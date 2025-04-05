Aberdeenshire farming mum turns toddler’s tales into book

A toddler’s love for all the animals on her mum and dad’s hobby farm near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, has inspired a new children’s book.

Mum Jackie Horne has just had it published.

It’s called A Little Girl’s Adventures at Windfold Farm: The Tales of Jessie and Her Talking Animals.

And it’s all based on the fictional adventures of Jackie’s two-and-a-half year-old daughter, Jessie.

How did Jackie’s book come about?

The idea sprang from the stories Jackie made up for Jessie at bedtime.

Jackie, who grew up in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, decided to write some of them down.

“I went through a year of illustrations and finally published my book a few weeks ago,” she told us.

She added: “What makes this book more interesting is that the animals are real.”

The book invites readers to “join Jessie on magical adventures with her talking animal friends”.

Its introduction adds: “Windfold Farm is no ordinary place. Here, donkeys, alaacas, cows, sheep, dogs and even a mischievous cat can talk.

“Follow Jessie as she explores hidden gardens, chases fireflies and embars on a thrilling treasure hunt with her incredible companions.

“Discover the winders of the Scottish countryside, from shimmering lochs and fields of wild flowers, all through the eyes of a young girl and her extraordinary animal friends.”

Jackie and Martin’s dream home

It’s Jackie’s first book and she told us she’s been asked a few times if there will be another.

She and her partner, Martin Philip, run the hobby farm at Skelmuir.

The couple’s love for animals led to them buying their dream home in late 2019.

It is now home to rare and unusual animals such as Jacob, Zwartbles and Valais sheep, as well as Highland coos, donkeys, pigs, alpacas, ducks and geese.

Meanwhile, Windfold features in a music video that went viral on social media.

Jackie keeps a growing army of followers up to speed with what’s happening on the farm via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Her book was published and illustrated by GB Authors.

It is available in paperback and e-book formats via Amazon, Apple Books and IngramSpark.

Amazon’s description says: “Each story is infused with warmth, laughter and the magic of childhood. Ideal for children who dream of adventures and love animals, this book celebrates the wonders of nature and the simple joys of farm life through engaging, heartwarming narratives.”

“Jessie really loves the animals on our farm,” Jackie told us, adding: “I could probably write loads more books.”