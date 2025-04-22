New report warns Scotland is ‘sleepwalking’ towards crofting catastrophe

Policy changes and investment are badly needed to avoid Scotland “sleepwalking” into an economic clearance of crofting areas, a new report warns.

Cultivating Change: Crofting on Eigg is published today.

It is billed as an in-depth analysis of opportunities for the growth and development of crofting on Eigg, one of the Small Isles of the Inner Hebrides.

Hebridean island of Eigg has been community-owned since 1997

Eigg is the second largest of the Small Isles after Rum and home to just over 100 people. It is owned by Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust (EHT), which has managed it since a community buyout in 1997.

Today’s EHT report looks at how crofting has evolved in recent years.

It also highlights the challenges faced by the island’s crofting community.

And it explores how community ownership can strengthen and grow crofting.

New report carries grim warning

But there’s a grim warning too, with EHT saying: “Without policy changes and investment, we could be sleepwalking into the economic clearance of the crofting areas.”

The trust calls for “investment in the infrastructure that crofting needs”, such as housing, transport and access to markets.

It also wants to see reforms to agricultural funding to support small-scale food producers.

And it highlights a lack of small-scale abattoir provision locally.

EHT adds: “Crofting is a viable business that can attract young people to stay, return or move to Eigg.

“This vision includes a mix of businesses, with sustainable food production at its core.

“It is a vision where all crofts are being used, where each croft retains its independence, but where there are more opportunities for working in community.

Biodiversity ambition

“And it is one where the whole township manages the land sustainably to ensure it remains both productive and supports biodiversity.

“It is hoped that this report will inform policy discussions and inspire further support for small-scale, sustainable land use across the Highlands and Islands.”

Speaking ahead of today’s launch, report author Ed Pybus, of Crow Consulting, said: “This project and report began when Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust wanted to look at how best to support crofting on Eigg.

“From the initial meeting onwards, crofters have led this project. I have tried to distill down six months of conversation, research and observations.

Report’s author says challenges ‘could lead to the gradual disappearance of crofting’

“It has become clear the challenges faced by crofters on Eigg are also seen across crofting communities in Scotland.

“These challenges are numerous, interconnected and pose risks to the full realisation of the benefits of crofting for communities.

“At worst, they could lead to the gradual disappearance of crofting.”

Mr Pybus added: “Crofting should not be viewed as a fringe activity but as a central part of Scotland’s strategy to achieve a just transition, become a ‘good food nation’, retain rural populations, and build community wealth and a wellbeing economy.”

EHT chairwoman Ailsa Raeburn said: “This report tells an important part of Eigg’s story and highlights the vital role crofting has played in shaping the island’s past, present, and future.

“It aims to deepen understanding of crofting’s significance and its continued relevance.

“Rather than being a final word, the report marks a step on the way to growing and strengthening crofting on Eigg.“

The full report is available online from isleofeigg.org and crow.scot/eigg