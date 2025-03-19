Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Inverness

Anyone who doesn't comply with new measures 'may be charged'

By Keith Findlay
A vet gets ready to vaccinate chickens against avian influenza.
Image: Shutterstock

Poultry keepers are being urged to be extra vigilant after the Scottish Government confirmed an outbreak of bird flu at premises near Inverness.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) virus was detected yesterday.

Protection zone in place

A 3km protection zone – nearly 1.9 miles – is in place around Tigh na Drochaid, Daviot.

This requires occupiers of premises inside the zone to keep a record of the name and address of any visitors, unless their visit is only to a part of the property where people live, with no poultry or other captive birds.

Occupiers must also keep a record of all poultry entering or leaving the premises.

And there are restrictions preventing the movement of poultry, eggs and manure to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Chicken behind fence
Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, occupiers and any person entering or leaving premises where poultry, other captive birds or eggs are kept must:

  • Take appropriate biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of the spread of avian influenza to or from the premises.
  • Comply with any biosecurity requirements imposed by a veterinary inspector.

There is also a 10km (6.2 miles) “surveillance zone” around Tigh na Drochaid.

This also comes with stringent record-keeping requirements.

Risk to humans is low

The highly contagious virus infects birds and sometimes other animals, such as foxes, seals and otters. The risk to humans is low.

Outlining its advice for poultry keepers, the government said: “If your premises is in one of the zones, you must ensure the disease does not spread and that your birds are protected.

“If your premises or part of your premises is inside the zone, there are rules you must follow.”

Advice for poultry keepers

Poultry keepers in the protection and surveillance zones must:

  • Inspect their stock for signs of infection. Immediately report any signs of disease to their vet, local APHA field services office or on 03000 600703
  • Keep records of any visitors, as well as their flocks, including poultry numbers, the numbers of birds falling ill or dying, the amount of feed and water consumed and any egg production

They must not:

  • Move any of their livestock, poultry, other captive birds, eggs, domestic mammals, meat or carcasses without permission.
  • Spread poultry litter, manure or slurry, or move these substances frompremises without a licence
  • Release game birds.
Blood collection tubes used to test for the H5N1 virus
Image: Shutterstock

The government missive added: “The measures in the declaration are the law. If you do not comply, you may be charged.”

An avian influenza prevention zone was declared across the whole of Scotland on January 25.

This zone introduces strict biosecurity measures for all bird keepers, including those who keep pet birds, to help prevent the spread of the virus from wild birds or any other source.

Conversation