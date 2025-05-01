Royal Highland Show society reports narrower losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Royal Highland Show society reports narrower losses

It's also unveiled a new governance structure aimed at future-proofing the business.

By Keith Findlay
The Royal Highland Show, Scotland's largest agricultural event
The Royal Highland Show, Scotland's largest agricultural event. Image: RHASS

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has reported a halving of trading losses in 2024.

Its latest annual report shows a deficit of about £1.8 million last year, compared with losses of £3.5m in 2023.

Total income for the charity behind Scotland’s largest agricultural event, the Royal Highland Show, topped £13.5m in the latest period, a 15% increase on the year before.

Total expenditure during 2024 came in at nearly £15.4m.

Governance changes ahead

Meanwhile, governance changes to boost transparency, while  also modernising and future-proofing the business were passed at an annual general meeting in Edinburgh.

The changes needed 75% of members to vote in favour, but they got 99.55% backing.

A new governance structure will take effect from July 16. It will feature a council of trustees and directors of both the Royal Highland Show and RHASS Highland Centre.

What will the council of trustees do?

The council of trustees will be responsible for the RHASS Group strategy, finances and property, while also guiding its charitable objectives.

Up to 54 directors will remain focused on the development, delivery, budget and charitable impact of the Royal Highland Show, and they will be elected and appointed in the same way as now.

The Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston, Edinburgh
The Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston, Edinburgh. Image: RHASS

RHASS said these governance changes were not only beneficial but essential for future-proofing of the group.

It added: “The move supports the five-year strategy which was presented during the RHASS member engagement tour earlier this year and at this year’s AGM.

“The plan has been focused on securing future financial stability, economic sustainability and enhancing operational efficiency.

“The new structure will also provide support and challenge the new RHASS chief executive, Alex Paterson, starting on May 14.

Alex Paterson, who takes over as chief executive of RHASS later this month.
Alex Paterson, who takes over as chief executive of RHASS this month.

RHASS chairman James Logan said 2024 was a year of “significant change and decisive action”.

He added: “To improve our financial footing and safeguard our society, we will continue to deliver on our charitable objectives for generations to come.

‘Fresh approach’

“Having our members strongly vote in favour of our proposed governance changes sits at the heart of our future strategy. It will help to reduce complexity and streamline our decision-making.

“Most importantly, this fresh approach will ensure we can best serve our members and remain committed to our mission of continuing to support and champion Scottish agriculture and rural communities.”

RHASS chairman James Logan.
RHASS chairman James Logan. Image: RHASS

The 2024 Royal Highland Show saw a record-breaking 220,000 attendees and generated £708,672 in sponsorship for RHASS.

More than 100 events were held at the Royal Highland Centre in 2024, drawing over an additional 600,000 visitors to the venue.

RHASS has ambitions to grow its commercial arm, Highland Centre Ltd, with a focus on hosting world-class events – including music festivals – and corporate exhibitors.

Aerial view of the Royal Highland Showground in Edinburgh.
Aerial view of the Royal Highland Showground in Edinburgh. Image: RHASS

Mr Logan continued: “The Royal Highland Show continues to be our flagship fundraising platform and, therefore, remains central to our charitable delivery and financial model.

“We are continually looking to build on the success of each show by refining our programme of activity to support both educational impact and commercial return.

‘Expanded family offer’ planned for this year’s Royal Highland Show

“This year, we’re introducing an expanded family offer on the Sunday, and the Royal Highland Hoolie will once again help to broaden audience engagement and enhance income diversification.

“We are at a pivotal chapter of RHASS’ wonderfully rich history and we’re very much looking forward to continuing to drive forward the ambitions of our great sector, together with our members.”

The junior champion from the Charolais section, with handler Jessica Hornall, at the 2024 Royal Highland Show.
The junior champion from the Charolais section, with handler Jessica Hornall, at the 2024 Royal Highland Show. Image: Muckle Media

This year’s Royal Highland Show takes place over the four days from June 19-22.

RHASS announced last October that Alan Laidlaw had stepped down as chief executive after eight years. His successor, Mr Paterson, was the CEO of Historic Environment Scotland from 2016 to 2024.

