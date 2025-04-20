Gallery: 23 photos from Young Farmers’ Ladies’ Day event in Stonehaven

A Young Farmers’ event in Stonehaven has raised funds for Breast Cancer Now, while also helping to grow awareness of the charity.

The Ladies’ Day “touch of pink” gathering was organised by Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers.

A similar event last year raised £1,500 for agricultural charity RSABI.

They’re still counting the total from yesterday’s fundraiser. Hopes are high it could be even more than last year.

Younf Farmers danced into the evening

Attendees enjoyed glasses of Prosecco on their arrival, with Eilidh Davidson Catering providing afternoon teas.

Meanwhile, DJ Jasper kept the dancing going until late in the evening.

Young Farmers‘ club secretary Elspeth Walker said: “It’s been a pleasure to be part of a committee that has come together to organise this event. Everyone has worked so hard to put everything together.

“We are very lucky to have received so much support for our raffle. Generous local and farming businesses donated amazing prizes.

‘Important cause’

“This is such an important cause to raise money and awareness for. Breast cancer is something many people have either been affected by themselves or know someone who has.”

One of our photographers, Kenny Elrick, was at the Stonehaven Town Hall event to capture the spirit of the occasion.