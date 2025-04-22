New report warns Scotland is ‘sleepwalking’ towards crofting catastrophe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

New report warns Scotland is ‘sleepwalking’ towards crofting catastrophe

It's focused on a single island but says challenges there reflect what's happening in many crofting communities.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of part of Eigg
Aerial view of part of Eigg. Image: Eigg Heritage Trust

Policy changes and investment are badly needed to avoid Scotland “sleepwalking” into an economic clearance of crofting areas, a new report warns.

Cultivating Change: Crofting on Eigg is published today.

It is billed as an in-depth analysis of opportunities for the growth and development of crofting on Eigg, one of the Small Isles of the Inner Hebrides.

Hebridean island of Eigg has been community-owned since 1997

Eigg is the second largest of the Small Isles after Rum and home to just over 100 people. It is owned by Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust (EHT), which has managed it since a community buyout in 1997.

Eigg crofts from above.
Eigg crofts from above. Image: Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust

Today’s EHT report looks at how crofting has evolved in recent years.

It also highlights the challenges faced by the island’s crofting community.

And it explores how community ownership can strengthen and grow crofting.

New report carries grim warning

But there’s a grim warning too, with EHT saying: “Without policy changes and investment, we could be sleepwalking into the economic clearance of the crofting areas.”

The trust calls for “investment in the infrastructure that crofting needs”, such as housing, transport and access to markets.

It also wants to see reforms to agricultural funding to support small-scale food producers.

And it highlights a lack of small-scale abattoir provision locally.

Isle of Eigg
The purchase of the island of Eigg was one of Scotland’s highest profile community buyouts. Image Shutterstock

EHT adds: “Crofting is a viable business that can attract young people to stay, return or move to Eigg.

“This vision includes a mix of businesses, with sustainable food production at its core.

“It is a vision where all crofts are being used, where each croft retains its independence, but where there are more opportunities for working in community.

Biodiversity ambition

“And it is one where the whole township manages the land sustainably to ensure it remains both productive and supports biodiversity.

“It is hoped that this report will inform policy discussions and inspire further support for small-scale, sustainable land use across the Highlands and Islands.”

Piper’s Cairn, Eigg. Image; Birlinn

Speaking ahead of today’s launch, report author Ed Pybus, of Crow Consulting, said: “This project and report began when Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust wanted to look at how best to support crofting on Eigg.

“From the initial meeting onwards, crofters have led this project. I have tried to distill down six months of conversation, research and observations.

Report’s author says challenges ‘could lead to the gradual disappearance of crofting’

Eigg crofting report author Ed Pybus
Eigg crofting report author Ed Pybus. Image: Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust

“It has become clear the challenges faced by crofters on Eigg are also seen across crofting communities in Scotland.

“These challenges are numerous, interconnected and pose risks to the full realisation of the benefits of crofting for communities.

“At worst, they could lead to the gradual disappearance of crofting.”

Small Isles ferry berthed in the small harbour on Eigg. Image: Isle of Eigg Residents’ Association.

Mr Pybus added: “Crofting should not be viewed as a fringe activity but as a central part of Scotland’s strategy to achieve a just transition, become a ‘good food nation’, retain rural populations, and build community wealth and a wellbeing economy.”

EHT chairwoman Ailsa Raeburn said: “This report tells an important part of Eigg’s story and highlights the vital role crofting has played in shaping the island’s past, present, and future.

“It aims to deepen understanding of crofting’s significance and its continued relevance.

Eigg Heritage Trust chairwoman Ailsa Raeburn
Eigg Heritage Trust chairwoman Ailsa Raeburn. Image: EHT

“Rather than being a final word, the report marks a step on the way to growing and strengthening crofting on Eigg.“

The full report is available online from isleofeigg.org and crow.scot/eigg

