Glenorchy Farm: Where diversification and sustainability go hand-in-hand

Diversification and net-zero are both key ingredients of the business mix at Glenorchy Farm, near Tyndrum. Keith Findlay finds out more.

With a deeply engrained drive to become carbon neutral, husband-and-wife farming team Tristan and Fiona MacLennan are making fresh plans for the future.

It comes after significant past investment in emissions-busting diversification.

The couple are wholly committed to the environment, with their farm and nature living in perfect harmony.

From a hydro scheme to luxury cabins, sustainability projects are the driving force behind the success of Glenorchy Farm, near Tyndrum, in Argyll.

Second generation farmers

Glenorchy is a mixed landholding in a beautiful location in Glen Orchy.Far

The farm boasts a range of sustainable business interests, including luxury holiday cabins, sheep, cattle, pigs, hens and honey bees.

Tristan and Fiona, both second generation farmers, now want to add more holiday cottages.

This will build on the success of their eco-friendly tourism-focused entrepreneurial activity to date.

Advice from rural consultancy Galbraith and funding from the Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AMC) has allowed them to develop a viable diversified agri-business that is now self-financing.

The couple’s first step towards this was the creation of a 100-kilowatt hydroelectric scheme. This feeds into the national grid and also provides water for the whole farm.

Hydroelectric ‘game-changer’

Highlighting the value of external support, Tristan said: “Building the hydro scheme was a big game-changer for us and the catalyst for future projects on the farm.

“Without AMC funding and the invaluable advice from Galbraith, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We simply wouldn’t have had the funding or access to a wealth of agricultural business know-how to get started.”

53,000 native trees planted

Further investment via additional AMC funding led to the installation of a biomass heating system.

Meanwhile, the couple have created new areas of woodland by planting 53,000 native trees.

They chose sites that would not have an impact on the land available for agriculture.

Regenerative farming techniques have allowed for a significant reduction in the use of chemicals to treat livestock on the farm.

Sustainable food production

All of the MacLennan’s food produce is sustainably produced and sold locally.

From honey produced by native black bees to sausages and pork from rare breed Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, a breed that was almost extinct 20 years ago, Tristan and Fiona go above and beyond to ensure animals on their farm and nature live in harmony.

Biodiversity-boosting projects on their farm include a partnership with the Woodland Trust to add more hedges between fields.

This increases forage and protection for the wildlife and livestock.

Galbraith partner Alistair Christie said: “We have advised Tristan and Fiona on the availability of AMC funding since 2014 and throughout the subsequent years on their many projects to date.

Self-funded future growth

“They are a fine example of what can be achieved and are now in the fortunate position of self-funding their sustainable developments going forward.”

Alistair added: “AMC has since introduced its Clean Growth Financing Initiative, which offers fee-free lending for clearly specified sustainable projects.

“We can advise and assist farmers on their applications for lending through this new scheme.”

For the MacLennans, it’s now time to plough on with their next business development.

They will be building two more holiday cabins, sometime over the next two years.

The couple received Argyll & Bute Council planning consent for a total of four cabins.

They’ve built two of these to date and bases for the next pair are already in place.

Glenorchy Farm’s investments so far

Hampshire-based AMC has been providing farming loans and finance for more than 90 years.

Its funding for the MacLennans since 2015 includes about £200,000 for the hydroelectric scheme alone.

And its further support in 2019-20, allowing the couple to plant new woodland and build their dog-friendly, luxury holiday cabins, was worth in the region of £330,000.

Including the hydro scheme, the total value of investments in the MacLennans’ diversification and sustainability projects at Glenorchy is estimated at around £800,000.

Tristan’s parents started sheep farm

Glenorchy is in a glen between the A82 road to Fort William and A85 to Oban.

It has been Tristan’s home since he was four.

His parents developed a large sheep farm there, with a flock of more than 1,000.

But when the bottom dropped out of the lamb market they sold most of their land, keeping only inbye areas.

Today, under the care of Tristan and Fiona, the farm comprises just over 200 acres of Argyll rushes.

On their website, the MacLennans describe their farm as “our little slice of Highland paradise”.

They add: “We are always looking to improve the farm and the natural habitat within it.

“In 2019-20 we planted native woodlands around the farm and every year we are creating habitat corridors by adding hedgerows to connect these habitats together.

“Without our environment we are nothing. We love where we live – the silence, the clear fresh air, the dark skies, the river and the wildlife. Our aim has always to farm alongside nature.

“We are always working on a project or three to make the farm more sustainable and carbon neutral.”