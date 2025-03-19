Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Inverness

Poultry keepers are being urged to be extra vigilant after the Scottish Government confirmed an outbreak of bird flu at premises near Inverness.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) virus was detected yesterday.

Protection zone in place

A 3km protection zone – nearly 1.9 miles – is in place around Tigh na Drochaid, Daviot.

This requires occupiers of premises inside the zone to keep a record of the name and address of any visitors, unless their visit is only to a part of the property where people live, with no poultry or other captive birds.

Occupiers must also keep a record of all poultry entering or leaving the premises.

And there are restrictions preventing the movement of poultry, eggs and manure to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, occupiers and any person entering or leaving premises where poultry, other captive birds or eggs are kept must:

Take appropriate biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of the spread of avian influenza to or from the premises.

Comply with any biosecurity requirements imposed by a veterinary inspector.

There is also a 10km (6.2 miles) “surveillance zone” around Tigh na Drochaid.

This also comes with stringent record-keeping requirements.

Risk to humans is low

The highly contagious virus infects birds and sometimes other animals, such as foxes, seals and otters. The risk to humans is low.

Outlining its advice for poultry keepers, the government said: “If your premises is in one of the zones, you must ensure the disease does not spread and that your birds are protected.

“If your premises or part of your premises is inside the zone, there are rules you must follow.”

Advice for poultry keepers

Poultry keepers in the protection and surveillance zones must:

Inspect their stock for signs of infection. Immediately report any signs of disease to their vet, local APHA field services office or on 03000 600703

Keep records of any visitors, as well as their flocks, including poultry numbers, the numbers of birds falling ill or dying, the amount of feed and water consumed and any egg production

They must not:

Move any of their livestock, poultry, other captive birds, eggs, domestic mammals, meat or carcasses without permission.

Spread poultry litter, manure or slurry, or move these substances frompremises without a licence

Release game birds.

The government missive added: “The measures in the declaration are the law. If you do not comply, you may be charged.”

An avian influenza prevention zone was declared across the whole of Scotland on January 25.

This zone introduces strict biosecurity measures for all bird keepers, including those who keep pet birds, to help prevent the spread of the virus from wild birds or any other source.