North-east student wants to help build future of family-run farm

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Gemma Stuart, of Udny Junior Agricultural Club.

What’s your background?

I have been brought up by my parents, alongside my older brother, on an arable and mixed livestock farm at Milltown of Birness, near Ellon.

We run a flock of Suffolks, Texels and cross ewes to sell to the pedigree and commercial market at sales across the country. Beside the sheep, we have 300 store cattle which are bought in as forward stores for finishing.

In addition, we have 350 acres all ploughable, of which 140ac are used to grow feed barley and 15ac of swedes or stubble turnips, and a small acreage of cabbage.

What do you do for an occupation?

I am currently finishing my fourth year at Scotland’s Rural College, studying for a BSc honours degree in rural business management.

For the past two years I have had a part-time job at ANM Group, of Thainstone, near Inverurie. After I have finished college I will be going there to work full time.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I’ve had the role of secretary of Udny Young Farmers for the past two years, working alongside the chairman, Andrew Frank. This year I am press secretary for the club, looking after the social media aspect.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I joined at the age of 14 to meet like-minded people who have similar interests. My older brother was already part of Udny JAC, and having both parents also previously being heavily involved in Young Farmers, they all encouraged me to join.

The meetings and social events were something I was really keen to be involved with, and I have enjoyed every one of them.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

Coming second overall at the Grampian rally in 2024. As a club, we also won the five-a-side football and best club in the ladies’ competitions. Being secretary that day was a big achievement.

I was proud to be part of Udny Young Farmers, watching all our members come together working as a team towards the same goal.

What’s your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

Winter. In November we sell in-lamb gimmers and ewe lambs at Thainstone, H&H (Harrison & Hetherington) and Dingwall, meeting up with Suffolk breeders from across the country.

I also enjoy seeing new life arrive during lambing. There is no better feeling than seeing the new stock rams’ offspring being born.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

For the agriculture industry to be appreciated more and valued for the hard work that is put into their enterprises.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has given me the opportunity to be involved in activities and develop new skills. I have developed interpersonal skills, such as public speaking and working together as a team.

It has also shown me to take risks, whether they be big or small, and to enter every activity.

I’ve also enjoyed meeting past members with different experiences. They have been willing to show and develop the younger generation to keep Young Farmers’ activities alive.

Meanwhile, being secretary of Udny JAC has given me valuable experience in organising events and managing large groups, skills I am able to take into the future.

What are your life ambitions?

To be happy and healthy, and also to enjoy the small things in life. I hope to succeed in everything I do and help to build the future of our family-run farm.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

Whether someone comes from a farming background or not, I would encourage them to join SAYFC as there is something for everyone.

There is so much to gain from joining a Young Farmers’ club and making friends for life.