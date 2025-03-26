Laurencekirk tractor driver wins Strathearn ploughing match

Laurencekirk tractor driver Scott Alexander won the overall prize at Strathearn Vintage Ploughing Association (SVPA)’s annual match.

Scott is a regular in this competition, as well as the many other matches he attends.

Reserve overall in the Strathearn match was debutant Neil Ramsay, a farm manager from Earlston in the Scottish Borders.

Where was the ploughing match?

The event was hosted by Scott Brown and his family at East Fordun Farm, Auchterarder, Perthshire.

It attracted 74 competitors and £500 was raised from spectators at the gate for the Browns’ chosen charity, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Ploughing contestants in this and similar events are allocated a plot of land, varying in size depending on size of their plough.

They are judged on their “feering”, ploughing and finish.

Their ploughs are pulled by vintage and modern tractors, as well as horses.

The Strathearn event got under way early in the morning and ended mid-afternoon.

Ploughing appeal for young and old alike

The furthest travelled ploughman came from Campbeltown. The youngest was a 15-year-old old from St Andrews.

At the other end of the scale, one of the judges was in his nineties.

George Mitchell of SVPA said: “We had excellent conditions for the match due to the dry weather we’ve had. We also had a good turnout of spectators.”

Long-standing tradition

SVPA’s annual competition is a long-standing tradition in the area, featuring keen competition and showcasing the skills of local and visiting ploughmen.

The association behind it is one of the constituent members of the Scottish Ploughing Championships.

Ploughing matches take place across the country, culminating in a big national event.

This year’s “Scottish” will be held on October 24-25 at Arbikie Highland Estate, near Montrose.

Results

Horse

Feering: 1 B Duncan

Ploughing: 1 B Duncan

Finish: 1 B Duncan

Horticulture

Feering: 1 T Tweedie 2 B Smith 3 D Robertson

Ploughing: 1 C Prentice 2 T Tweedie 3 D Robertson 4 B Smith 5 A Walker

Finish: 1 T Tweedie 2 A Walker 3 B Smith

Trailing

Feering: 1 G Melville 2 D Stewart 3 E Bennie

Ploughing: 1 D Stewart 2 R Smart 3 E Bennie 4 J Donald 5 G Pryde

Finish: 1 D Stewart 2 R Smart 3 G Pryde

10-inch

Feering: 1 J McKechnie 2 C Manson 3 J Griffin

Ploughing: 1 J McIndoe 2 J Griffin 3 G Harrow 4 J McKechnie 5 S Greenhill

Finish: 1 J McKechnie 2 D McCulloch 3 J Griffin

12-inch A

Feering: 1 D Grieg 2 R Philips 3 W Brown

Ploughing: 1 D Grieg 2 R Philips 3 R Scott 4 W Brown 5 L Bryce

Finish: 1 R Philips 2 D Grieg 3 R Scott

12-inch B

Feering: 1 D McLaren 2 G Scougall 3 H Harrison

Ploughing: 1 L Galloway 2 B Henderson 3 H Harrison 4 G Scougall 5 D Thomson

Finish: 1 G Scougall 2 L Galloway 3 D McLaren

Overall winner of 12-inch A and B: D Grieg

Novice

Feering: 1 Mitchell 2 J Sinski 3 M Harvey

Ploughing: 1 C Mitchell 2 J Sinski 3 L Fernie 4 J Mathison 5 M Gow

Finish: 1 C Mitchell 2 L Fernie 3 D Mcloed

Hydraulic conventional

Feering: 1 J Sivewright 2 W Grieve 3 G Hepburn

Ploughing: 1 G Hepburn 2 W Grieve 3 J Sivewright 4 J Hamilton 5 W Fenton

Finish: 1 W Grieve 2 J Sivewright 3 G Hepburn

Handtrip

Feering: 1 D McKendrick 2 B Richardson 3 S Fowler

Ploughing: 1 N Ramsay 2 C Crawford 3 S Fowler 4 W McIntosh 5 B Richardson

Finish: 1 W McIntosh 2 C Crawford 3 N Ramsay

Butts

Feering: 1 A Greenhill 2 D Carnegie 3 S Alexander

Ploughing: 1 S Alexander 2 D Carnegie 3 A Greenhill 4 M Melville

Finish: 1 D Carnegie 2 S Alexander 3 A Greenhill

Multi-furrow

Feering: 1 D Taylor 2 S Eccles 3 G Douglas

Ploughing: 1 D Taylor 2 S Eccles 3 S Gannon 4 G Douglas 5 J Dunn

Finish: 1 S Eccles 2 D Taylor 3 E Mitchell

Other prizes