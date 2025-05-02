Highland wind farm plans highlight £26.6m of community benefits

The latest planning applications to north and north-east councils include proposals for a new wind farm near Tomatin in the Highlands, with up to 24 turbines as tall as 755ft.

More on this later, save to say local community benefits over the project’s 35-year lifespan are estimated at £26.6 million.

Hardly a month goes by without plans emerging for a new battery energy storage system (BESS) somewhere across the north and north-east.

One of the latest proposals is a rejigged version of a previous application to Aberdeenshire Council.

New technology forces green energy firm to rethink Aberdeenshire scheme

Renewables firm Pulse Energy is already building a 49.9-megawatt (MW) BESS on land north-east of Overhill Farm, Rothienorman, near Inverurie.

But it is also seeking planning consent for changes to the scheme that were previously proposed by another company, One Planet Developments. Those plans were approved by the council in March 2023.

Explaining the need for a revised application, planning and development consultancy Lichfields said: “Pulse Clean energy has now acquired the site.

“The transfer of the site to a new developer, coupled with advancements and changes in technology, has resulted in minor amendments to the layout and some of the components.

“Amendments to the scheme are driven by the products now available on the market.”

Changes include a reduction in the number of battery containers from 42 to 17.

Three new homes proposed for farm near Huntly

Meanwhile, AS Tocher And Sons are seeking planning consent in principle for three new homes on land at Drumblair Home Farm, Forgue, near Huntly.

The development would require the demolition of existing, dilapidated farm buildings.

A survey was carried out to establish if there is any use of the buildings by bats. The survey found no bats emerging at sunset but two soprano pipistrelles returning to one of the buildings at dawn.

Making her report recommending mitigation measures, bat expert Isobel Davidson said: “Without intervention the buildings will continue to deteriorate and collapse further.

“There is a house adjacent to these buildings which would be affected if the steadings become more dangerous.”

More new homes and alterations in the pipeline for Aberdeenshire farms

Elsewhere, Cara Cusick has applied for planning permission for house alterations, an extension and new annex to Nether Ord Farm, Rhynie.

A design statement for the project says: “The main cottage will essentially remain as it is, with a parallel two-storey wing to the rear… to accommodate a new kitchen/dining room and boot room, with a master bedroom and family bathroom above.”

Mr G Cameron and Ms H Fraser plan to build a new home next to Beechside Farm, Cuminestown, near Turriff.

And Davidson Gall Farms is seeking planning consent for alterations, as well as an extension and garage at Gamekeeper’s Cottage, Home Farm, Kinmundy, near Mintlaw.

The same applicant is planning alterations and an extension to form a new three-bedroom home, at Gardener’s Bothy, Home Farm.

Kate Irvine’s plans for Mill Of Durno Farm, Whiteford, near Inverurie, will, if approved, deliver alterations and a replacement extension.

New home for ‘essential’ farm worker

And R & L Lamb aims to build a new home on land next to Meikle Kirkhill Farm, in Maud.

A design statement for the development says: “The proposed application site extends to 0.34 hectares (just over 0.8 acres) and will accommodate a new house for an essential farm worker in a primary industry to undertake the day-to-day running of the existing farming enterprise.

“The site is of a good size which will easily accommodate the proposed house.”

Aberdeen firm unveils plans for new quarry and cement plant in Moray

Aberdeen-based quarrying, construction and haulage business Leiths (Scotland) has big plans for some land south-east of Dykeside Farm, Birnie, near Elgin.

The firm wants to quarry sand and gravel south-east Of Dykeside Farm, Birnie, near Elgin. It also wants to operate a ready-mix concrete plant on the site.

Leiths wishes to extract around 850,000 tons of sand and gravel at a rate of around 50,000t per annum over a period of about 17 years. Infrastructure works in advance of excavation are expected to take about six months, with a year required to complete restoration.

Planning permission is, therefore, being sought for a period of 18 years and six months.

Flood of objections lodged

Moray Council has received a flood of objections to the project.

Comments in these include concerns about dust, road access and traffic, as well as the impact on the surrounding area.

One objector says: “To have another quarry & cement works in an area like this is absolute lunacy.

“The adverse affect to the local community, landscape, farmland, waterways, wildlife, golf course and possible further developments will be unfathomable.

“The production of cement is one of the worst carbon producing industries in the world.

“Surface run-off will be inevitable and devastate local wildlife and watercourses, as will the dust.”

Andy and Jayne Jukes plan to demolish derelict farm buildings at Phorp Steading, Dunphail, near Forres, and erect two new homes in their place.

Highland Wind Farm (HWF) – a joint venture between Irish company ESB and Singapore-headquartered Ampyr Energy has formally submitted its plans for a development of up to 24 turbines on land south-east of Coignascallan Farmhouse, Tomatin.

The application, which will be decided by the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit, also includes proposals for a BESS, electricity substation and other infrastructure.

HWF’s scheme, boasting turbines of up to 755ft, would have a total generating capacity of 163MW.

Community benefit payments are expected to be in the order of £665,000 per annum, equivalent to £26.6m over the scheme’s 35-year lifespan.

The project’s website at highlandwindfarm.co.uk says: “We will be asking communities surrounding the proposed development to help us shape a community benefit package that best meets local needs.”

Public consultations to take place in Kincraig and Tomatin next week

A second round of community consultation took place last October. The developer will be undertaking a further round next Wednesday and Thursday, in Kincraig and Tomatin, prior to the consultation deadline of May 15.

Peatland restoration plan

Further north, Altnaharra Estate has submitted plans for a proposed peatland restoration project a few miles from Mudale Farmhouse.

The first phase of works is proposed in a 500ac area east of Loch Meadie. It would be carried out between September 16 and December 31 this year.

Supporting documents say the project “should put circa 129ha (319aac) of degraded peat habitat on the road to recovery.”