughterhouse has made an urgent appeal for people in the north and north-east to come forward and adopt them.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) said hundreds of birds in Scotland need new homes.

It is holding four rehoming events north of the border next week.

Where and when are the rehoming events?

Three of these are in the north and north-east, starting with one in Stonehaven on Saturday March 22.

Events in Inverurie and Inverness will follow on the Sunday March 23.

Ex-commercial laying hens will be sent off to their retirement homes – but only if they have them to go to.

“Hens must find homes by the end of next week,” BHWT said.

It added: “They have been working hard laying eggs for us to pick up in the supermarket.

“Now they have reached 18 months old, they are at the end of their commercial life.

“BHWT knows they have so much more to give – which is they deserve a second chance at a free-range retirement.”

Can you give hens some TLC?

Anyone looking to adopt “simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and some TLC”.

Anyone who keeps hens north of the border, even a single bird, must register on the Scottish Kept Bird Register. This is a legal requirement.

Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations, BHWT, added: “These hens are so deserving of a second chance which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005.

“If you’re in Scotland and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens who will still continue popping out the occasional egg, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event

To adopt hens visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption, or call the BHWT rehoming team on 01884 860084.

The trust’s website says there are 72 free-range hens available in Stonehaven, 27 in Inverurie and 14 in Inverness.

BHWT also has a guide for happy hen-keeping on its website.

These hens are so deserving of a second chance.” Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations, BHWT

Adoption rules