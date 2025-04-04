Farming planning ahead: All the latest proposals affecting north and north-east farms

Controversial proposals for the UK’s largest electricity substation are among the latest farm-related planning applications to north and north-east councils.

More on that later but first we bring you news of another battery energy storage system (BESS) earmarked for north-east farmland.

Aberdeenshire Council has received a planning application for a 49.9-megawatt BESS, together with associated infrastructure, at Middleton Farm, Potterton.

The applicant is renewable energy firm GSC Middleton Of Potterton.

40-lifespan for proposed battery scheme that will take up to nine months to build

The project components consist of BESS units, a control room building, switch room and associated infrastructure including security fencing, attenuation basin, landscape planting and access track.

A landscape and visual appraisal report says the construction phase would likely take up to nine months.

The proposed development would have an operational life of 40 years, after which the site would be restored to its former agricultural use.

Meanwhile, the applicant has committed to setting up a community benefit fund if its project gets the go-ahead

John and Audrey Gregor are seeking planning permission in principle for the demolition of a building and erection of a new home on a brownfield site at Home Farm, Thainstone, near Inverurie.

The building to be demolished is a redundant threshing barn.

Nearby farm buildings have already been converted into homes.

Site is no longer used for farming

Home Farm once belonged to the privately-owned Thainstone Estate.

Its use for farming purposes ceased when a larger, more modern steading was developed for the estate at Braeside Farm. The estate was sold and broken up in the 1960s and the mansion house converted into a hotel, Thainstone House.

Louis Fisher is also planning a new home. in his case on agricultural land north of Invermarkie Farmhouse, Invermarkie Glass, near Huntly.

Meanwhile, down at Coldstream Farmhouse, Fettercairn, near Laurencekirk, it’s a new home for hens in the pipeline.

Shed for 32,000 hens required

DM Cargill wants to erect a free-range poultry shed and feed silos.

The new shed would house 32,000 hens for commercial egg production.

A supporting statement from Ian Duncan Architects says it would accommodate two egg laying rooms, along with a service area comprising packing and staff welfare facilities.

DM Cargill is looking to diversify its farming operation into free-range egg production, the document says.

It adds: “In recent years there has been an exponential demand for free-range eggs, driven by changing consumer preference for higher welfare free-range over conventional barn eggs.

“This shift is driving significant expansion within the industry and, with a commitment from all major UK supermarkets to phase out barn eggs by the end of 2025, producers are required to expand their production capabilities to take up the shortfall and keep pace with demand.

‘High bird welfare’ a priority

“Subject to planning approval, the development will supply eggs to an established local egg producer whose strong focus on high bird welfare and sustainability will be replicated.”

The site earmarked for the new shed extends to nearly five acres.

It is accessed via a farm track which adjoins an unclassified road linking the B9120 to the north and B974 to the south.

New access track needed for farmland in Strathdon

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, GRG Rural wants to construct a private access rack at Drumnagarrow Farm, Glenbuchat, in Strathdon.

It’s needed to provide safe access to fields, as well as a proposed shelter and sheds, the landowner says.

A track justification statement lodged with Aberdeenshire Council says the new track will also help to reduce field damage.

And it illustrates this point with images of severely rutted land, caused by farm vehicles.

The document adds: “The farm was previously accessed from Blackhillock Farm when Drumnagarrow and Blackhillock were held under single ownership. Since the titles were split, Drumnagarrow does not have adequate access.

“Drumnagarrow has not been occupied for decades so any existing tracks are overgrown and require some rebuilding and resurfacing, in addition to the 400m (4,305sq ft) of proposed new track.”

A separate application by GRG Rural reveals plans for a proposed agricultural shelter.

Replacement wind turbine proposed

Mr D Shand wants to erect a replacement wind turbine and associated infrastructure on land at Hilton Park Farm, Banff.

The turbine would be nearly 148ft high. This is about 40ft taller than the one approved by the council for this site in May 2014.

And new houses planned for Moray

Moving to Moray, recent applications to the local authority include one from family-owned housebuilder Tulloch of Cummingston.

The firm plans to erect two detached homes on previously approved sites at Chapelton Farm, St Leonards Road, Forres.

But it will first need to demolish what’s left of two old outbuildings.

Buildings in state of collapse after strong winds

In a supporting statement, the company says these outbuildings are in “very poor condition”.

The smaller timber shed to the south of the plots has recently collapsed, due to strong winds.

The roof of the lager property partly collapsed and discussions have been held with planning enforcement officers about demolishing this building in order to make it safe.

Biodiversity benefits claimed

Highlighting biodiversity benefits of its plans, the firm says the new homes will offer nesting opportunities for birds such as sparrows, swifts and house martins. The introduction of people will also benefit wildlife through bird tables and feeders, it adds.

Elsewhere in Moray, an application has come in from A & A Mackay, of Brackla Farm Free Range Eggs, for planning consent for a poultry shed extension at Wester Calcots Farm, Elgin.

Huge electricity substation planned for aristocrat’s Highland Estate

Up in the Highlands, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission recently submitted controversial plans for a 400 kilovolt (kV) substation and 525kV, two gigawatt high voltage direct current converter station on land belonging to aristocrat Lord Lovat.

The energy firm says the new electricity infrastructure near Fanellan Farmhouse, Kiltarlity, will “substantially strengthen the local transmission network and support new onshore and offshore connections, such as those created through the Scotwind offshore lease rounds”.

If the project goes ahead, despite local concerns about the scale of it, Fanellan will be home to the UK’s largest electricity substation.

The land is managed by Lovat Estates on behalf of Fraser Clan chief Simon Fraser, the 18th Lord Lovat.