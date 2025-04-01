Young Farmer Keely Mitchell takes home Calladrum Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Young Farmer Keely Mitchell takes home Calladrum Cup

A total of 48 Young Farmers, including five novice exhibitors, took part in the annual overwintering competition.

By Keith Findlay
Keely Mitchell, winner of the Calladrum Cup, with Rachel Miller, of event sponsor Miller Plant.
Keely Mitchell, left, winner of the Calladrum Cup, with Rachel Miller, of event sponsor Miller Plant. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography

A Young Farmer from Aberlour is the latest winner of the Calladrum Cup.

The trophy is presented annually at the Young Farmers overwintering competition at Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

It is won by collecting the most points across categories including highest feeder margin, biggest average daily liveweight gain, and best presented, paraded and quality animal.

This year’s winner

This year, the cup has gone to Keely Mitchell, of Carron Mains, Aberlour.

The overwintering competition is now in its 33rd year.

The event encourages Young Farmers to take part in the buying and selling
of cattle through a live auction system.

It also gives them experience in the art of stockmanship, learning how to best feed, present and parade animals for show and sale.

48 Young Farmers took part

This year’s show was judged by Taylor Holloway, of Crawlaw Farm, Galston, East Ayrshire.

A total of 48 Young Farmers, including five novice exhibitors, took part in the event, with 75 head of cattle forward.

Jack Hendry, of Heads of Auchinderran, Keith, won the best quality animal award with a Limousin cross bullock scaling 645kg (1,422lb).

It also won the overall bullock prize and went on to sell for £3,250 to Blair Duffton, of 2 Bogie Street, Huntly.

The overall champion and best bullock
The overall champion and best bullock. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography

The overall heifer prize was awarded to Finlay Hunter, of West Cairnhill, Culsalmond.

It was for a Limousin, scaling 532kg (1,173lb), which sold for £2,900 to BT Kitson Butchers, of Rudby, Yarm.

The champion heifer.
The champion heifer. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography

The overall home-bred champion was a Charolais cross heifer scaling 508kg (1,120lb) from Molly Stuart, of Lettoch Farm, Braes of Glenlivet, Ballindalloch.

She went on to sell for £3,450 to Ian J Campbell, of Daleford, Rathen, near Fraserburgh.

Judges chose this one as the home-bred champion
Judges chose this one as the home-bred champion. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography

Molly also secured first place in the best presented and paraded animal, as well as the Charolais prize.

The sale held after the show saw strong trade, with a busy ringside of buyers and increased averages year-on-year.

Heifer and bullock averages

A total of 51 heifers sold to a top of £8.31 per kg, averaged £5.19 per kg – up £1.40 on a year ago.

The per head average came in at £2,483.92, which was up £642.81 from last year.

Meanwhile, 23 bullocks sold to a top of £6.604 per kg – averaging £4.87 per kg, up £1.60 year-on-year – and £2,613.48 per head, higher by £843.96 from a year ago.

Sale-topper ends up in Keith

Overall, the Young Farmers sale hit an average of £5.08 per kg – up £1.47, compared with last year – and £2,524.19 per head (up £700.78).

Top price of the day £3,600 for a Limousin cross heifer weighing 433kgs (about 955lb) from Abbie Brown, of Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud.

The sale-topper was purchased by Rachael Davidson, of Corsairtly Farms, Keith.

The £3,600 sale topper.
The £3,600 sale topper. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography

Two animals cashing out at £3,500 included the first-prize unhaltered heifer.

This was a 668kg (1473lb) British Blue cross from Stuart Ross, of Wardhead, Strichen, which sold BT Kitson.

The other animal fetching this price was a 530kg (1,168lb) Limousin cross
bullock from the Calladrum Cup winner, selling to Blair Duffton.

Other top prices at Thainstone

Stuart Ross, of Wardhead, Strichen, sold his 672kg (1,481lb) unhaltered bullock first prize-winning British Blue for £3,400, to B T Kitson.

And a 460kg (1,014lb) Limousin cross heifer from Finn Christie, of Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple, Inverurie, fetched £3,100.

This one was purchased by G&L Carroll, of Aucharroch Farm, Kirriemuir.

Thainstone Centre.
Thainstone Centre. Image: DC Thomson

The second prize bullock – a Limousin cross scaling 610kg (1,343lb) – from Jenifer Hall, of 6 Bruce Brae, Longside, Peterhead, sold for £2,900 to BT Kitson.

Two animals achieved £2,850, firstly a 500kg (1,102lb) second prize Limousin heifer from Kyle Cruickshank, of Clury Farm, Dulnain Bridge, Grantown. The other was a 485kg (1,069lb) unhaltered Limousin cross heifer from Finn Christie, of Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple.

Conversation