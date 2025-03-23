Gallery: Happy hens have new homes after Inverurie event

Hens saved from the slaughterhouse have begun their new lives at an event near Inverurie.

It was the latest in a series of rehoming days organised by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) around the UK.

The trust has found new homes for more than a million hens since 2005.

The millionth bird went to the King.

These hens have all been working hard laying eggs for us to pick up in the supermarket.

But now they have reached 18 months old they are at the end of their commercial life;

Feathered friends galore at Inverurie event

If you missed the chance to give a bird a home this time, keep checking the BHWT website to find out about future events.

There were lots of hens looking for kindly new owners at Braeside of Rothmaise, Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

And one of our photographers, Kath Flannery, was there to capture the “hen-tastic” occasion.