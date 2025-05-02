Highland wind farm plans highlight £26.6m of community benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Highland wind farm plans highlight £26.6m of community benefits

Other far-related plans in the pipeline across the north and north-east include controversial proposals for quarrying and a ready-mix concrete plant at Birnie, near Elgin.

wind turbine in rural setting.
A new wind farm in the Highlands is in the planning pipeline. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

The latest planning applications to north and north-east councils include proposals for a new wind farm near Tomatin in the Highlands, with up to 24 turbines as tall as 755ft.

More on this later, save to say local community benefits over the project’s 35-year lifespan are estimated at £26.6 million.

Hardly a month goes by without plans emerging for a new battery energy storage system (BESS) somewhere across the north and north-east.

One of the latest proposals is a rejigged version of a previous application to Aberdeenshire Council.

New technology forces green energy firm to rethink Aberdeenshire scheme

Renewables firm Pulse Energy is already building a 49.9-megawatt (MW) BESS on land north-east of Overhill Farm, Rothienorman, near Inverurie.

But it is also seeking planning consent for changes to the scheme that were previously proposed by another company, One Planet Developments. Those plans were approved by the council in March 2023.

Drawings accompanying the new planning application. Image: aap architecture

Explaining the need for a revised application, planning and development consultancy Lichfields said: “Pulse Clean energy has now acquired the site.

“The transfer of the site to a new developer, coupled with advancements and changes in technology, has resulted in minor amendments to the layout and some of the components.

“Amendments to the scheme are driven by the products now available on the market.”

Changes include a reduction in the number of battery containers from 42 to 17.

Three new homes proposed for farm near Huntly

Meanwhile, AS Tocher And Sons are seeking planning consent in principle for three new homes on land at Drumblair Home Farm, Forgue, near Huntly.

The development would require the demolition of existing, dilapidated farm buildings.

A survey was carried out to establish if there is any use of the buildings by bats. The survey found no bats emerging at sunset but two soprano pipistrelles returning to one of the buildings at dawn.

A common pipistrelle bat.
A common pipistrelle bat. Image: National Trust for Scotland

Making her report recommending mitigation measures, bat expert Isobel Davidson said: “Without intervention the buildings will continue to deteriorate and collapse further.

“There is a house adjacent to these buildings which would be affected if the steadings become more dangerous.”

One of the outbuildings at Drumblair Home Farm.
One of the outbuildings at Drumblair Home Farm. Image: DK Meldrum

More new homes and alterations in the pipeline for Aberdeenshire farms

Elsewhere, Cara Cusick has applied for planning permission for house alterations, an extension and new annex to Nether Ord Farm, Rhynie.

A design statement for the project says: “The main cottage will essentially remain as it is, with a parallel two-storey wing to the rear… to accommodate a new kitchen/dining room and boot room, with a master bedroom and family bathroom above.”

Mr G Cameron and Ms H Fraser plan to build a new home next to Beechside Farm, Cuminestown, near Turriff.

And Davidson Gall Farms is seeking planning consent for alterations, as well as an extension and garage at Gamekeeper’s Cottage, Home Farm, Kinmundy, near Mintlaw.

Table with DIY construction kit
Another crop of farmers are making plans for new or extended homes on their land. Image: Shutterstock

The same applicant is planning alterations and an extension to form a new three-bedroom home, at Gardener’s Bothy, Home Farm.

Kate Irvine’s plans for Mill Of Durno Farm, Whiteford, near Inverurie, will, if approved, deliver alterations and a replacement extension.

Mill Of Durno Farm, Whiteford, near Inverurie.
Mill Of Durno Farm, Whiteford, near Inverurie. Image John Wink Design
Artist's impression of new extension planned for Mill Of Durno Farm
Artist’s impression of new extension planned for Mill Of Durno Farm. Image: John Wink Design

New home for ‘essential’ farm worker

And R & L Lamb aims to build a new home on land next to Meikle Kirkhill Farm, in Maud.

A design statement for the development says: “The proposed application site extends to 0.34 hectares (just over 0.8 acres) and will accommodate a new house for an essential farm worker in a primary industry to undertake the day-to-day running of the existing farming enterprise.

“The site is of a good size which will easily accommodate the proposed house.”

Proposed new home on land next to Meikle Kirkhill Farm, Maud.
Proposed new home on land next to Meikle Kirkhill Farm, Maud. Image: James G Ironside Date; Unknown

Aberdeen firm unveils plans for new quarry and cement plant in Moray

Aberdeen-based quarrying, construction and haulage business Leiths (Scotland) has big plans for some land south-east of Dykeside Farm, Birnie, near Elgin.

The firm wants to quarry sand and gravel south-east Of Dykeside Farm, Birnie, near Elgin. It also wants to operate a ready-mix concrete plant on the site.

Leiths wishes to extract around 850,000 tons of sand and gravel at a rate of around 50,000t per annum over a period of about 17 years. Infrastructure works in advance of excavation are expected to take about six months, with a year required to complete restoration.

Planning permission is, therefore, being sought for a period of 18 years and six months.

Flood of objections lodged

Moray Council has received a flood of objections to the project.

Comments in these include concerns about dust, road access and traffic, as well as the impact on the surrounding area.

One objector says: “To have another quarry & cement works in an area like this is absolute lunacy.

Drawings of the proposed concrete plant at Dykeside Farm, Birnie, near Elgin
Drawings of the proposed concrete plant at Dykeside Farm, Birnie, near Elgin. Image: Meka

“The adverse affect to the local community, landscape, farmland, waterways, wildlife, golf course and possible further developments will be unfathomable.

“The production of cement is one of the worst carbon producing industries in the world.

“Surface run-off will be inevitable and devastate local wildlife and watercourses, as will the dust.”

To have another quarry & cement works in an area like this is absolute lunacy.”

Andy and Jayne Jukes plan to demolish derelict farm buildings at Phorp Steading, Dunphail, near Forres, and erect two new homes in their place.

Highland Wind Farm (HWF) – a joint venture between Irish company ESB and Singapore-headquartered Ampyr Energy has formally submitted its plans for a development of up to 24 turbines on land south-east of Coignascallan Farmhouse, Tomatin.

The application, which will be decided by the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit, also includes proposals for a BESS, electricity substation and other infrastructure.

Wind turbine in Fife.
Wind turbine at sundown.

HWF’s scheme, boasting turbines of up to 755ft, would have a total generating capacity of 163MW.

Community benefit payments are expected to be in the order of £665,000 per annum, equivalent to £26.6m over the scheme’s 35-year lifespan.

The project’s website at highlandwindfarm.co.uk says: “We will be asking communities surrounding the proposed development to help us shape a community benefit package that best meets local needs.”

Public consultations to take place in Kincraig and Tomatin next week

A second round of community consultation took place last October. The developer will be undertaking a further round next Wednesday and Thursday, in Kincraig and Tomatin, prior to the consultation deadline of May 15.

Peatland restoration plan

Further north, Altnaharra Estate has submitted plans for a proposed peatland restoration project a few miles from Mudale Farmhouse.

The first phase of works is proposed in a 500ac area east of Loch Meadie. It would be carried out between September 16 and December 31 this year.

Supporting documents say the project “should put circa 129ha (319aac) of degraded peat habitat on the road to recovery.”

