Gallery: 23 photos from Young Farmers’ Ladies’ Day event in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Gallery: 23 photos from Young Farmers’ Ladies’ Day event in Stonehaven

Colourful gathering raised cash and awareness for Breast Cancer Now.

Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Becca Bennett, Emma Ramsay, Isla Cameron and Amy Marshall at the Young Farmers' ladies' day event in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

A Young Farmers’ event in Stonehaven has raised funds for Breast Cancer Now, while also helping to grow awareness of the charity.

The Ladies’ Day “touch of pink” gathering was organised by Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers.

A similar event last year raised £1,500 for agricultural charity RSABI.

They’re still counting the total from yesterday’s fundraiser. Hopes are high it could be even more than last year.

Younf Farmers danced into the evening

Attendees enjoyed glasses of Prosecco on their arrival, with Eilidh Davidson Catering providing afternoon teas.

Meanwhile, DJ Jasper kept the dancing going until late in the evening.

Young Farmers‘ club secretary Elspeth Walker said: “It’s been a pleasure to be part of a committee that has come together to organise this event. Everyone has worked so hard to put everything together.

“We are very lucky to have received so much support for our raffle. Generous local and farming businesses donated amazing prizes.

‘Important cause’

“This is such an important cause to raise money and awareness for. Breast cancer is something many people have either been affected by themselves or know someone who has.”

One of our photographers, Kenny Elrick, was at the Stonehaven Town Hall event to capture the spirit of the occasion.

Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
Katie Kelly. left, and Hannah Mitchell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
Logan Irvine. left, and Alfie Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Beth Morrison, Kaidy Will, Elspeth Walker and Katie Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Gemma Ross, Holly Finlayson, Mairi Wilson and Emma Morrison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
The Stonehaven event had a “touch of pink” theme. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Meghan Cargill, Marri Wilson, Joanne Thow and Emma Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Becca Bennett, Emma Ramsay, Isla Cameron and Amy Marshall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Catherine MacGregor, Beth Noble and Cerys Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
These tables were soon filled with guests for the popular fundraiser. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Kayla Watson, Katy Browne and Chloe Gauld. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Abi Mackenzie, Stacy Wyness, Hannah Moir and Lisa Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Ellie Miller, Emma Forsyth and Chloe Carnegie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Lynne Watson, Lynne Fotheringham, Sarah Morrison and Claire Morrison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
Louise Brown, left, and Lesley Begg. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Gillian Lawson, Ashleigh Nelson and Rachel Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Amy Reid, Sophie Bicker and Louise Forsyth. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
The thirsty guests were all helping to raise cash for a worthy cause. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
Katie Kelly, left, and Alison Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r Leanne Scott, Ashleigh Taylor and Christine Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Lynsey Thow, Isla Stephen and Jo Bruce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Ria Begg, Caileigh Trou, Erica Taylor and Mili Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Rachel Anderson, Debbie Emslie, Ruth Gordon, Marion Taylor, Claire Watson and Janice Emslie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers' Ladies' Day event.
L-r: Kerry Smith, Sandra Welsh, Alison Kelly and Eileen Mann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation