Keith Simmentals named show champion and reserve at Stirling Bull Sales

The champion was Islavale Pegasus, a 17-month-old by home-bred stock bull Islavale Lucifer.

By Lynsey Clark
Michele Hanson from Upper Dykemyres Farm, Forgie, Keith, with a double handful in the Charolais competition. Lot 10 was reserve senior champion, while lot 49 was junior champion and reserve overall.
A variety of breeds descended on Stirling Mart for United Auctions’ multi-breed show today, prior to tomorrow’s sale.

Charolais took to the ring first, with Orkney’s Magnus Baillie tasked with judging the 50 bulls on offer.

For champion, he selected Ouston Unwin, a rising two-year-old bull from Richard and Carol Rettie, of Dyke Farm, Slamannan, near Falkirk, which was bred by Ouston Farms.

Sired by Major, this one is out of a Thrunton Florida daughter, Ravensworth Jasmin.

Raymond Irvine from Inverlochy with Inverlochy Union Jack in the Charolais judging.

Magnus, who runs pedigree Charolais and Angus herds at Biggins, Deerness, was impressed with the bull’s commercial attributes.

He described the animal as “a long, clean bull, with power”.

Close contest

He said it was a close contest between his champion and reserve, which was Silvermere Vortex, a 15-month-old bull from Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, of Upper Drakemyres, Forgie, Keith.

Vortex is an AI (artificial insemination) son of Wesley Equinox, out of Silvermere Solitaire – a heifer by Allanfauld Neptune which was reserve junior champion at the Stars of the Future calf show. She is one of eight females in the couple’s herd.

Islavale Pegasus top among Simmentals at Stirling show

The Simmentals were next into the show ring, judged by Gavin Brown, of Springfield, Penicuik.

It was an Islavale double triumph in the championship, with the Stronach family, of Berryleys, Keith, securing the champion and reserve tickets.

Finishing top of the line was Islavale Pegasus, a 17-month-old by home-bred stock bull Islavale Lucifer, which has so far bred sons up to 13,000gns.

The dam is a Curaheen Bandit daughter, Islavale Damaris Ex92.

The Simmental Stronach girls from Islavale , Grange, Keith, with their sun hats.

Taking reserve for this 200-cow herd was the second prize winner to the champion, Islavale Pilot, another Lucifer son, out of Islavale Candy, a daughter of Curaheen Bandit.

The judge said his champion was an impressive commercial bull, with “size, scale and flesh”, with the reserve animal showing “tremendous character”.

The Duff family from Pitmudie Farm, Menmuir, Brechin, with their Simmental bulls at Stirling.

Heading up the Aberdeen-Angus classes was Tonley Victor Z053, a 21-month-old bull from the Wattie family’s 100-cow herd at Mains of Tonley, Alford.

He is a son of the privately bought Gretnahouse Krack Light, which has previously sired daughters to £10,000. Used on the Tonley herd last year, this bull is out of a Blelack Evermore daughter, Tonley Vine W731.

Aberdeen-Angus champion recognised for ‘bone, presence and power’

Judge of the Angus classes, Ewen MacGregor, of the Raddrey herd in the Black Isle, said his champion had “bone, presence and power”, while his reserve was a “real stylish bull with good length and top”.

That was Drumhill Pure Contemporary Z651, from Northern Ireland-based breeders Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, of Cookstown.

Resident in Scotland since February, this bull is the second son offered for sale off Saville Big Man, a bull bought privately at the Royal Highland Show.

The dam, Weeton Princess Chartreuse W125, was bought at the Weeton dispersal.

Aberdeen-Angus Bull on its way to the judging ring.

A small but select entry of Salers was dominated by bulls from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s Rednock herd, based at Port of Menteith, Stirling. Their Rednock Top Gun took the champion rosette, while Rednock Topol finished in reserve.

Both are sons of Senateur, a bull imported from France which has previously sired bulls to 11,000gns for the herd.

He has plenty character and looks like he’d breed good females.” Neil Girvan, judge.

Kelso-based Neil Girvan judged this section and felt his champion had everything he would look for in a Salers. “He has plenty character and looks like he’d breed good females,” added Neil, who runs 300 Salers cows, with 200 going to Charolais bulls, to produce calves to sell as yearlings.

Stockman taking an energy drink at the judging.

In the Beef Shorthorn ring, judge James Rea, of Grange, Castle Douglas, plumped for Drumsleed Thor as overall champion from Gerald, Morag and Douglas Smith’s herd at Fordoun, Laurencekirk.

The family run 14 Beef Shorthorn cows and 80 pedigree Simmentals, with Thor being an embryo calf by Meonside Javelin, out of Coldrochie Broadhooks, a cow bought at the Coldrochie dispersal several years ago for 8,000gns.

Looking on at from the sidelines at Stirling Bull Sales.

Reserve in that section went to Trade Mark of Upsall, from Upsall Castle Farms, Thirsk.

He’s by Nelson of Upsall and out of Nonpareil X928 of Upsall, one of 85 cows in the herd. The first seven sons of Nelson of Upsall have sold to an average of £10,000.

Last breed of the day were the Limousins, with a slightly higher entry of 67 bulls.

Alistair Cormack, of Leven, was the man in charge of selecting best in show her, from what he described as a “very level, good quality show of bulls, especially the top end”.

Melissa Irvine from Braehead Farm, Drummuir, Keith, with her Limousin Bull Ainside Urban.

Best overall was Anside Urban, a 19-month-old son of the prolific AI bull Plumtree Fantastic, from the Irvine family’s 55-cow herd at Drummuir, Keith.

Securing a third overall championship at this May event for the herd, this bull is out of a show heifer, Anside Solero, an Anside Orton daughter.

The reserve champion, , Grahams Valkyrie, is from Robert and Jean Graham’s Stirling-based herd. It was the youngest Limousin bull in the catalogue.

Stirling Bull Sales continue today.

