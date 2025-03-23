Gallery: Happy hens have new homes after Inverurie event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Gallery: Happy hens have new homes after Inverurie event

Birds were destined for the slaughterhouse.

By Keith Findlay & Heather Fowlie
British Hen Welfare Trust hen rehoming event this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hens saved from the slaughterhouse have begun their new lives at an event near Inverurie.

It was the latest in a series of rehoming days organised by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) around the UK.

The trust has found new homes for more than a million hens since 2005.

The millionth bird went to the King.

These hens have all been working hard laying eggs for us to pick up in the supermarket.

But now they have reached 18 months old they are at the end of their commercial life;

Feathered friends galore at Inverurie event

If you missed the chance to give a bird a home this time, keep checking the BHWT website to find out about future events.

There were lots of hens looking for kindly new owners at Braeside of Rothmaise, Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

And one of our photographers, Kath Flannery, was there to capture the “hen-tastic” occasion.

Jack and Harry Taverner taking home their hens.
Chris Watson with his hens.
British Hen Welfare Trust hen rehoming event.
Volunteer Lisanne Sharples.
Christine Muller with her hens.
Ella Morgan, Maiko Vipach and Melvin with their hens.
Volunteer Iona Foubister.
Volunteers Sarah Wheeler and Lorna Thomson.
Loading the hens into their boxes.
Group photo!
Volunteer Ruby Wheeler with some of the hens.
Hello!
Kathryn snd Matthew Spencer with Mhairi, Ailie, taking their hens home.
Jade Scott with her new hens.
The rehoming event took place outside Inverurie.
Many hens were rehomed today.
Loaded up and ready to go to their new home!
Looking for some rescue hens?
Volunteer Mya Staff.
Another successful rehome.
Sarah and James Tranter with their hens.
Sarah Taylor with her hens.

