Home Business Farming

Agricultural supplier shuts up shop at Thainstone

Bosses point to a big decline in footfall at the location.

By Keith Findlay
Tap's Karcher outlet at Thainstone Centre
Tap has shut its Karcher outlet at Thainstone Centre. Image: Tap Ltd

North-east agricultural supplier Turriff Agri Parts (Tap) has shut its branch at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Director and branch manager Eileen Brown said bosses made the “very difficult decision” to close it last Friday after 20 years.

She added: “While it is the end of an era at Thainstone, we shall continue to trade from our Turriff branch, where we have been for 46 years.”

Elaine said the branch at Thainstone had grown over the years to become one of the biggest Karcher outlets in Scotland, boasting clients far and wide.

Covid was turning point for Tap’s branch at Thainstone Centre

She added: “However, since Covid-19 we have seen a big decline in footfall entering or visiting Thainstone Centre. This led to lower sales in this branch, coupled with online selling at ANM.”

Tap employs 12 people including Elaine, who has relocated to the Turriff branch.

Eileen Brown and George Mearns, Tap's managing director', at the firm's Aberdeen Pressure Washer Centre in 2019.
Eileen Brown and George Mearns, Tap’s managing director’, at the firm’s Aberdeen Pressure Washer Centre in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Tap was launched in Turriff in 1979. It started trading with the sole purpose of supplying agricultural spare parts and consumables to the agricultural industry.

Over the years it has built a reputable business supplying a wide range of specialist and stock items.

In November 1979 a dealership with pressure washer systems firm Karcher UK was secured.

Continued expansion

The company soon expanded and diversified into the haulage, garage, fishing, and oil and gas industries.

A pressure washer centre was also opened in Aberdeen. Meanwhile, extra staff were take on in Turriff to service and repair Tap’s growing equipment range, including garage and workshop tools.

In 1991, a new division was launched to focus on drilling, pumping and water treatment.

Thainstone branch opened in 2005

Then, in May 2005, the company opened its branch at Thainstone Centre.

In 2010 this satellite business became an official supplier of Karcher products including domestic and commercial machines, spare parts, accessories and cleaning agents.

Staff were trained at the Karcher “academy”, in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

The wider Tap business is co-owned and run by managing director George Mearns.

