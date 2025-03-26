Expert advice for all at Inverurie, Inverness and Perth farming breakfasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expert advice for all at Inverurie, Inverness and Perth farming breakfasts

Legal and tax planning specialist Turcan Connell shone the spotlight on a range of key topics.

By Keith Findlay
urcan Connell Farming Breakfast at Thainstone, near Inverurie.
Turcan Connell farming breakfasts in Inverurie, Perth and Inverness gave farmers a chance to hear from experts about key issues facing the industry.

The legal and tax planning specialist shone the spotlight on controversial inheritance tax (IHT) changes, asset valuations and policymaking at the three events.

And with farmers and crofters across Scotland trying to navigate their way through a time of unprecedented upheaval, there was lots of interest.

Turcon Connell Farming Breakfast speakers, l-r, Paul Macaulay, Eleanor Kay, Alistair Rushworth and James Presly.
No time like the present to start preparing for looming tax changes

On the IHT changes, which will see access to valuable exemptions slashed from April 2026, the key takeaway from the sessions was that people should start preparing now.

Each Post Budget Farming Breakfast had a different lineup of speakers.

At Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, Alistair Rushworth, a partner in Turcan Connell and also part of its land and property team, gave the formal welcome.

Alistair Rushworth, right, listening to one of the guests at the Thainstone event.
From Thainstone to Perth

Paul Macaulay, Turcan Connell’s head of tax and succession, then give his perspective on the looming changes to IHT.

Eleanor Kay, who leads on farming policy development  at Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) threw the spotlight on key regulatory changes north of the border.

Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE) director James Presly focused on asset valuations.

Guests at the next event at Perth Racecourse heard from Turcan Connell duo Graeme Gass and Murray Soutar.

Murray Soutar, of Turcan Connell.
They were joined by Nick Ainscough of property consultancy Galbraith and James Buchanan from the National Farmers’ Union Scotland (NFUS).

And then to Tomatin, near Inverness

For the third and final session at Strathdearn community hub in Tomatin, near Inverness, the lineup featured Mr Gass, Claire Acheson of property consultancy Galbraith and Ian Wilson from NFUS.

Nick Ainscough, of Galbraith.
The breakfast events came in the wake of Holyrood approving the Scottish Government’s financial plan for 2025-26.

Questions for the experts ranged from those focused on the implications of IHT changes to how farmers can best respond to the growing demands of climate-change mitigation.

Eleanor Kay speaking at Thainstone.
Farmers facing a raft of tax changes

Mr Gass reminded everyone in Perth and Tomatin there is more for farmers and crofters to think about in terms of tax changes.

Employer national insurance contributions  increase from April 2025, while pensions will be subject to inheritance tax from 2027, he said.

Treasury figures suggest nearly three-quarters of estates claiming agricultural property relief and the majority of those claiming business property relief in 2026-2027 will be unaffected by IHT reforms, he added.

Graeme Gass, Turcan Connell.
Union keeps up the pressure

NFUS speakers updated their audiences on the union’s efforts to persuade UK Government ministers to scrap or at least dilute their controversial IHT plans.

The government has shown no signs it will bow down despite these talks in London and a series of tractor rallies across the UK, they said.

Union lobbying will continue to strive for “some softer messaging from the Treasury” after a poll found 85% of farmers believe the IHT changes will affect them, they added.

James Buchanan, of NFU Scotland.
Ian Wilson, of NFU Scotland.
Breakfast guests heard how the proposed tax changes are causing considerable anxiety among farmers throughout the UK.

This is hitting confidence in the sector – as well as people’s health and wellbeing – at a time when food security has never been more important to Britain, the NFUS duo said.

Ms Kay, of SLE, took a deep dive into government policy north and south of the border.

Claire Acheson, of Galbraith
The ANE and Galbraith speakers both highlighted how accurate asset valuations are now “critical” in light of the tax changes.

Farmers and crofters need to be “pro-active rather than reactive”, Ms Acheson said, adding: “Back of the fag packet valuations are not sufficient, given what’s at stake.”

