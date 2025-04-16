ANM Group reports near-doubling of annual trading profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

ANM Group reports near-doubling of annual trading profits

Chief executive Grant Rogerson says co-operative's 'relentless' efforts to provide an efficient and valuable service have resulted in 'unprecedented values in the live ring'.

By Keith Findlay
ANM Group's boardroom team of Stuart Stephen, Mike Macaulay, Alan Hutcheon and Grant Rogerson.
ANM Group's boardroom team. L-r: Stuart Stephen, Mike Macaulay, Alan Hutcheon and Grant Rogerson. Image: ANM Group

Diversified agricultural co-operative ANM Group nearly doubled trading profits and grew turnover by 12.5% last year.

The group has reported a trading surplus of just over £1.5 million for 2014. This is up from £787,000 the year before.

ANM, which has its headquarters at Thainstone, near Inverurie, said last year’s higher figure was a direct result of its acquisition of Glasgow-based auctioneer Sweeney Kincaid.

£304,000 loss on property sale among factors hitting pre-tax profits

But pre-tax profits in 2014 were down from a year earlier, falling to £99,000 from £116,000 previously.

ANM’s latest accounts show it suffered a £304,000 loss on the sale of property.

Pension scheme and restructuring costs, goodwill amortisation and higher share interest payments also made a dent on profitability at the pre-tax level.

Turnover surged to £11.5m last year, from £10.2m in 2023.

ANM boss says group’s ‘strategic focus’ is delivering benefits for members

Group chief executive Grant Rogerson said: “These results show that our strategic focus is fundamental to delivering success.

“Our relentless drive to provide an efficient and valuable service to members has resulted in unprecedented values in the live ring.”

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson
ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson

It has also delivered “significant benefits” for members,” Mr Rogerson said.

He added: “To generate a trading surplus against such a challenging climate for our sector is a ringing endorsement of our co-operative values.

“We welcome these results, and I’d like to put on record my thanks to our members whose continued investment and support reflects their ongoing confidence in our group.”

What is ANM and what does it do?

Established in 1872, ANM is one of the largest producer-owned farming, food and finance businesses in Scotland.

It is also ranked in the top 25 of UK co-operatives.

The group is highly diversified, with interests in the land market, commercial and industrial plant and machinery and equipment, and the catering and hospitality sector.

Its Aberdeen & Northern Marts division runs the livestock auctions at Thainstone and Quoybrae, in Caithness.

Thainstone mart
Aberdeen & Northern Marts hosts the annual Royal Northern Agricultural Society Spring Show at Thainstone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Other ANM business include Aberdeen & Northern (Estates), Thainstone Events, Thainstone Leasing Co and Sweeney Kincaid.

The group now has more than 5,000 members, with 84 new recruits joining last year.

ANM’s latest accounts show it employed 139 people, on average, in 2024 – down from 142 the year before.

ANM has new deputy vice-chairman

Meanwhile, a key change to the boardroom team was announced at the group’s annual general meeting at Thainstone earlier this week.

Dave Green – managing director at Duncan Farms, near Turriff – has stood down as deputy vice-chairman, retiring from the board after 10 years’ service.

Alan Hutcheon, who was co-opted onto the board in 2018 and is currently president of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers of Scotland, is now deputy vice-chairman.

Alan Hutcheon
Alan Hutcheon. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Chairman Mike Macaulay said: “Dave has been an exceptional contributor over his tenure on the board of ANM, and a huge support to me in his role as deputy vice-chairman

“There is no doubt his position is being left in safe hands with Alan Hutcheon, who has dedicated a lifetime of service to ANM.

“His hands-on insight and broad industry knowledge is an asset to the board.”

Thainstone Centre.
Thainstone Centre, home to ANM Group. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Hutcheon said: “ANM has been part of my professional life for so many years.

“I’m delighted my continued involvement will allow me to give my best to support the group in a new capacity.”

ANM said its continued success during 2024 meant “substantial” benefits for members.

These spin-offs include £836,000 in commission savings and an increased 3.5% dividend of £229,000.

Conversation