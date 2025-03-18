Glenorchy Farm: Where diversification and sustainability go hand-in-hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenorchy Farm: Where diversification and sustainability go hand-in-hand

Husband-and-wife farming team Tristan and Fiona MacLennan are making fresh plans for the future.

Tristan and Fiona MacLennan with their sons, Ben and Jamie, at Glenorchy Farm in Argyll. Image: Galbraith
Tristan and Fiona MacLennan with their sons, Ben and Jamie, at Glenorchy Farm in Argyll. Image: Galbraith
By Keith Findlay

Diversification and net-zero are both key ingredients of the business mix at Glenorchy Farm, near Tyndrum. Keith Findlay finds out more.

With a deeply engrained drive to become carbon neutral, husband-and-wife farming team Tristan and Fiona MacLennan are making fresh plans for the future.

It comes after significant past investment in emissions-busting diversification.

The couple are wholly committed to the environment, with their farm and nature living in perfect harmony.

From a hydro scheme to luxury cabins, sustainability projects are the driving force behind the success of Glenorchy Farm, near Tyndrum, in Argyll.

Glenorchy Farm.
Glenorchy Farm. Image: Galbraith

Second generation farmers

Glenorchy is a mixed landholding in a beautiful location in Glen Orchy.Far

The farm boasts a range of sustainable business interests, including luxury holiday cabins, sheep, cattle, pigs, hens and honey bees.

Tristan and Fiona, both second generation farmers, now want to add more holiday cottages.

This will build on the success of their eco-friendly tourism-focused entrepreneurial activity to date.

Holiday cabin at Glenorchy Farm
Holiday cabin at Glenorchy Farm. Image: Galbraith

Advice from rural consultancy Galbraith and funding from the Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AMC) has allowed them to develop a viable diversified agri-business that is now self-financing.

The couple’s first step towards this was the creation of a 100-kilowatt hydroelectric scheme. This feeds into the national grid and also provides water for the whole farm.

Highland coos at Glenorchy Farm in Argyll. Image: Galbraith
Highland coos at Glenorchy Farm in Argyll. Image: Galbraith

Hydroelectric ‘game-changer’

Highlighting the value of external support, Tristan said: “Building the hydro scheme was a big game-changer for us and the catalyst for future projects on the farm.

“Without AMC funding and the invaluable advice from Galbraith, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We simply wouldn’t have had the funding or access to a wealth of agricultural business know-how to get started.”

Holiday cabins at Glenorchy Farm
Glenorchy Farm already has two luxury holiday cabins and the owners want to built another pair. Image: Galbraith

53,000 native trees planted

Further investment via additional AMC funding led to the installation of a biomass heating system.

Meanwhile, the couple have created new areas of woodland by planting 53,000 native trees.

They chose sites that would not have an impact on the land available for agriculture.

Regenerative farming techniques have allowed for a significant reduction in the use of chemicals to treat livestock on the farm.

Sheep grazing at Glenorchy Farm.
Sheep grazing at Glenorchy Farm. Image: Galbraith

Sustainable food production

All of the MacLennan’s food produce is sustainably produced and sold locally.

From honey produced by native black bees to sausages and pork from rare breed Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, a breed that was almost extinct 20 years ago, Tristan and Fiona go above and beyond to ensure animals on their farm and nature live in harmony.

Biodiversity-boosting projects on their farm include a partnership with the Woodland Trust to add more hedges between fields.

This increases forage and protection for the wildlife and livestock.

Checking a beehive on the farm.
Checking a beehive on the farm. Image: Galbraith

Galbraith partner Alistair Christie said: “We have advised Tristan and Fiona on the availability of AMC funding since 2014 and throughout the subsequent years on their many projects to date.

Self-funded future growth

“They are a fine example of what can be achieved and are now in the fortunate position of self-funding their sustainable developments going forward.”

Alistair added: “AMC has since introduced its Clean Growth Financing Initiative, which offers fee-free lending for clearly specified sustainable projects.

“We can advise and assist farmers on their applications for lending through this new scheme.”

Glenorchy Farm
The farm is in the beautiful setting of Gen Orchy.

For the MacLennans, it’s now time to plough on with their next business development.

They will be building two more holiday cabins, sometime over the next two years.

The couple received Argyll & Bute Council planning consent for a total of four cabins.

They’ve built two of these to date and bases for the next pair are already in place.

One of the luxury holiday cabins at Glenorchy Farm. Image: Galbraith
One of the luxury holiday cabins at Glenorchy Farm. Image: Galbraith

Glenorchy Farm’s investments so far

Hampshire-based AMC has been providing farming loans and finance for more than 90 years.

Its funding for the MacLennans since 2015 includes about £200,000 for the hydroelectric scheme alone.

And its further support in 2019-20, allowing the couple to plant new woodland and build their dog-friendly, luxury holiday cabins, was worth in the region of £330,000.

Including the hydro scheme, the total value of investments in the MacLennans’ diversification and sustainability projects at Glenorchy is estimated at around £800,000.

Tristan’s parents started sheep farm

Glenorchy is in a glen between the A82 road to Fort William and A85 to Oban.

It has been Tristan’s home since he was four.

His parents developed a large sheep farm there, with a flock of more than 1,000.

But when the bottom dropped out of the lamb market they sold most of their land, keeping only inbye areas.

Today, under the care of Tristan and Fiona, the farm comprises just over 200 acres of Argyll rushes.

Pigs at Glenorchy Farm.
Pigs at Glenorchy Farm. Image: Galbraith

On their website, the MacLennans describe their farm as “our little slice of Highland paradise”.

They add: “We are always looking to improve the farm and the natural habitat within it.

“In 2019-20 we planted native woodlands around the farm and every year we are creating habitat corridors by adding hedgerows to connect these habitats together.

Glenorchy Farm
It’s the MacLennans’ “little slice of Highland paradise”. Image: Galbraith

“Without our environment we are nothing. We love where we live – the silence, the clear fresh air, the dark skies, the river and the wildlife. Our aim has always to farm alongside nature.

“We are always working on a project or three to make the farm more sustainable and carbon neutral.”

